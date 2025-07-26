F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (1994-2004) follows six friends in their early twenties, tackling life, love, and misadventures in New York City. Meet the crew: Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

Their wildly different personalities collide for ten seasons of slapstick comedy, tender friendship, and chaotic plotlines.

The show was filmed with a live studio audience and incorporated the laugh track to amplify its comedy, so the soundtrack is mostly diegetic. The most famous soundtrack to come out of it is the theme I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

Showrunners Marta Kauffman and David Crane, with Allee Willis, wrote it to match the show's vibe, and music Director Michael Skloff composed the piano melody.

Here's a complete list containing the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack: What songs were featured on the show?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 1 (1994)

Season 1 introduces the sextet, with Rachel crashing into her high school best friend Monica's life after running away from her wedding. As she gets used to living life on her own terms, the others navigate the ups and downs of adulthood. Ross, whose high school crush was Rachel, navigates divorce with his pregnant lesbian ex-wife, Carol.

Music from R.E.M. and The Tokens underscores the unrequited love story and other comedic moments. The cast also makes up songs, especially Phoebe, whose musical career consists of iconic hits throughout the show.

Episode 1

I'll Be There for You (TV Version) — The Rembrandts

My Favorite Things — Julie Andrews, Phoebe's version

Sky Blue and Black — Jackson Browne

Episode 2

With a Little Help From My Friends — Joe Cocker, plays when Ross and Rachel are alone in Central Perk

Episode 4

Fanfare Charge (Chicago Bulls Stadium Organ Version) — Stadium Organist

What's The Frequency, Kenneth? — R.E.M.

Episode 5

German Laundry Song — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 7

Top Of The World — Carpenters, Phoebe, Joey, and Monica sing this loudly as Ross tries to tell Rachel how he feels

Blackout — Phoebe Buffay's original song on the show

Episode 9

Don't Stand So Close to Me — The Police

The Monkeys Theme (Single) — UK TV Players

Episode 10

Shiny Happy People — R.E.M.

Jah Jah Why? — Floyd Seivright

Into Your Arms — The Lemonheads

Episode 11

My Guy — Mary Wells

Episode 12

The Odd Couple —Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. sings this TV show theme

Episode 15

Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon — Neil Diamond

Episode 16

What's The Frequency, Kenneth? — R.E.M.

Episode 17

New York Minute — Don Henley

Delta Dusk — Paul Lenart

What's The Frequency, Kenneth? — R.E.M.

Episode 18

The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Wimoweh) — The Tokens, Ross's monkey Marcel plays the song in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

The River Kwai March Colonel Bogey March (feat. William Holden, Alec Guinness & Jack Hawkins) — Sir Malcolm Arnold

Episode 19

Dun Dun Duuuun — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Theme From "Shaft"- Remastered 1991 Album version — Isaac Hayes

Episode 20

Get Down Tonight — K.C. And the Sunshine Band, Chandler sings to Rachel

Episode 21

You're a Big Boy Now (Remastered) — John Sebastian

Memories — Mac Davis

Overstanding Sax Cut — Webcam Hi-Fi

Episode 22

Ebony and Ivory — Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder

Episode 23

You Cry — Phoebe sings at the hospital

They Found Their Bodies — Phoebe sings this in the warehouse

If You Were Here 1 — Nobert Lindhorst, Olof Roter

There and Then — Ken Miller

Episode 24

Take a Bow — Madonna, plays in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. while Rachel waits for Ross at the airport to confess her feelings

F.R.I.E.N.D.S soundtrack season 2 (1995)

F.R.I.E.N.D.S (Image via Youtube/Friends)

Season 2 dives into Rachel and Ross's miscommunication regarding their feelings, as his new girlfriend Julie comes into the fray. Monica begins a relationship with a much older doctor named Richard, and Chandler and Joey deal with their friendship troubles as Joey moves out. Meanwhile, Phoebe comes to terms with the truth about her birth mother.

This season features music by Frank Sinatra and Joni Mitchell, along with more original tunes from the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S., as the group continues to fumble through adulthood.

