F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (1994-2004) follows six friends in their early twenties, tackling life, love, and misadventures in New York City. Meet the crew: Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).
Their wildly different personalities collide for ten seasons of slapstick comedy, tender friendship, and chaotic plotlines.
The show was filmed with a live studio audience and incorporated the laugh track to amplify its comedy, so the soundtrack is mostly diegetic. The most famous soundtrack to come out of it is the theme I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.
Showrunners Marta Kauffman and David Crane, with Allee Willis, wrote it to match the show's vibe, and music Director Michael Skloff composed the piano melody.
Here's a complete list containing the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack: What songs were featured on the show?
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 1 (1994)
Season 1 introduces the sextet, with Rachel crashing into her high school best friend Monica's life after running away from her wedding. As she gets used to living life on her own terms, the others navigate the ups and downs of adulthood. Ross, whose high school crush was Rachel, navigates divorce with his pregnant lesbian ex-wife, Carol.
Music from R.E.M. and The Tokens underscores the unrequited love story and other comedic moments. The cast also makes up songs, especially Phoebe, whose musical career consists of iconic hits throughout the show.
Episode 1
- I'll Be There for You (TV Version) — The Rembrandts
- My Favorite Things — Julie Andrews, Phoebe's version
- Sky Blue and Black — Jackson Browne
Episode 2
- With a Little Help From My Friends — Joe Cocker, plays when Ross and Rachel are alone in Central Perk
Episode 4
- Fanfare Charge (Chicago Bulls Stadium Organ Version) — Stadium Organist
- What's The Frequency, Kenneth? — R.E.M.
Episode 5
- German Laundry Song — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 7
- Top Of The World — Carpenters, Phoebe, Joey, and Monica sing this loudly as Ross tries to tell Rachel how he feels
- Blackout — Phoebe Buffay's original song on the show
Episode 9
- Don't Stand So Close to Me — The Police
- The Monkeys Theme (Single) — UK TV Players
Episode 10
- Shiny Happy People — R.E.M.
- Jah Jah Why? — Floyd Seivright
- Into Your Arms — The Lemonheads
Episode 11
- My Guy — Mary Wells
Episode 12
- The Odd Couple —Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. sings this TV show theme
Episode 15
- Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon — Neil Diamond
Episode 16
- What's The Frequency, Kenneth? — R.E.M.
Episode 17
- New York Minute — Don Henley
- Delta Dusk — Paul Lenart
- What's The Frequency, Kenneth? — R.E.M.
Episode 18
- The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Wimoweh) — The Tokens, Ross's monkey Marcel plays the song in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- The River Kwai March Colonel Bogey March (feat. William Holden, Alec Guinness & Jack Hawkins) — Sir Malcolm Arnold
Episode 19
- Dun Dun Duuuun — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Theme From "Shaft"- Remastered 1991 Album version — Isaac Hayes
Episode 20
- Get Down Tonight — K.C. And the Sunshine Band, Chandler sings to Rachel
Episode 21
- You're a Big Boy Now (Remastered) — John Sebastian
- Memories — Mac Davis
- Overstanding Sax Cut — Webcam Hi-Fi
Episode 22
- Ebony and Ivory — Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder
Episode 23
- You Cry — Phoebe sings at the hospital
- They Found Their Bodies — Phoebe sings this in the warehouse
- If You Were Here 1 — Nobert Lindhorst, Olof Roter
- There and Then — Ken Miller
Episode 24
- Take a Bow — Madonna, plays in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. while Rachel waits for Ross at the airport to confess her feelings
F.R.I.E.N.D.S soundtrack season 2 (1995)
Season 2 dives into Rachel and Ross's miscommunication regarding their feelings, as his new girlfriend Julie comes into the fray. Monica begins a relationship with a much older doctor named Richard, and Chandler and Joey deal with their friendship troubles as Joey moves out. Meanwhile, Phoebe comes to terms with the truth about her birth mother.
This season features music by Frank Sinatra and Joni Mitchell, along with more original tunes from the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S., as the group continues to fumble through adulthood.
