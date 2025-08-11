"I just know my value": Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fearlessness in making bold career choices 

Jennifer Aniston says she has reached a point in her career where she is unafraid to speak up for what she wants. In an interview with Julie Miller published by Vanity Fair on July 11, 2025, the 56-year-old actor, producer, and star of The Morning Show reflected on more than three decades in the industry, the challenges of fame, her close circle of friends, and the changes in how she approaches her work. “If there’s an area in my life where I have no fear, it’s in my career—of speaking up for what I want. I don’t do it in a scary or mean way. I just know my value.”The interview also touched on her formative years, the enduring cultural legacy of Friends, and the loss of her former co-star Matthew Perry. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJennifer Aniston talks about Friends and co-star Matthew PerryJennifer Aniston became a household name for playing Rachel Green on Friends, which premiered 31 years ago. She said she always understood the show’s casting as “a miracle” and “cosmic kismet,” but only realized its impact during the 2021 reunion special, when fans from around the world shared how it had influenced their lives, saying, “If Friends was the only thing on my résumé, I would be very happy and blessed.”&quot;Friends&quot; Cast At 55th Annual Golden Globes (Image via Getty)The reunion was also the last time the full cast of the hit sitcom was seen together. In October 2023, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, died from “the acute effects” of ketamine, with drowning listed as a contributing factor.Jennifer Aniston said the cast “did everything we could when we could” to support Perry during his long struggle with addiction. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said that they felt like they had been &quot;mourning Matthew for a long time&quot; because of the difficulties he faced, adding, “I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”Jennifer Aniston talks about her split from Brad PittJennifer Aniston also talked about the aftermath of her 2005 split from Brad Pitt, which happened after Pitt began a relationship with his Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. During the interview, Aniston said it has been two decades since that high-profile breakup and her first post-split interview with Vanity Fair.&quot;I haven't looked at that article in forever. I just remember the experience of doing it-which was kind of jarring. It was also such a vulnerable time.&quot;Aniston described the level of public attention at the time, saying her marriage had been the subject of constant tabloid coverage. &quot;Journalism back then felt more like a form of sport. It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids.&quot;Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)She said she tried to remain resilient, but admitted the scrutiny took a toll. Asked about her friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow, who dated Pitt before his marriage to Aniston, and whether they discussed their shared ex, she replied,&quot;How can we not? We’re girls.&quot;The Morning Show season 4: More detailsApple TV+’s The Morning Show will return for its fourth season on September 17, 2025. According to Deadline on July 9, 2025, the new installment was renewed before season 3 aired, with a fifth season also under consideration. Production wrapped in December 2024, with Jennifer Aniston sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro in July 2025.Returning cast members include Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Greta Lee. New cast members expected on season 4 include William Jackson Harper, Jeremy Irons, Marion Cotillard, Aaron Pierre, and Boyd Holbrook.Nicole Beharie, Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, and Tig Notaro also return from season 3. Julianna Margulies will not reprise her role as Laura Peterson.While Apple TV+ has not released a season 4 synopsis, Reese Witherspoon said she does not know if her character, Bradley Jackson, will face jail time after season 3’s events. Jennifer Aniston noted her character, Alex Levy, will navigate the results of the merger she initiated. Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt said upcoming episodes will address deepfakes, artificial intelligence, and media trust.