Episode 1

Rigoletto, Act 1: Questa o quella — Rolando Villazón, Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi, Daniele Callegari

Episode 3

Searching For Willie Brown — Kevin Brown

Don't Recognize — Sky Blue and Black

Episode 4

Singin' In the Rain — Gene Kelly, Ross dances in the street after spending the night with Julie in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 5

I Go Blind — Hootie & The Blowfish

Episode 6

I'm In the Shower — Phoebe Buffay's original song on the show

Angel of the Morning — Juice Newton

Episode 7

Macho Man — Village People

Dance of the Hours — Funsters

Red Rocks — Chappell AV, plays when Rachen and Ross kiss in the cafe

Hello Mother, Hello Father — Allan Sherman

Episode 8

With or Without You — U2

In My Room — Grant Lee Buffalo

He Must Decide — Phoebe Buffay's original song about Ross, Rachel, and Julie

Episode 9

The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) — Nat "King" Cole

Episode 10

Poetic Love Theme — Mladen Franki, Alan Fillip

Episode 11

Strangers In the Night — Frank Sinatra

Episode 13

Carmen: "L'amour est un oiseau rebelle" (Havanaise) — Marilyn Horne, Henry Lewis, Wiener Opernorchester, Wiener Opernchor

Looks Like We Made It — Barry Manilow

Episode 15

Wicked Game — Chris Isaak, plays during Ross and Rachel's museum date in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Sleepless in the City — Steve Howe

Xanadu — Olivia Newton-John, Electric Light Orchestra

Episode 17

Strong Enough — Evan Olson

All By Myself — Eric Carmen, the dramatic moment where Joey and Chandler are looking out the window at different apartments

Episode 21

Y.M.C.A. — Village People, Monica dances at the diner in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 22

Shoe Box — Barenaked Ladies

Sexuality — K.D. Lang

Big Yellow Taxi (LP Version) — Joni Mitchell

It's a Free World Baby — R.E.M.

Good Intentions — Toad The Wet Sprocket

Stain Yer Blood — Paul Westerberg

Episode 23

Up Where We Belong — The Lettermen

Episode 24

Someone to Watch Over Me — Frank Sinatra, plays when Monica slow dances with Richard before breaking up with him in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Copacabana — Barry Manilow

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 3 (1996)

Rachel cosplays a Star Wars character as Ross sings the theme song (Image via YouTube/Friends)

Ross and Rachel's "We were on a break" drama takes the spotlight in season 3, and music from the '90s punctuates the iconic moments. Phoebe, on the other hand, realizes that she has a half-brother and bonds with him. In the finale, the gang goes on a beach vacation.

Original music by the cast of the show features heavily throughout the season.

Episode 1

Main Theme (From "Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope") [Instrumental] — John Williams, Skywalker Symphony Orchestra, plays when Rachel cosplays as Princess Leia in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Tupelo Honey — Van Morrison

The Way We Were — Barbara Streisand

Tiny Dancer — Elton John, Phoebe's version with wrong lyrics

Episode 6

Can't Get Enough — Bad Company

Time of the Season — The Zombies

Episode 7

Happy Days (Theme from Happy Days) — Pratt & McClain, the gang is sitting on the couch watching the mattress commercial in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Baby Elephant Walk — Henry Mancini

Episode 8

Endless Love — Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, performed by Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 9

The Natural — The Natural

Get Ready for This — 2 Unlimited

Misirlou — Dick Dale & His Del-Tones, all three songs play during the football game in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 10

Pomp and Circumstance — Edward Elgar

Declamation — Chris Payne

Episode 11

Wild Weekend — The Rockin' Rebels

Havin' a Party — Nu Flavor

The Girl from Ipanema — Frank Sinatra, Antonio Carlos Jobim

Episode 12

Don't Cry Out Loud — Melissa Manchester

(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco — Tony Bennett, the song Joey auditions with for a Broadway musical in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Theme From "New York, New York" — Liza Minnelli

You've Got To Pick a Pocket or Two — Ron Moody, Keith Hamshere

Theme from Love Story — Francis Lai

Congratulations On Your Brand New Job — a barbershop quartet band on the show

Mr. Pretentious — a barbershop quartet on the show

Episode 14

Smelly Cat — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Jingle B*tch Screwed Me Over — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Sticky Shoes — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and E.G. Daily

Fall From Grace — Leslie as E.G. Daily

Episode 15

Never Miss the Water — Chaka Khan

With or Without You — U2

American Pie — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 18

Wipe Out — The Surfaris

That's Amore — Dean Martin

Episode 19

Oh Mommy, Oh Daddy — Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Summer Daze — Darren Loveday, Stephen Loveday

Episode 21

Old MacDonald Had a Farm — Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

Episode 23

Crazy Underwear — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 4 (1997)

Phoebe sings her Christmas song for the gang (Image via YouTube/Friends)

Phoebe agrees to be a surrogate for her brother, while Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey over a bet. Ross and Rachel's relationship woes continue, with Ross ending up with Emily.