Episode 1
- Rigoletto, Act 1: Questa o quella — Rolando Villazón, Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi, Daniele Callegari
Episode 3
- Searching For Willie Brown — Kevin Brown
- Don't Recognize — Sky Blue and Black
Episode 4
- Singin' In the Rain — Gene Kelly, Ross dances in the street after spending the night with Julie in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 5
- I Go Blind — Hootie & The Blowfish
Episode 6
- I'm In the Shower — Phoebe Buffay's original song on the show
- Angel of the Morning — Juice Newton
Episode 7
- Macho Man — Village People
- Dance of the Hours — Funsters
- Red Rocks — Chappell AV, plays when Rachen and Ross kiss in the cafe
- Hello Mother, Hello Father — Allan Sherman
Episode 8
- With or Without You — U2
- In My Room — Grant Lee Buffalo
- He Must Decide — Phoebe Buffay's original song about Ross, Rachel, and Julie
Episode 9
- The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) — Nat "King" Cole
Episode 10
- Poetic Love Theme — Mladen Franki, Alan Fillip
Episode 11
- Strangers In the Night — Frank Sinatra
Episode 13
- Carmen: "L'amour est un oiseau rebelle" (Havanaise) — Marilyn Horne, Henry Lewis, Wiener Opernorchester, Wiener Opernchor
- Looks Like We Made It — Barry Manilow
Episode 15
- Wicked Game — Chris Isaak, plays during Ross and Rachel's museum date in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Sleepless in the City — Steve Howe
- Xanadu — Olivia Newton-John, Electric Light Orchestra
Episode 17
- Strong Enough — Evan Olson
- All By Myself — Eric Carmen, the dramatic moment where Joey and Chandler are looking out the window at different apartments
Episode 21
- Y.M.C.A. — Village People, Monica dances at the diner in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 22
- Shoe Box — Barenaked Ladies
- Sexuality — K.D. Lang
- Big Yellow Taxi (LP Version) — Joni Mitchell
- It's a Free World Baby — R.E.M.
- Good Intentions — Toad The Wet Sprocket
- Stain Yer Blood — Paul Westerberg
Episode 23
- Up Where We Belong — The Lettermen
Episode 24
- Someone to Watch Over Me — Frank Sinatra, plays when Monica slow dances with Richard before breaking up with him in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Copacabana — Barry Manilow
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 3 (1996)
Ross and Rachel's "We were on a break" drama takes the spotlight in season 3, and music from the '90s punctuates the iconic moments. Phoebe, on the other hand, realizes that she has a half-brother and bonds with him. In the finale, the gang goes on a beach vacation.
Original music by the cast of the show features heavily throughout the season.
Episode 1
- Main Theme (From "Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope") [Instrumental] — John Williams, Skywalker Symphony Orchestra, plays when Rachel cosplays as Princess Leia in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Tupelo Honey — Van Morrison
- The Way We Were — Barbara Streisand
- Tiny Dancer — Elton John, Phoebe's version with wrong lyrics
Episode 6
- Can't Get Enough — Bad Company
- Time of the Season — The Zombies
Episode 7
- Happy Days (Theme from Happy Days) — Pratt & McClain, the gang is sitting on the couch watching the mattress commercial in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Baby Elephant Walk — Henry Mancini
Episode 8
- Endless Love — Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, performed by Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 9
- The Natural — The Natural
- Get Ready for This — 2 Unlimited
- Misirlou — Dick Dale & His Del-Tones, all three songs play during the football game in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 10
- Pomp and Circumstance — Edward Elgar
- Declamation — Chris Payne
Episode 11
- Wild Weekend — The Rockin' Rebels
- Havin' a Party — Nu Flavor
- The Girl from Ipanema — Frank Sinatra, Antonio Carlos Jobim
Episode 12
- Don't Cry Out Loud — Melissa Manchester
- (I Left My Heart) In San Francisco — Tony Bennett, the song Joey auditions with for a Broadway musical in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Theme From "New York, New York" — Liza Minnelli
- You've Got To Pick a Pocket or Two — Ron Moody, Keith Hamshere
- Theme from Love Story — Francis Lai
- Congratulations On Your Brand New Job — a barbershop quartet band on the show
- Mr. Pretentious — a barbershop quartet on the show
Episode 14
- Smelly Cat — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
- Jingle B*tch Screwed Me Over — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
- Sticky Shoes — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and E.G. Daily
- Fall From Grace — Leslie as E.G. Daily
Episode 15
- Never Miss the Water — Chaka Khan
- With or Without You — U2
- American Pie — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 18
- Wipe Out — The Surfaris
- That's Amore — Dean Martin
Episode 19
- Oh Mommy, Oh Daddy — Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Summer Daze — Darren Loveday, Stephen Loveday
Episode 21
- Old MacDonald Had a Farm — Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing
Episode 23
- Crazy Underwear — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 4 (1997)
Phoebe agrees to be a surrogate for her brother, while Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey over a bet. Ross and Rachel's relationship woes continue, with Ross ending up with Emily.
