Will ticket holders to Ellen DeGeneres’ comedy tour get a refund? Ticketmaster issues message following cancellation of shows

Ellen DeGeneres left her audience disappointed after she cancelled several performances of her upcoming tour, Ellen’s Last Stand… Up. The shows were to be held in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago, in July and August.

While no reason for the cancellation has been given to the ticket holders, however, as per the organizers, they will now be refunding the money. The Ticketmaster website states:

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days.”

On the other hand, the website also states that if the ticket was bought by someone else than the ticket holder, the “refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the ticket from Ticketmaster."

Calling it the “final curtain call,” Ellen DeGeneres announced her tour at the end of May 2024

Ellen DeGeneres' show was announced on May 29, 2024, as the comedian stated that she would be going on a summer tour across North America. The release read that it would be the:

“Last opportunity for the fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call.”

However, while Ellen has left many fans disheartened by cancelling shows at various locations, the Ticketmaster website states that fans can still enjoy her show at other locations on various dates.

Ellen DeGeneres will be performing in Denver on July 8, 2024, and in Texas on July 13, 2024. Thereafter, she will be travelling to other cities like Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Nashville, Minneapolis, North Carolina, and even Philadelphia on various other dates.

While nothing has been specified for these cities and states, the website also mentioned that Ellen DeGeneres’ shows which stand cancelled were to be held on July 10 (Dallas), July 21(San Francisco), July 23 (Seattle) and August 11 (Chicago).

Fans and audiences present in Washington Oregon and California were lucky enough to watch Ellen perform live as she held the shows in the cities back in April 2024.

On the other hand, as per USA Today, DeGeneres will be taping the final two shows in Minneapolis, which are to be held on August 16 and 17, as those will be telecasted as a “special taping,” to be aired on Netflix at the end of this year.

DeGeneres, born in 1958, is best known for her sitcom Ellen which aired from 1994 to 1998. Thereafter, she started the popular The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ran from 2003 to 2022. She has also been a part of many movies, including Dr. Dolittle, EDtv, The Love Letter, Paul Shore Is Dead, and Unity.

