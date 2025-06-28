Maureen Callahan claims Reese Witherspoon declined invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding as she didn't "know them"

During her recent appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show, Maureen Callahan, the Daily Mail columnist, claimed that actress Reese Witherspoon turned down an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

During the podcast, uploaded on June 28, 2025, Megyn Kelly commented on the guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's marriage, which took place on June 27, on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy.

Kelly sarcastically remarked that, with Bezos being worth billions of dollars, he would only invite people who loved him for who he was before becoming rich.

However, she quickly pointed out the irony in their guest list. Kelly claimed that instead of inviting their close friends, they hosted celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Gayle King, and Orlando Bloom.

Kelly then drew a parallel between Bezos' guest list and that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming that both couples focused on inviting star-studded personalities rather than those who truly cared about them.

"This is exactly what Megan and Harry did. The bigger your name, the more likely you were to get an invite because what matters to them is that it's a star-studded event, not that they have dear friends who love them standing up for them when they take a sacred vow," Kelly stated.

In response, Maureen Callahan stated that Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon "allegedly" declined the invite to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding because she did not know them.

"It reminded me, it's so funny you said Harry and Meghan because I've never respected Reese Witherspoon more because she was allegedly invited to the Harry and Meghan wedding and she declined the invite saying 'I don't know them' and I thought that was so amazing," Maureen stated.

However, despite this claim, on May 19, 2018, the same day of their wedding, Witherspoon made a heartfelt post on X expressing admiration for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

"I love weddings !!This moment is everything #RoyalWedding," the actress captioned the post.

Reese Witherspoon allegedly turned down Meghan Markle's invite to the Archetypes podcast

On May 9, 2023, YouTuber Andrew Gold claimed that the American Psycho actress reportedly refused to collaborate with Meghan Markle on her podcast Archetypes, where Meghan allegedly wanted to talk to her about "the bimbo" stereotype from her 2001 film Legally Blonde. Instead, Meghan ended up inviting entrepreneur Paris Hilton to her podcast.

"Reese is powerful, successful, and highly respected. Meghan thought they'd be a natural team, but Reese doesn't seem interested," an insider told New Idea Magazine.

Gold further stated that Reese's reason for this "potential feud" would be because she is a "big fan" of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

"[Reese] is every bit a member of Team Kate," Gold alleged.

In an interview with Marie Claire published on September 26, 2018, Reese Witherspoon recalled her interaction with the Princess of Wales in 2011 during Prince William's fundraiser for his Tusk Trust wildlife charity.

"She was just lovely and warm, elegant, and composed. She also told a joke, and I immediately fell under her spell. She's just as magnificent as she seems to be. She's a very compassionate, socially conscious, deeply caring person," Reese stated.

Kate Middleton speaks with Kristin Gore and Reese Witherspoon during a reception to mark the launch of Tusk's US Patron Circle (Image via Getty)

Reese shared that when her former husband, Jim Toth, took a picture of her in the car, she could feel the rays of happiness "shooting out" of her face.

"I love Kate Middleton that much. And she did not disappoint!" Reese added.

So far, there is no proof to confirm the insider's claims that Reese Witherspoon refused to collaborate with Meghan Markle on her podcast Archetypes.

