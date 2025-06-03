How to watch The Accountant 2 online? Streaming details explored

The Accountant 2, the sequel to Ben Affleck's 2016 original, is finally coming to streaming platforms. The film was first released in movie theaters worldwide on April 25, 2025, reuniting Affleck's Christian Wolff with his equally menacing and lethal brother, Brax, played by Jon Bernthal. Brax had limited screen time in the original movie, but he gets a larger role in the sequel.

Ad

Besides the promise of action and violence-packed sequel, the movie has also received a lot of praise for Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal's buddy chemistry. For anyone who hasn't had the chance to see the film in cinemas, The Accountant 2 is available on Prime Video from Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The streaming release is happening after the movie won over fans, grossing over $100 million at the box office against its reported budget of $80 million. Moreover, it's currently certified "Fresh" and verified "Hot" on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 76% rating from critics and a 92% score from audiences. It received a much better reception than the original, which only has a 53% score from critics and 77% from viewers.

Ad

Trending

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Stream The Accountant 2 on Prime Video

Ad

The Accountant 2 made its premiere at South by Southwest early in March 2025, followed by a theatrical release on April 25. Just slightly over a month later, the movie will make its streaming debut. It will be exclusively available on Prime Video starting on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Streaming typically offers a second life to movies that weren't so successful at the box office. However, in The Accountant 2's case, with the positive audience reception and its star power, it's poised to further thrive on streaming. Produced by Amazon MGM Films, the movie won't be available on any other streaming platform currently, apart from Prime Video.

Ad

Those who aren't subscribed to Prime Video yet can get a plan for as low as $8.99. Access to the streaming service is also available to Amazon Prime members, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What is The Accountant 2 all about?

Picking up from where 2016's The Accountant left off, Ben Affleck returns as the highly skilled CPA with autism, Christian Wolff. While the first movie focuses on him as the main protagonist, this time, he will be joined by his estranged hitman younger brother, Braxton.

Ad

Ad

Christian and Braxton will work together to solve the mystery surrounding the death of the former's old associate and the cryptic message he left. Here's what the sequel's synopsis teases:

"Christian Wolff has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff must recruit his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax, to help solve the case."

Ad

The brother duo is in for danger and violence throughout the quest, as further teased in the synopsis:

"In partnership with US Treasury Deputy Director Medina, they uncover a deadly conspiracy and become targets of a ruthless network of killers."

Besides Affleck and Bernthal, the sequel will also feature several returning cast members from the original film, including J.K. Simmons as Raymond King and Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Marybeth Medina. Gavin O'Connor also returned to direct the sequel.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new movies and shows as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More