The finale ends in a cliffhanger at Ross and Emily's wedding in London. Music continues to be a more subtle influence on the show, with hit numbers from the era making an appearance.
Episode 1
- Colors In My Bedroom — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
Episode 4
- Begin the Beguine — Artie Shaw, Joey and Mr. Treeger dance in the apartment in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Night and Day — Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Golden Oldies versions
Episode 5
- Smelly Cat (Version 4) — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay singing while sick
- My Sticky Shows — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
- The Mod Squad — Television's Greatest Hits Band
- House On Fire — Arkarna
- Parading Goats — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
- Paper Mache Man — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
Episode 6
- Jeepers Creepers — Louis Armstrong
- Lullaby of Broadway/Jeepers Creepers/You're a Grand Old Flag (Medley) — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 7
- Little Tiny Tarzan — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
- Barnyard Boogie — David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, plays it on his keyboard
- Infinite Theme — David Schwimmer as Ross Geller
- The Last Set — David Schwimmer as Ross Geller
Episode 9
- Happy Hanukkah — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, sings various versions of her Christmas song in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 12
- Are You In There Little Fetus — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
Episode 14
- It's No Good — Depeche Mode
Episode 16
- Brimful of Asha — Cornershop
- The Impression That I Get — The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
- 6th Avenue Heartache — The Wallflowers, Rachel in her high school cheerleading outfit
Episode 19
- Morning's Here — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go — Wham!
Episode 21
- Wicked Game — Chris Isaak, Rachel reminisces about her first date with Ross at the museum in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 22
- Weekend In New England — Barry Manilow
- Sailor's Hornpipe — Richard Harvey, Brian Gulland
Episode 23
- London Calling — The Clash, the crew arrives in London in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Where Everybody Knows Your Name (Cheers Theme) — Gary Portnoy
- Tired Old Souls — Marc Carroll
- England Swings — Roger Miller
Episode 24
- Tired Old Souls — Marc Carroll, plays during Ross and Emily's wedding procession
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 5 (1998)
Things go south after Ross says Rachel's name at the altar. Chandler and Monica continue their relationship after returning from London, and the crew finds out through mutual trickery in an iconic episode.
Phoebe gives birth to triplets, and Rachel and Ross accidentally end up drunk and married in Las Vegas. Music by Queen and Semisonic elevates the humor of the episodes.
Episode 1
- Desafinado — Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto
Episode 3
- Happy Days-Theme Song — Dominik Hauser
Episode 4
- Sylvia (Complete Ballet): Act III: Divertissement: Pizzicati — Andrew Mogrelia, Razumovsky Symphony Orchestra
Episode 7
- Every Word Means No — Smash Mouth, plays at Danny's party in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- We Will Rock You — Queen
Episode 8
- Wonderful Tonight — Eric Clapton
Episode 11
- Bad, Bad Leroy Brown — Jim Croce
- Un homme et une femme — Nicole Croisille, Pierre Barouh
Episode 14
- Makin' a Plan — Semisonic, plays when Phoebe tries to seduce Chandler and get him to confess his relationship with Monica in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 15
- The Rockafeller Skank — Fatboy Slim
- Angel and the Jerk — Penelope Houston
- Casey Jones — Grateful Dead
Episode 18
- Never There — Cake
- Jamming — Bob Marley & The Wailers
Episode 19
- That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2 — The Isley Brothers
- Space Oddity — David Bowie, Chandler sings a part in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 20
- Ironside — Quincy Jones
Episode 22
- A Horse With No Name — America, Joey in Las Vegas for his movie
Episode 23
- Love to Love You Baby — Donna Summer
- For the Love of Money — The O'Jays
- Danke Schoen — Wayne Newton
- It's Not Unusual — Tom Jones, plays in the casino where Monica is gambling in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Everybody Loves Somebody — Dean Martin, Chandler and Monica decide to get married
Episode 24
- Viva Las Vegas — Elvis Presley, Ross and Rachel exit a chapel, drunk and married in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Bridal Chorus — Richard Wagner, Nelda Etheridge & Madalyn Blanchette, Madalyn Blanchett, Nelda Etheridge
- Pomp and Circumstance — Edward Elgar
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 6 (1999)
Ross and Rachel's relationship goes through tumultuous times as Ross faces his third divorce. Chandler and Monica's relationship blossoms, and the season ends with the duo getting engaged to the soothing soundtrack, Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton.
Other artists like David Bowie, Tony Bennett, and The Miracles also feature to elevate the romance and comedy.
