Amy Bradley is Missing - A detailed case overview

The Netflix documentary Amy Bradley is Missing explores the case of 23-year-old Amy Lynn Bradley. In March 1998, Amy vanished from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas during a family vacation in the Caribbean. Last seen on her cabin’s balcony around 5:30 a.m., Amy disappeared without a trace, leaving behind her sandals and a mystery that remains unsolved.

The case has sparked theories ranging from an accidental fall overboard to abduction and human trafficking, fueled by alleged sightings in Curaçao and Barbados. Despite extensive searches by the Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard and FBI investigations, no definitive evidence has surfaced. Amy’s distinctive tattoos and the emotional toll on her family have kept the case in the public eye.

The recent Netflix docuseries, Amy Bradley Is Missing, released on July 16, 2025, explores the case through interviews with family, witnesses, and investigators. You can watch the three-part series on Netflix.

The story behind Amy Bradley is Missing

Amy Bradley is Missing (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The documentary Amy Bradley is Missing dives into March 23, 1998, when Amy and her brother Brad spent the evening dancing at the ship’s nightclub with passengers and crew, including Alister “Yellow” Douglas, a band member. They returned to their cabin around 3:40 a.m. Amy was last spotted by her dad, Ron, at 5:30 a.m. on the balcony of the cabin with her lighter and cigarettes.

At 6:00 a.m., she was not there, leaving behind a shirt and her sandals, with the balcony door open, as per Oxygen.

Her family immediately reported her missing, but according to the docuseries, passengers were still allowed to disembark in Curaçao before the ship fully searched for her, which commenced at around noon and yielded nothing. The Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard scoured the waters for four days, and the FBI became involved the following day, as per Oxygen.

Over the years, reported sightings in Curaçao, Barbados, and Aruba hinted at the possibility that Amy was alive but were not confirmed.

Who was Amy Bradley in Amy Bradley is Missing

Amy Bradley is Missing (Image via Unsplash/ @ Alonso Reyes)

Amy Lynn Bradley, a 23-year-old athlete from Petersburg, Virginia, was social and extroverted. Amy was a recent physical education graduate from Longwood University, where she received a basketball scholarship. She was a certified lifeguard and an accomplished swimmer, as per the Charley Project.

A Tasmanian devil on her shoulder, a sun on her lower back, a Chinese symbol on her ankle, a gecko on her navel, a navel ring, and multiple ear piercings were among her distinctive tattoos. She was 5'6" with brown hair and green eyes, as per CNN.

In March 1998, Amy boarded the Rhapsody of the Seas ship from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to embark on a seven-day Caribbean cruise with her parents, Ron and Iva, and younger brother, Brad.

She had been looking forward to the trip and took 15 rolls of film for a future collage, as well as mailing postcards to friends. Amy had mapped out a new job, an apartment, and was taking in a dog named Daisy for when she returned home, which showed her having a promising future, as per Oxygen.

Alleged sightings of Amy Bradley

Still from Amy Bradley is Missing (Image via Netflix Tudum)

In the years following Amy Lynn Bradley’s 1998 disappearance from the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship, multiple unconfirmed sightings were reported, keeping hope alive and deepening the mystery.

One of the earliest came in August 1998, when two Canadian tourists claimed to have seen a woman resembling Amy on a beach in Curaçao. They noted her distinctive tattoos, including a Tasmanian Devil on her shoulder and a gecko lizard on her navel, details known to be accurate, as per People.

In 1999, a U.S. Navy petty officer claimed a woman in a Curaçao brothel told him her name was Amy Bradley and begged for help before being quickly taken away. The officer did not report the sighting until years later, limiting investigative follow-up. In 2005, the Bradley family received disturbing photos of a woman named “Jas” on a s*x work website, bearing a strong resemblance to Amy, as per People.

Additional sightings occurred in 2007 in Aruba and were followed by the discovery of a jawbone in 2010. The jawbone was ruled out as belonging to missing teen Natalee Holloway, but was never confirmed to be Amy’s either, as per CNN.

Investigation and suspicion of Amy Bradley is Missing

The investigation began with searches of the Rhapsody of the Seas and surrounding waters by the Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard. No trace of Amy was found. The FBI interviewed passengers and crew, focusing on Alister Douglas, who danced with Amy and knew of her disappearance before it was public, as per People.

Douglas passed a polygraph test, and no charges were filed. The Bradley family noted missing cruise photos of Amy and a waiter’s odd behavior, raising suspicions of foul play. Royal Caribbean’s decision to let passengers disembark and their delayed announcement frustrated the family, leading to a 1999 lawsuit against the cruise line, which was dismissed, as per People.

The lack of security cameras and the ship’s continued travel to scheduled ports complicated early efforts. The investigation remains open, with the FBI seeking tips.

Watch Amy Bradley Is Missing streaming on Netflix.

