“I wonder how much this moron will pay,": Dr. Plasencia admits selling Ketamine to Matthew Perry before his tragic death

The well-known sitcom Friends star Matthew Perry's tragic overdose death has sparked a major federal investigation into illegal drug distribution connected to his final months. On July 23, 2025, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a physician, pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing ketamine to the late actor Matthew Perry. Plasencia became the fourth individual charged in connection with Perry's death to enter a guilty plea.According to court documents reported by The Guardian, Plasencia sent a text message to a co-defendant referring to Perry as a 'moron' and stating,"I wonder how much this moron will pay."This message was part of the evidence showing Plasencia's involvement in supplying ketamine to Perry despite knowledge of the actor's addiction. At a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, 43-year-old Salvador Plasencia confessed to four charges related to ketamine distribution. He was initially scheduled to stand trial in August but reached a plea agreement with prosecutors last month.In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges, including those related to falsifying records. Court filings indicate that between late September and mid-October 2023, Plasencia provided Perry with 20 vials of ketamine, along with ketamine lozenges and syringes. Despite Perry experiencing a spike in blood pressure and freezing during one injection, Plasencia left additional ketamine supplies with Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who administered further doses.Details of Matthew Perry's case and legal proceedingsIn court, Matthew Perry was identified solely as 'victim MP'. The Los Angeles County medical examiner determined that his death resulted from acute ketamine toxicity. Although Perry had been legally prescribed ketamine for off-label depression treatment, he requested higher dosages than his regular doctor provided.Dr. Salvador Plasencia owned up to conspiring with another physician, Mark Chavez, to get ketamine. The two exchanged texts in which Plasencia intended to supply Perry at a high price and present himself as the most important source of the drug for Perry.In the ongoing case, Perry's assistant and an additional healthcare provider have admitted guilt and are aiding the prosecution. Jasveen Sangha stands as the last defendant without a plea deal, accused of providing the ketamine that led to Perry's death. Sangha's trial date has been set for next month.Plasencia is out on bond awaiting sentencing. Each of the ketamine distribution counts has a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. As per his lawyer, Plasencia has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. The case has sent warnings over at-home use of ketamine and the regulation of new treatments with controlled drugs.About Matthew Perry Matthew Perry was a well-known actor known for his role as Chandler Bing on NBC's Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Perry's on-screen persona was popular for being witty and using sarcastic remarks, for which he became a favorite among millions of people globally.Perry had battled addiction for many years. He maintained periods of sobriety, but he had to deal with continuous issues with substance abuse throughout his life. Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at age 54, due to an overdose of ketamine.