Episode 1
- Rock and Roll All Nite — Kiss
- Space Oddity — David Bowie
- Theme from Taxi Driver — Bernard Hermann, Dave Blume, these songs play during Joey and Phoebe's roadtrip in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Between Angels and Insects — Papa Roach
Episode 2
- Three's Company Theme — Richard Cheese, sung by Rachel
Episode 5
- Ride Wit Me (Feat. City Spud) — Nelly
Episode 10
- Every Word Means No — Smash Mouth
- I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind of Thing — Robbie Williams
- Trouble With Boys — Loreta, plays when Ross and Monica do their dance routine at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Next Year — Kevin Henry
Episode 12
- Barracuda — Heart
Episode 15
- Nocturne In E Flat Major Opus 9 No. 2 — Frederic Chopin
- The Stalkers — Do the Saturday Night, Monica dances to this in her apartment in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 16
- View From the Other Side —Duncan Sheik
Episode 17
- The Way You Look Tonight — Tony Bennett, Monica and Chandler dancing to the song playing from his mix tape in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- My Funny Valentine — Ella Fitzgerald, Janice's version
Episode 20
- You've Really Got a Hold on Me — Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
- All By Myself — Eric Carmen
Episode 22
- Love Machine — The Miracles, Paul (Bruce Willis) sings this in front of the mirror in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 25
- Wonderful Tonight — Eric Clapton, Chandler and Monica share a slow dance after the engagement.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S soundtrack season 7 (2000)
Season 7 focuses on Monica and Chandler's wedding planning and all the misadventures that come with it. Ross and Rachel's life undergoes a major upheaval after a one-night stand is revealed to have big consequences.
From Chandler's dad performing in drag and Ross playing the bagpipes to the more sentimental music at Chandler and Monica's wedding, music plays a big role.
Episode 6
- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! — Vaughn Monroe
Episode 7
- Part-Time Lover — Stevie Wonder
- The Lady In Red — Chris De Burgh
- Careless Whisper — George Michael, Janice's version
Episode 10
- Tequila — Jennifer Aniston plays the drums as Rachel Green
- Dancing with Myself — Generation X
- Prologue Tradition — New London Cast
- Tradition — Fiddler on the Roof 2016 Broadway
Episode 11
- Get Ready — Rare Earth
Episode 12
- Mickey- Spanish Version — Toni Basil, the song stuck in Phoebe's head in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 13
- Platinum Blond — Liam Cooke
Episode 14
- Big Time Operator — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- The Theme from "Route 66" — Nelson Riddle
Episode 15
- Celebration — Kool & The Gang, Ross tries to play it on the bagpipes and no one can identify it in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Celebration — David Schwimmer as Ross on the bagpipes
Episode 16
- But You're Not Anymore — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 17
- Jump, Jive, An'Wail — Louis Prima
Episode 18
- Star Struck — Alan Hawkshaw
Episode 19
- I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby — Barry White, plays when Cassie dramatically flips her hair
- Logan's Run —The London Theatre Orchestra
Episode 22
- Believe — Cher
- I Feel Pretty — Marni Nixon, Suzie Kaye, Yvonne Othon, Chandler's dad does a live cover of it in Vegas
- It's Raining Men — The Sugar Sisters
- Ride Wit' Me (feat. City Spud) — Nelly
Episode 24
- Groovy Kind of Love — Phil Collins, Chandler walks down the aisle in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- My Love — Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, Loma Mar Quartet
- Everlong (Acoustic Version) — Foo Fighters
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 8 (2002)
Season 8 of the sitcom focused on Rachel's pregnancy, the friends finding out who the father is, and Monica and Chandler's new marriage. Rachel moves into Joey's apartment, and he realizes he has feelings for her.
As adulthood starts to feel more real, music by Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan underscores the mood.