Ad

The finale ends in a cliffhanger at Ross and Emily's wedding in London. Music continues to be a more subtle influence on the show, with hit numbers from the era making an appearance.

Episode 1

Colors In My Bedroom — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Episode 4

Begin the Beguine — Artie Shaw, Joey and Mr. Treeger dance in the apartment in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Night and Day — Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Golden Oldies versions

Episode 5

Smelly Cat (Version 4) — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay singing while sick

My Sticky Shows — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

The Mod Squad — Television's Greatest Hits Band

House On Fire — Arkarna

Parading Goats — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Paper Mache Man — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Episode 6

Jeepers Creepers — Louis Armstrong

Lullaby of Broadway/Jeepers Creepers/You're a Grand Old Flag (Medley) — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 7

Little Tiny Tarzan — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Barnyard Boogie — David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, plays it on his keyboard

Infinite Theme — David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

The Last Set — David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

Episode 9

Happy Hanukkah — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, sings various versions of her Christmas song in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 12

Are You In There Little Fetus — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Episode 14

It's No Good — Depeche Mode

Episode 16

Brimful of Asha — Cornershop

The Impression That I Get — The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

6th Avenue Heartache — The Wallflowers, Rachel in her high school cheerleading outfit

Episode 19

Morning's Here — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go — Wham!

Episode 21

Wicked Game — Chris Isaak, Rachel reminisces about her first date with Ross at the museum in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 22

Weekend In New England — Barry Manilow

Sailor's Hornpipe — Richard Harvey, Brian Gulland

Episode 23

London Calling — The Clash, the crew arrives in London in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Where Everybody Knows Your Name (Cheers Theme) — Gary Portnoy

Tired Old Souls — Marc Carroll

England Swings — Roger Miller

Episode 24

Tired Old Souls — Marc Carroll, plays during Ross and Emily's wedding procession

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 5 (1998)

Phoebe dances to Makin' A Plan while getting Chandler to confess his relationship (Image via YouTube/Friends)

Things go south after Ross says Rachel's name at the altar. Chandler and Monica continue their relationship after returning from London, and the crew finds out through mutual trickery in an iconic episode.

Ad

Phoebe gives birth to triplets, and Rachel and Ross accidentally end up drunk and married in Las Vegas. Music by Queen and Semisonic elevates the humor of the episodes.

Episode 1

Desafinado — Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto

Episode 3

Happy Days-Theme Song — Dominik Hauser

Episode 4

Sylvia (Complete Ballet): Act III: Divertissement: Pizzicati — Andrew Mogrelia, Razumovsky Symphony Orchestra

Episode 7

Every Word Means No — Smash Mouth, plays at Danny's party in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

We Will Rock You — Queen

Episode 8

Wonderful Tonight — Eric Clapton

Episode 11

Bad, Bad Leroy Brown — Jim Croce

Un homme et une femme — Nicole Croisille, Pierre Barouh

Episode 14

Makin' a Plan — Semisonic, plays when Phoebe tries to seduce Chandler and get him to confess his relationship with Monica in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 15

The Rockafeller Skank — Fatboy Slim

Angel and the Jerk — Penelope Houston

Casey Jones — Grateful Dead

Episode 18

Never There — Cake

Jamming — Bob Marley & The Wailers

Episode 19

That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2 — The Isley Brothers

Space Oddity — David Bowie, Chandler sings a part in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 20

Ironside — Quincy Jones

Episode 22

A Horse With No Name — America, Joey in Las Vegas for his movie

Episode 23

Love to Love You Baby — Donna Summer

For the Love of Money — The O'Jays

Danke Schoen — Wayne Newton

It's Not Unusual — Tom Jones, plays in the casino where Monica is gambling in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Everybody Loves Somebody — Dean Martin, Chandler and Monica decide to get married

Episode 24

Viva Las Vegas — Elvis Presley, Ross and Rachel exit a chapel, drunk and married in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Bridal Chorus — Richard Wagner, Nelda Etheridge & Madalyn Blanchette, Madalyn Blanchett, Nelda Etheridge

Pomp and Circumstance — Edward Elgar

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 6 (1999)

Monica and Chandler get engaged (Image via YouTube/Friends)

Ross and Rachel's relationship goes through tumultuous times as Ross faces his third divorce. Chandler and Monica's relationship blossoms, and the season ends with the duo getting engaged to the soothing soundtrack, Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton.

Other artists like David Bowie, Tony Bennett, and The Miracles also feature to elevate the romance and comedy.

