"What Really Happened??”: Perez Hilton reacts to Anna Delvey dumping bunnies in the park after her photoshoots

Anna Delvey, the convicted conwoman who was the focal point of Netflix's Inventing Anna, is once again in the headlines over allegations that she abandoned rabbits after a photoshoot in New York City. The incident has sparked online outrage, with inconsistent accounts from those involved and celebrity blogger Perez Hilton questioning the facts of the story.This past weekend, Anna Delvey posted behind-the-scenes photos from a shoot featuring rabbits on leashes. Her Instagram showed images of her in a blue dress with photographer Jasper Soloff and the bunnies. Social media users then noticed what appeared to be the same rabbits abandoned in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.Outrage ensued online, with accusations that Delvey and her team dumped the rabbits after using them for content. Tensions escalated when local rescuer Terry Chao confirmed the rescue of domestic rabbits, ill-equipped to survive in the wild, found abandoned near the park, next to a carrier matching the one seen on Delvey's social media.As backlash grew, Anna Delvey distanced herself from the controversy. In a series of Instagram stories, she stated that 19-year-old Christian Batty, the assistant on the shoot, had lied about sourcing the rabbits from a legitimate owner. She claimed he sourced the rabbits through Facebook Marketplace and intended to release them in Prospect Park.Perez Hilton questioned what truly transpired, reporting on the story with a blog post titled:&quot;Anna Delvey Accused Of Using Bunnies In Photoshoot -- Then Just LEAVING Them In A Box In The Park! What Really Happened??&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKAnna Delvey Accused Of Using Bunnies In Photoshoot -- Then Just LEAVING Them In A Box In The Park! What Really Happened?? 🔗Anna Delvey denies involvement in rabbit abandonment after photoshoot controversyAnna Delvey spoke to The Cut, denying any involvement in Christian Batty's plan. She told the outlet:“The idea that someone would compromise the well-being of innocent animals for personal networking opportunities is deeply disturbing to me. I am highly disturbed by what transpired...as an animal lover, I can promise I will never work with them again without knowing exactly where they came from and how they’re getting home. I do not eat meat, and I had no involvement in the acquisition, transport, or return of these animals. I would never condone these actions.”Christian, who has since deleted his Instagram, admitted in a now-deleted apology that he “panicked” and mistakenly believed the park was a safe place for the rabbits.&quot;The truth is, I did abandon them in the park. It was wrong, cruel, and inexcusable, and I take full responsibility for my actions,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhotographer Jasper Soloff, who appeared in Delvey's Instagram post, denied responsibility for the shoot through his lawyer, Gary Adelman. “This was not Jasper’s photoshoot,&quot; Adelman told Page Six, emphasizing that Soloff had no involvement in acquiring or handling the bunnies. The statement continued, saying that Soloff is an animal lover, has pets of his own, and would never advocate animal harm.Perez Hilton reacted to the developments in his blog, writing:&quot;Whoa. This got really complicated and messy AF!!&quot;The rabbits are now safe and in foster care. Terry Chao, who helped recover them, is in the process of finding the rabbits a permanent home. Anna Delvey also donated $1,000 to All About Rabbits Rescue.