5 chilling details about Livye Lewis' murder

The murder of Livye Lewis gained national attention through an episode of the CBS crime documentary show 48 Hours, titled, The Blackout Murder. The episode chronicles a horrific incident in the Texas town of Hemphill, Texas, involving a young woman, a troubled relationship, and a night that shook the community.

Ad

On October 31, 2020, 19-year-old Livye Lewis was found shot to death in her white Ford Mustang on a deserted street. The investigation quickly turned to her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Matthew Edgar, who was found unconscious and covered in blood nearby.

The subsequent investigation led to shocking revelations, including digital evidence, forensic reports, and the accused's escape while on bail during the trial.

48 Hours: The Blackout Murder is set to re-air on CBS on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 9 pm to 11 pm ET.

Ad

Trending

5 key details in Livye Lewis' murder case explored

1. The scary text message sent before the police arrived

Livye Lewis' murder (Representative image via Pexels)

According to CBS News, on October 31, 2020, at 3:34 am, Matthew Edgar was asked about Livye Lewis, and he replied with just one word: “Dead”. At that time, the police had not even found Livi's body.

Ad

This text was recorded in Edgar's phone records, and it became clear that he was aware of the murder in advance. This digital evidence became important in the initial investigation.

2. Edgar's condition and claim of memory loss

Livye Lewis murder case (Representative image via Pexels)

According to 48 Hours, Edgar was found unconscious, covered in blood, and a fetal position near Lewis's car. He said that he did not remember anything, and the last time he remembered was drinking alcohol on his porch. However, his condition and presence at the scene made this claim suspicious.

Ad

Even after examination in the hospital, there was no concrete medical confirmation of his memory loss. This claim became part of his defense but did not match the forensic evidence.

3. Murder rifle found at the scene

Livye Lewis' murder (Representative image via Pexels)

Investigators recovered a rifle in the grass near the scene, and ballistic tests confirmed that a bullet fragment found in the car matched that rifle. According to CBS News, the rifle belonged to Matthew Edgar. The presence of the weapon and the matching bullet became key evidence linking Edgar to the crime. It proved that the rifle was used in the murder and was not removed from the scene.

Ad

4. Blood stain was found on Edgar's pants

Livye Lewis's murder (Representative image via Pexels)

Forensics found a small spot of Levi's blood on Edgar's jeans. According to 48 Hours and police records, the stain was very small, but forensic experts considered it "critical." Investigators believed the blood spatter occurred due to the proximity to the murder, proving Edgar was present at the scene. It was presented as solid forensic evidence in court.

Ad

5. Absconding during trial and missing for a year

Livye Lewis' murder (Representative image via Pexels)

According to CBS News, Edgar was out on bail in January 2022, but did not appear in court on the third day of the trial. His ankle monitor had stopped working, and he suddenly disappeared.

Ad

The court continued the trial in his absence, and he was sentenced to 99 years. Edgar remained absconding for about 11 months and was caught on 29 December 2022 from a house near his grandparents' house. His absconding during the trial made the case more serious.

Edger was incarcerated at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady, Texas. According to state records, Edgar will be eligible for parole on May 31, 2052.

The murder of Livye Lewis and the legal process that followed were a case that revealed many layers of digital, forensic, and legal aspects. The text sent by Edgar, the weapon found at the scene, and the blood trails all highlighted the horror of the case.

Ad

The CBS 48 Hours episode not only highlights the events of the case but also shows how a convict fled in the middle of the trial and evaded the law for months. Now that Edgar has been convicted, the case has become an example of how the justice system deals with serious crimes and absconding convicts.

Viewers can also watch it via on-demand streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryansh Saraswat Suryansh Saraswat is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Additionally, he has a one-year diploma in Electronic Media and a three-year diploma in Dramatic Arts.



Prior to Sportskeeda, Suryansh worked as a Hindi writer at Pocket FM for a year. He also has two years of experience in filmmaking and media content creation, where he developed strong research, scriptwriting, and content production skills.



Suryansh is passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly its ability to unite people and spark conversations through movies, music, reality TV, and celebrity trends. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by using reliable sources, cross-checking facts, staying updated, and writing responsibly.



He enjoys reading novels and plays, watching films, and pursuing photography in his free time. He is particularly fascinated by the 90s era, which he considers the golden age of Indian cinema. He especially loves films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Know More