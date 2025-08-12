What did Jennifer Aniston say on Matthew Perry’s death? Perez Hilton calls actress’s shocking statement about ‘Friends’ co-star “so incredibly sad”

Jennifer Aniston recently reflected on the death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry in an interview with Vanity Fair published on August 11. In her cover feature for the magazine’s September issue, Aniston discussed various aspects of her life, including the sudden demise of Perry.

In October 2023, Matthew Perry was found dead in his home from the acute effects of ketamine. Reflecting on his passing, Jennifer Aniston said,

“We did everything we could when we could. But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.”

Pop culture commentator and blogger Perez Hilton has now reacted to Jennifer Aniston's words in his latest blog, which he also shared on X on August 11.

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Jennifer Aniston Says #Friends Cast Was 'Mourning' Matthew Perry 'Long' Before He Died 🔗

"That’s so incredibly sad... We can only imagine how difficult it was for her, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc to witness that… And to be largely helpless. As difficult as it is to lose a friend too soon," Hilton wrote.

In her interview, Aniston said that although it was "hard" for Matthew Perry’s fans and his close ones, she said she was "glad" that Perry was out of "pain." Reacting to that, Perez Hilton wrote,

"Oof. Just heartbreaking."

Further in his blog, Hilton noted that the 17 Again actor shared in his memoir that Aniston and other cast members of Friends tried to help him fight his addiction. Matthew Perry had been vocal about his addiction. In his 2022 interview with Diane Sawyer, the actor revealed that he was once confronted by Jennifer Aniston for his alcohol addiction when he was hiding it from everyone.

"Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was. She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that,” Matthew Perry said.

Jennifer Aniston recalled her time when she was going through a divorce from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston's August 11 interview with Vanity Fair comes twenty years after her last interview with the magazine. In 2005, Aniston spoke with the magazine following her split with Brad Pitt. The actress recalled her old interview and commented on the journalism back then.

“I haven’t looked at that article in forever. I just remember the experience of doing it, which was kind of jarring. It was also such a vulnerable time. But yeah, that was one for the memoirs. Journalism back then felt more like a form of sport... How are they going to misinterpret my words or take something out of context? And one line nowadays…”

In a video interview for Vanity Fair, Jennifer Aniston also recalled the time when she was offered The Break-Up in 2006, while she was going through her split from Brad Pitt. She revealed that she accepted it, as it would "benefit" her emotionally.

"I might have just gone through a separation... So it was kind of cathartic to go right from that... But I actually thought, what a great opportunity. I knew it would actually kind of benefit me emotionally, just as a human being. And also serve the script and the character pretty well," Aniston said.

Jennifer Aniston married Brad Pitt in 2000, and the couple separated in 2005. Beyond Friends, she is also known for The Morning Show, whose fourth season will premiere on September 17 on Apple TV+.

