7 movies to watch if you liked Netflix's 'Brick'

Netflix's Brick, directed by Philip Koch, has created a buzz among subscribers because of its thrilling premise. Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee play a couple living in a building that is under renovation. Their relationship becomes strained after an unfortunate miscarriage, but their problems escalate considerably when their apartment building is suddenly surrounded by a mysterious brick wall.

Ad

Brick's main appeal is the fact that the characters and the viewers are equally puzzled about the purpose of the wall, and the writers ensure that the intrigue is maintained till the end. In addition to the mystery of the wall, the narrative also focuses on the human dynamics and the way the characters deal with the pressures of their situation.

Like Brick, there are other entertaining movies, mentioned on this list, that boast creative storylines and interesting plot progressions.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Escape Room, Vivarium and five other movies like Brick that will keep viewers intrigued

1) Exam (2009)

Gemma Chan who plays Candidate 2 is most known for her role in Crazy Rich Asians (Image via Bedlam Productions)

Brick's narrative keeps viewers on the edge of their seats because the confusion and tension never dwindles as the movie progresses. The same is the case with Stuart Hazeldine's Exam. It stars several familiar faces like Gemma Chan, Jimi Mistry, and Colin Salmon, among others.

Ad

In this British psychological thriller, eight candidates are vying for a desirable corporate job. When it is time for the final test, tensions are understandably high. The invigilator tells them that they have 80 minutes to answer one question. But the candidates are left puzzled when their papers turn out to be blank.

Exam, like Brick, is a thinker as it prompts viewers to ponder the solution just like the characters on screen. As the narrative develops, the audience learns more about the candidates, which helps amplify their interest in seeing who among them cracks the code.

Ad

Where to watch: Exam can be viewed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Tubi.

2) 1BR (2019)

The audience may remember Nicole from Paradise and The Gilded Age (Image via Dark Sky Films)

In Brick, the young couple, along with their neighbours, have to navigate a stressful situation that they can't seem to escape. The protagonist of 1BR also experiences something similar. Marking David Marmor's directorial debut, the movie stars Nicole Brydon Bloom in the lead.

Ad

She plays Sarah, a young woman who has recently moved to Los Angeles. She goes apartment hunting and finds a one-bedroom apartment in a complex with seemingly friendly residents. However, she soon discovers that her neighbours are hiding a dangerous secret.

Similar to Brick, 1BR doesn't drag out the plot and has enough unexpected twists to keep the audience intrigued throughout its runtime. The narrative does explore themes of conformity and oppression, but the creators ensure that the tone doesn't come off as too preachy.

Ad

Where to watch: 1BR can be streamed on Netflix and Prime Video.

3) Vivarium (2019)

Vivarium premiered at the Cannes Film Festival (Image via Lionsgate)

Like Brick, Vivarium by Lorcan Finnegan also features a story that revolves around the main couple. Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg play Gemma and Tom, who are looking for the perfect home. They visit a housing development called Yonder with identical houses and meet an unusual real estate agent named Martin. When they attempt to leave, they realize that they are trapped in the neighbourhood.

Ad

Vivarium, similar to Brick, features an imaginative narrative that is refreshing and different. Even though the sci-fi psychological thriller has a small cast, the actors effectively keep the audience invested in everything that is happening on screen with their powerful and detailed performances. Vivarium will especially appeal to movie lovers who have a fondness for dark humor.

Where to watch: Vivarium is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix.

Ad

4) Escape Room (2019)

Movie lovers will surely be impressed with this movie's production design (Image via Sony Pictures)

The situation in Brick seems very familiar because it imitates the escape room concept. Viewers who are intrigued by the same will find a lot to love in Escape Room by Adam Robitel. It stars Taylor Russell, Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller, and others.

Ad

As expected from the title, the narrative revolves around an escape room competition. Six clever people take part in the competition in the hopes of winning the ten-thousand-dollar cash reward. However, they soon find out that the challenges are more dangerous than anticipated.

Like Brick, Escape Room introduces well-developed characters who are relatable in their own ways. Fans of escape room games will particularly appreciate the intricately designed puzzle rooms.

Where to watch: Escape Room can be viewed on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Ad

5) The Owners (2020)

Horror movie fans shouldn't miss out on this creepy title (Image via RLJE Films Instagram)

The starting of The Owners, like Brick, is fairly innocent and ordinary, but things seem to feel off soon enough. Julius Berg's feature film directorial debut, The Owners is based on a graphic novel titled Une nuit de pleine lune. Set in the 1990s, the horror thriller stars Maisie Williams, Rita Tushingham, Sylvester McCoy, and more.

Ad

The story is centered around a group of teenagers who break into the house of an elderly couple. They attempt to open the safe, but things take a drastic turn when the owners return before they can finish the job.

Similar to Brick, The Owners is a character-driven thriller with several intense moments spread out throughout the runtime. Williams, of Game of Thrones fame, certainly carries her weight, but her co-stars are equally thorough in their portrayals.

Ad

Where to watch: The Owners is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Meander (2020)

Meander has plenty of shocking plot progressions (Image via Gravitas Ventures)

Like the characters in Brick, the protagonist in Meander is faced with an unprecedented problem that causes mental turmoil. Directed by Mathieu Turi, this French sci-fi thriller stars Gaia Weiss in the lead. She plays Lisa, who is kidnapped by a serial killer. She wakes up inside a series of bizarre tubes that contain deadly traps, but she has to keep crawling forward in order to stay alive.

Ad

Like Brick, Meander has a mysterious vibe that keeps viewers guessing. As the main focus is on the central character, Weiss had to pull out all stops to portray the emotional upheaval experienced by Lisa while navigating the dangers of the tubes. The sound design, in particular, stands out because it successfully complements the mood of each scene.

Where to watch: Meander can be viewed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Tubi.

Ad

7) #Alive (2020)

#Alive thrives on impactful performances by the lead actors (Image via Netflix)

More than the mysterious wall in Brick, it is the human element that holds the viewer's attention. Similarly, in #Alive by Cho Il-hyung, the focus is on the characters and how they react to the perilous situation they find themselves in.

Ad

Yoo Ah-in plays Oh Joon-woo, a video game live streamer who is forced to stay inside his apartment during a zombie apocalypse. As time passes and things don't improve, his motivation to stay alive diminishes. But his hope is renewed when he meets another survivor.

At first glance, it seems like another zombie movie, but it manages to stand out because it explores realistic themes surrounding the grief of losing loved ones, the need for human connection, the anxiety associated with isolation and more.

Ad

Where to watch: #Alive can be streamed on Netflix.

These entertaining movies will appeal to fans of Netflix's Brick because they boast a mix of unconventional plots, well-developed characters and unexpected endings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More