Episode 1
- Our Love Is Here To Stay — Natalie Cole, plays during Monica and Chandler's first dance in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Beyond the Sea — Bobbt Darin
- Cuban Pete — Trondheim Solistene, Mambo Companeros
- Let's Shout (Baby Work Out) — Colin James
- Mambo Swing — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Episode 3
- Kokomo — The Beach Boys
Episode 5
- Closing Time — Semisonic
- Into The Fire — Thirteen Senses
Episode 7
- La Cucaracha — The Mariachis, Phoebe's ringtone in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Mexican Hat Dance — Bobby Morganstein Productions
Episode 8
- Let Me Blow Ya Mind (feat. Gwen Stefani & Stevie J.) — Eve
Episode 9
- Roxanne — Sting, Phoebe and Ross try to get Sting concert tickets
Episode 12
- La favorite: "O Mio Fernando" — Gaetano Donizetti, Silvano Frontalini, Opole Philharmonic Orchestra, Patrizia Chiti
Episode 13
- Only Time — Enya
Episode 14
- Stanford & Son Theme — Bobby Forrester
Episode 15
- Fallin' — Alicia Keys
Episode 17
- Tomorrow (Music from the Broadway show "Annie") — Annie, Chandler sings it in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 18
- Isn't She Lovely —Stevie Wonder
- The Way You Look Tonight — Fred Astaire, Ross says this song played when he proposed to Rachel in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- The Bunny Hop — Ray Anthony and His Orchestra
Episode 20
- I Dream of Jeannie - Main Theme — Geek Music
Episode 22
- Attracted to the Animal — Romeo's Daughter
Episode 24
- River of Tears — Eric Clapton
- Sign On the Window — Bob Dylan, plays when Joey accidentally proposes to Rachel in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 9 (2003)
Ross and Rachel begin a new chapter as parents to baby Emma, while Joey continues to grapple with his feelings for Rachel. Monica and Chandler want to start a family, but have issues getting pregnant. Meanwhile, Mike (Paul Rudd) enters Phoebe's life.
Musical highlights from season 9 include Ross and Rachel singing an explicit song to make their baby laugh and Karaoke night in The One Where Monica Sings.
Episode 1
- It's Always Something — Firstcom Music
Episode 2
- Oh What a Beautiful Morning (From "Oklahoma!") — The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Jason Howard
Episode 4
- Oklahoma — Marcus Mumford, Tom Howe
Episode 6
- Greensleeves — Unknown, the male nanny plays this on the flute in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 7
- Baby Got Back — Sir Mix-A-Lot, Ross and Rachel sing to calm Emma down
Episode 10
- We Three Kings Of Orient Are — St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Episode 12
- What Reason — Deckard
- Sun Of The Beach — Eric Caspar
- I Will Survive — Gloria Gaynor
Episode 13
- We Are The Champions — Queen
- I Touch Myself — Divinyls
- Yummy, Yummy, Yummy — Ohio Express
- Delta Dawn (Single Version) — Tanya Tucker
- I'm So Excited — The Pointer Sisters
- Joy To the World — Three Dog Night, the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. sings during karaoke night
Episode 17
- What Reason — Deckard
Episode 19
- Human Spleen — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
- Javu — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
Episode 20
- Breathe (feat. Angela McCluskey) — Telepopmusik
- Thrown Down — Fleetwood Mac
Episode 23
- Straw Hat — David Berkwood, Eton Blocka, plays at the hotel in Barbados
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. soundtrack season 10 (2004)
Things change as the gang enters a new chapter in season 10. Monica and Chandler decide to adopt, and Phoebe marries Mike. As Rachel decides to move to Paris, Ross confesses his feelings for her. The group leaves the apartment one last time to get coffee at Central Perk.
Music by The Beatles and Elvis Presley features.
Episode 1
- Bolero (from "10) — Andre Rieu
- Ride of the Valkyries (From "Apocalypse Now") — The Film Band
- No Woman No Cry — Bob Marley & The Wailers
Episode 3
- Ebony and Ivory — Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder
Episode 4
- Happy Birthday Emma — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, sings a birthday song for Emma in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Episode 6
- Baby It's You — The Beatles
- Sakura — Saburou Makino
Episode 9
- Twilight Zone: Theme and Variations (Arr. Stu Philips) — Boston Pops Orchestra, John Williams
- The Twilight Zone- Season 2 End Title (Marius Constant) — Dominik Hauser
Episode 11
- A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock and Roll — Donny & Marie Osmond, sung by the cast
- Tainted Love — Soft Cell
- You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) — Sylvester
- Der Kommissar — After the Fire
- Funkytown — Lipps, Inc., Monica and Rachel dance at Ross's college party in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
- Disco Inferno — The Trammps
Episode 12
- If You're Not The One — Daniel Bedingfield, plays in the promos for the episode
- Can't Help Falling In Love — Elvis Presley, plays during Phoebe's wedding
- Here, There, and Everywhere — The Beatles
Episode 15
- Good Old Dixie — Peter Winslow
Episode 16
- Don't Take No For an Answer —Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
- When the Sun Comes Up — Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay
Episode 18
- Hair Brighter Than the Sun — Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. sings when Gunther tells Rachel he loves her
- FirstCom — Red Rocks, plays when Ross and Rachel finally get together
