"HR chick was probably not the only one" - Perez Hilton reacts to reports of Astronomer ex-CEO Andy Byron's alleged six-figure OnlyF*ns spending

Recently, the controversy involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron escalated as reports surfaced suggesting he might have spent more than $250,000 on OnlyF*ns subscriptions, custom content, and private video chats with multiple creators and models.The claims came just weeks after Byron stepped down as the company's CEO amid a viral cheating scandal involving the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot. According to commentators like Perez Hilton, this might have only been the tip of the iceberg.According to The Blast, shortly after the video went viral, private messages reportedly leaked by Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, showed Byron allegedly offering $40,000 to OnlyF*ns creator Sophia Rain for exclusive content. Rain did not confirm or deny that it was Byron in the messages, but wished Kerrigan well.&quot;As a Christian, I don't condone this type of behavior. I don't disclose my donors, but I am here for his wife if she needs a friend through these times,&quot; she said.Subsequently, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton opined on X that Byron was possibly cheating with multiple women besides Cabot. The caption read:&quot;The HR chick was probably not the only one he's been banging!&quot;The scandal began on July 16, 2025, when a Coldplay concert attendee, Grace Springer, filmed Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, who are both married to other people, embracing during Coldplay's Jumbotron segment. The video went viral and was viewed over 122 million times. Following the incident, both Byron and Cabot parted ways with Astronomer.OnlyF*ns creator claims Andy Byron spent $250K on contentAnother OnlyF*ns creator, Camilla Araujo of Bop House, while talking to The Blast, claimed that Andy Byron spent &quot;over $250,000&quot; on content from multiple creators, including some of the members of her influencer network.&quot;This isn't just about one person. I saw the receipts. We're talking a quarter million in sub fees, custom content, and video calls. Not just with Sophie, with multiple girls,&quot; Araujo said.She also stated that she offered her support to Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan.&quot;I reached out to Megan directly, through a few of my contacts. I told her she's not alone. Women need to stand together when someone tries to humiliate and betray them like this, especially in such a public way. I let her know that I am here for her. I told her to come down to Miami for a few weeks to forget about the situation,&quot; she said.Perez Hilton also speculated on the possible repercussions of the OnlyF*ns creators' claims on Andy Byon's marriage, noting that Kerrigan had deleted her husband's last name from her Facebook profile shortly after the video went viral.&quot;If true, this is not good for Andy… And his wife is about to rake in the dough in the divorce if she goes through with one!&quot; Hilton wrote, reacting to Araujo's comments.Neither Andy Byron nor his wife, Megan Kerrigan, has publicly responded to the new claims as of the time of the article's publication.Meanwhile, in the wake of the initial scandal, Astronomer put both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot on administrative leave. Both have since tendered in their resignations. Co-founder Pete DeJoy has since taken over as interim CEO.