Episode 1

Rock and Roll All Nite — Kiss

Space Oddity — David Bowie

Theme from Taxi Driver — Bernard Hermann, Dave Blume, these songs play during Joey and Phoebe's roadtrip in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Between Angels and Insects — Papa Roach

Episode 2

Three's Company Theme — Richard Cheese, sung by Rachel

Episode 5

Ride Wit Me (Feat. City Spud) — Nelly

Episode 10

Every Word Means No — Smash Mouth

I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind of Thing — Robbie Williams

Trouble With Boys — Loreta, plays when Ross and Monica do their dance routine at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Next Year — Kevin Henry

Episode 12

Barracuda — Heart

Episode 15

Nocturne In E Flat Major Opus 9 No. 2 — Frederic Chopin

The Stalkers — Do the Saturday Night, Monica dances to this in her apartment in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 16

View From the Other Side —Duncan Sheik

Episode 17

The Way You Look Tonight — Tony Bennett, Monica and Chandler dancing to the song playing from his mix tape in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

My Funny Valentine — Ella Fitzgerald, Janice's version

Episode 20

You've Really Got a Hold on Me — Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

All By Myself — Eric Carmen

Episode 22

Love Machine — The Miracles, Paul (Bruce Willis) sings this in front of the mirror in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 25

Wonderful Tonight — Eric Clapton, Chandler and Monica share a slow dance after the engagement.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S soundtrack season 7 (2000)

Season 7 focuses on Monica and Chandler's wedding planning and all the misadventures that come with it. Ross and Rachel's life undergoes a major upheaval after a one-night stand is revealed to have big consequences.

From Chandler's dad performing in drag and Ross playing the bagpipes to the more sentimental music at Chandler and Monica's wedding, music plays a big role.

Episode 6

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! — Vaughn Monroe

Episode 7

Part-Time Lover — Stevie Wonder

The Lady In Red — Chris De Burgh

Careless Whisper — George Michael, Janice's version

Episode 10

Tequila — Jennifer Aniston plays the drums as Rachel Green

Dancing with Myself — Generation X

Prologue Tradition — New London Cast

Tradition — Fiddler on the Roof 2016 Broadway

Episode 11

Get Ready — Rare Earth

Episode 12

Mickey- Spanish Version — Toni Basil, the song stuck in Phoebe's head in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 13

Platinum Blond — Liam Cooke

Episode 14

Big Time Operator — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

The Theme from "Route 66" — Nelson Riddle

Episode 15

Celebration — Kool & The Gang, Ross tries to play it on the bagpipes and no one can identify it in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Celebration — David Schwimmer as Ross on the bagpipes

Episode 16

But You're Not Anymore — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 17

Jump, Jive, An'Wail — Louis Prima

Episode 18

Star Struck — Alan Hawkshaw

Episode 19

I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby — Barry White, plays when Cassie dramatically flips her hair

Logan's Run —The London Theatre Orchestra

Episode 22

Believe — Cher

I Feel Pretty — Marni Nixon, Suzie Kaye, Yvonne Othon, Chandler's dad does a live cover of it in Vegas

It's Raining Men — The Sugar Sisters

Ride Wit' Me (feat. City Spud) — Nelly

Episode 24

Groovy Kind of Love — Phil Collins, Chandler walks down the aisle in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

My Love — Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, Loma Mar Quartet

Everlong (Acoustic Version) — Foo Fighters

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 8 (2002)

Joey accidentally proposes to Rachel as Sign On the Window by Bob Dylan plays (Image via YouTube/Friends)

Season 8 of the sitcom focused on Rachel's pregnancy, the friends finding out who the father is, and Monica and Chandler's new marriage. Rachel moves into Joey's apartment, and he realizes he has feelings for her.

As adulthood starts to feel more real, music by Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan underscores the mood.

Episode 1

Our Love Is Here To Stay — Natalie Cole, plays during Monica and Chandler's first dance in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Beyond the Sea — Bobbt Darin

Cuban Pete — Trondheim Solistene, Mambo Companeros

Let's Shout (Baby Work Out) — Colin James

Mambo Swing — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Episode 3

Kokomo — The Beach Boys

Episode 5

Closing Time — Semisonic

Into The Fire — Thirteen Senses

Episode 7

La Cucaracha — The Mariachis, Phoebe's ringtone in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Mexican Hat Dance — Bobby Morganstein Productions

