"What Really Happened??”: Perez Hilton reacts to Anna Delvey dumping bunnies in the park after her photoshoots

By Diana George
Published Aug 12, 2025 08:22 GMT
Anna Delvey, the convicted conwoman who was the focal point of Netflix's Inventing Anna, is once again in the headlines over allegations that she abandoned rabbits after a photoshoot in New York City. The incident has sparked online outrage, with inconsistent accounts from those involved and celebrity blogger Perez Hilton questioning the facts of the story.

This past weekend, Anna Delvey posted behind-the-scenes photos from a shoot featuring rabbits on leashes. Her Instagram showed images of her in a blue dress with photographer Jasper Soloff and the bunnies. Social media users then noticed what appeared to be the same rabbits abandoned in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

Outrage ensued online, with accusations that Delvey and her team dumped the rabbits after using them for content. Tensions escalated when local rescuer Terry Chao confirmed the rescue of domestic rabbits, ill-equipped to survive in the wild, found abandoned near the park, next to a carrier matching the one seen on Delvey's social media.

As backlash grew, Anna Delvey distanced herself from the controversy. In a series of Instagram stories, she stated that 19-year-old Christian Batty, the assistant on the shoot, had lied about sourcing the rabbits from a legitimate owner. She claimed he sourced the rabbits through Facebook Marketplace and intended to release them in Prospect Park.

Perez Hilton questioned what truly transpired, reporting on the story with a blog post titled:

"Anna Delvey Accused Of Using Bunnies In Photoshoot -- Then Just LEAVING Them In A Box In The Park! What Really Happened??"
Anna Delvey denies involvement in rabbit abandonment after photoshoot controversy

Anna Delvey spoke to The Cut, denying any involvement in Christian Batty's plan. She told the outlet:

“The idea that someone would compromise the well-being of innocent animals for personal networking opportunities is deeply disturbing to me. I am highly disturbed by what transpired...as an animal lover, I can promise I will never work with them again without knowing exactly where they came from and how they’re getting home. I do not eat meat, and I had no involvement in the acquisition, transport, or return of these animals. I would never condone these actions.”
Christian, who has since deleted his Instagram, admitted in a now-deleted apology that he “panicked” and mistakenly believed the park was a safe place for the rabbits.

"The truth is, I did abandon them in the park. It was wrong, cruel, and inexcusable, and I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote.
Photographer Jasper Soloff, who appeared in Delvey's Instagram post, denied responsibility for the shoot through his lawyer, Gary Adelman. “This was not Jasper’s photoshoot," Adelman told Page Six, emphasizing that Soloff had no involvement in acquiring or handling the bunnies. The statement continued, saying that Soloff is an animal lover, has pets of his own, and would never advocate animal harm.

Perez Hilton reacted to the developments in his blog, writing:

"Whoa. This got really complicated and messy AF!!"

The rabbits are now safe and in foster care. Terry Chao, who helped recover them, is in the process of finding the rabbits a permanent home. Anna Delvey also donated $1,000 to All About Rabbits Rescue.

Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Edited by Shubham Soni
