7 documentaries to watch like Amy Bradley Is Missing

Amy Bradley Is Missing wastes no time pulling the viewer into a mystery that’s haunted headlines since 1998. It’s got all the makings of a late-night rabbit hole: a family cruise, wild Caribbean waters, and a daughter missing without a trace.

Ad

Amy, just 23 and out chasing the sun on a Royal Caribbean ship, vanishes somewhere between late-night club tunes and sunrise on the balcony. A search begins that drags in her heartbroken parents, her bewildered brother, the FBI, the cruise crew, and all the armchair detectives. This three-part docuseries goes over old rumors, fresh interviews, shaky memories, and a family heartbreak on-screen.

The audience of Amy Bradley Is Missing stuck around for the suspense, the honesty, and the hope that maybe, against all odds, answers are still out there. For seekers of unsolved stories that refuse to fade, documentaries like Girl In The Picture, Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter, and more will do the trick.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Readers' discretion is advised.

7 mystery documentaries like Amy Bradley Is Missing

1) Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)

Don't F**K with Cats (Image via Netflix)

Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is a documentary series built for those drawn to mystery, digital trails, and the shadowy side of the internet. It all starts with a disturbing video that sparks outrage among online observers. From this point, a global hunt takes off.

Ad

The docuseries follows Deanna Thompson and John Green—ordinary internet users turned determined sleuths—tracking down the video’s creator, Luka Magnotta, as his acts become increasingly sinister.

The story unfolds across three tense episodes, spotlighting an unusual cast: Facebook groups rising to the challenge, Montreal police tracing Magnotta’s trail, parents searching for answers. There’s plenty about the power and pitfalls of online communities working outside the usual boundaries, and how digital connections can lead to real-world impact—sometimes in ways no one expects.

Ad

Fans of Amy Bradley’s unresolved disappearance may be drawn to Don’t F**k with Cats for its relentless pursuit of truth and the way one mystery triggers a web of new questions.

2) Girl in the Picture (Netflix)

Girl in the Picture (Image via Netflix)

Girl in the Picture is a documentary that turns a single roadside tragedy into a decades-long knot of secrets, shifting names, and shattered lives. The story kicks off with a young woman—first called Tonya Hughes, later revealed as Sharon Marshall—found dying with only dark questions left behind. Her son is snatched up, her husband isn’t who he claims, and every truth slips sideways the deeper the digging goes.

Ad

Over time, what looks like a hit-and-run blows up into a chilling case involving abduction, abuse, and a federal fugitive hiding in plain sight. Director Skye Borgman gives center stage to those left searching: family, friends, and dogged investigators chasing the real story behind shifting aliases and lost childhoods. Real faces fill the film, and the pain never feels like just headline fodder.

Fans drawn to the unresolved threads in Amy Bradley’s disappearance will see familiar shadows—families caught in confusion, answers forever just out of reach. Like the mystery surrounding Amy Bradley, this story lingers long after the credits roll.

Ad

3) A Deadly American Marriage (Netflix)

A Deadly American Marriage (Image via Netflix)

This documentary film zeroes in on the tangled, tragic unraveling of Jason Corbett and Molly Martens’ relationship—a story that goes from fairy tale to true crime in a split second. Irish widower Jason brings his new wife and two kids from Ireland to North Carolina, searching for a fresh start. But one August night, that picture-perfect setup shatters. Jason is found dead, and Molly, along with her ex-FBI agent father, claims self-defense after a violent altercation.

Ad

The film draws from both sides—Jason’s heartbroken relatives and Molly’s defiant claims—leaving viewers wading through conflicting stories and lingering doubt. Police transcripts, 911 calls, and exclusive interviews with family, kids, and investigators set a tense, uncertain tone. No easy answers, just a web of grief, accusations, and questions about what really happened behind closed doors that night.

Fans who fixated on the open-ended suspense in Amy Bradley’s disappearance will find plenty of it here as well.

Ad

4) There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane (HBO Max)

There's Something Wrong with Aunt Diane (Image via HBO Max)

There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane unpicks a tragedy that shook the headlines and households. The story revolves around Diane Schuler, a suburban mom whose crash on the Taconic Parkway in 2009 caused the deaths of eight people, including herself and some children.

Ad

This documentary picks through the aftermath: a toxicology report stating high alcohol content and THC, a family in denial, and a relentless fight for answers that just don’t sit well.

Interviews with Diane’s husband, Daniel, and sister-in-law Jay, among experts, set up a contention wherein the medical truths clash with the image of a "perfect" parent. The viewers are being led through timelines, family photographs, and heated debates as the film attempts to get to the meaning of the meaningless.

Ad

For those who got intrigued by the unanswered questions in Amy Bradley’s case, this documentary will leave the viewers just as hungry for the truth.

5) Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Image via Netflix)

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter dives deep into a decades-old mystery that hits close to the heart. The two-part documentary traces Cathy Terkanian’s relentless search for Aundria Bowman, the biological daughter she placed for adoption as a teen. Decades later, Cathy discovers her daughter vanished from her adoptive home in 1989.

Ad

The story unspools with Cathy—retired nurse, mother, never willing to give up—following every lead, linking up with web sleuths, and pushing through closed doors. Directors capture every sharp turn: the accusations of abuse before Aundria disappeared, the layers of secrecy within the Bowman household, and the chilling confession years later from adoptive father Dennis Bowman, revealing the tragedy behind Aundria’s fate.

The documentary stands out for the raw emotion it places at the fore. For those drawn to the open-ended heartbreak in Amy Bradley’s story, Into the Fire brings that same spirit.

Ad

6) The Keepers (Netflix)

The Keepers (Image via Netflix)

The Keepers pulls viewers straight into a decades-old Baltimore mystery—the 1969 murder of beloved nun Sister Catherine Cesnik. More than a whodunit, this seven-part docuseries peels back layers of secrets hidden by time and silence. It kicks off with two retired students, Gemma Hoskins and Abbie Schaub, retracing footsteps through cold case files, rumors, and heartbreak.

Ad

Their search exposes allegations of abuse at Archbishop Keough High School, with chilling stories from survivors like Jean Wehner and Teresa Lancaster. Central to the doc is the shadowy figure of Father Joseph Maskell, a priest whose influence twisted faith and trust.

Fans drawn to open-ended mysteries like Amy Bradley’s story will find The Keepers lingers long after the credits, still hungry for answers.

7) Murder on Middle Beach (HBO Max)

Ad

Murder on Middle Beach (Image via HBO Max)

Murder on Middle Beach cracks open a family tragedy turned cold case, pulling viewers into the heart of a mystery that refuses to close. The HBO documentary gives the lens to Madison Hamburg, a son searching for truth after his mother, Barbara Hamburg, was found murdered near her home in Connecticut in 2010.

Ad

Four episodes peel back family secrets, tangled relationships, and the ripple effect of loss. Old wounds resurface with every interview—suspicions whirl around relatives and friends, while the town’s veneer of quiet is slowly stripped away.

Through firsthand interviews, home videos, and legal battles for police files, Madison’s quest blurs the line between investigator and son. The result is a docuseries that hits close to home: not just about who did it, but how a family copes when answers stay just out of reach.

Ad

Like the search in Amy Bradley’s case, Murder on Middle Beach draws in fans who know that some mysteries leave questions echoing long after the story ends.

The documentary Amy Bradley Is Missing is streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More