Episode 8

Let Me Blow Ya Mind (feat. Gwen Stefani & Stevie J.) — Eve

Episode 9

Roxanne — Sting, Phoebe and Ross try to get Sting concert tickets

Episode 12

La favorite: "O Mio Fernando" — Gaetano Donizetti, Silvano Frontalini, Opole Philharmonic Orchestra, Patrizia Chiti

Episode 13

Only Time — Enya

Episode 14

Stanford & Son Theme — Bobby Forrester

Episode 15

Fallin' — Alicia Keys

Episode 17

Tomorrow (Music from the Broadway show "Annie") — Annie, Chandler sings it in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 18

Isn't She Lovely —Stevie Wonder

The Way You Look Tonight — Fred Astaire, Ross says this song played when he proposed to Rachel in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

The Bunny Hop — Ray Anthony and His Orchestra

Episode 20

I Dream of Jeannie - Main Theme — Geek Music

Episode 22

Attracted to the Animal — Romeo's Daughter

Episode 24

River of Tears — Eric Clapton

Sign On the Window — Bob Dylan, plays when Joey accidentally proposes to Rachel in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 9 (2003)

Ad

Ross and Rachel begin a new chapter as parents to baby Emma, while Joey continues to grapple with his feelings for Rachel. Monica and Chandler want to start a family, but have issues getting pregnant. Meanwhile, Mike (Paul Rudd) enters Phoebe's life.

Musical highlights from season 9 include Ross and Rachel singing an explicit song to make their baby laugh and Karaoke night in The One Where Monica Sings.

Episode 1

It's Always Something — Firstcom Music

Episode 2

Oh What a Beautiful Morning (From "Oklahoma!") — The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Jason Howard

Episode 4

Oklahoma — Marcus Mumford, Tom Howe

Episode 6

Greensleeves — Unknown, the male nanny plays this on the flute in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 7

Baby Got Back — Sir Mix-A-Lot, Ross and Rachel sing to calm Emma down

Episode 10

We Three Kings Of Orient Are — St Paul's Cathedral Choir

Episode 12

What Reason — Deckard

Sun Of The Beach — Eric Caspar

I Will Survive — Gloria Gaynor

Episode 13

We Are The Champions — Queen

I Touch Myself — Divinyls

Yummy, Yummy, Yummy — Ohio Express

Delta Dawn (Single Version) — Tanya Tucker

I'm So Excited — The Pointer Sisters

Joy To the World — Three Dog Night, the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. sings during karaoke night

Episode 17

What Reason — Deckard

Episode 19

Human Spleen — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Javu — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Episode 20

Breathe (feat. Angela McCluskey) — Telepopmusik

Thrown Down — Fleetwood Mac

Episode 23

Straw Hat — David Berkwood, Eton Blocka, plays at the hotel in Barbados

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 10 (2004)

Phoebe's wedding features music by Elvis Presley (Image via YouTube/Friends)

Things change as the gang enters a new chapter in season 10. Monica and Chandler decide to adopt, and Phoebe marries Mike. As Rachel decides to move to Paris, Ross confesses his feelings for her. The group leaves the apartment one last time to get coffee at Central Perk.

Music by The Beatles and Elvis Presley features.

Episode 1

Bolero (from "10) — Andre Rieu

Ride of the Valkyries (From "Apocalypse Now") — The Film Band

No Woman No Cry — Bob Marley & The Wailers

Episode 3

Ebony and Ivory — Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder

Episode 4

Happy Birthday Emma — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, sings a birthday song for Emma in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Episode 6

Baby It's You — The Beatles

Sakura — Saburou Makino

Episode 9

Twilight Zone: Theme and Variations (Arr. Stu Philips) — Boston Pops Orchestra, John Williams

The Twilight Zone- Season 2 End Title (Marius Constant) — Dominik Hauser

Episode 11

A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock and Roll — Donny & Marie Osmond, sung by the cast

Tainted Love — Soft Cell

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) — Sylvester

Der Kommissar — After the Fire

Funkytown — Lipps, Inc., Monica and Rachel dance at Ross's college party in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Disco Inferno — The Trammps

Episode 12

If You're Not The One — Daniel Bedingfield, plays in the promos for the episode

Can't Help Falling In Love — Elvis Presley, plays during Phoebe's wedding

Here, There, and Everywhere — The Beatles

Episode 15

Good Old Dixie — Peter Winslow

Episode 16

Don't Take No For an Answer —Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

When the Sun Comes Up — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Episode 18

Hair Brighter Than the Sun — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. sings when Gunther tells Rachel he loves her

FirstCom — Red Rocks, plays when Ross and Rachel finally get together

Watch F.R.I.E.N.D.S. on HBO Max.

