Will there be Zombies 5? Details explored

With the premiere of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, fans are already looking ahead to Zombies 5, the future of Disney’s hit franchise. Longtime stars and new executive producers Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly have hinted that the fourth film marks the beginning of a new trilogy, introducing fresh faces and new monster lore with the addition of vampires and daywalkers.

Ad

The ending of Zombies 4 teases another supernatural twist, with an ocean explosion fueling speculation about Zombies 5. While no official confirmation has been made, both stars and Disney creatives suggest that there is more to the story. Manheim and Donnelly remain committed to the franchise behind the scenes, and the new cast is poised to carry it forward.

If fan response remains strong, Zombies 5 could be on the horizon. In a TVLine interview on July 10, 2025, Donnelly teased,

Ad

Trending

"I think there are a lot of ideas bubbling in case Zombies 5 is greenlit, but as the responses to Zombies 4 start coming out, that’s when those ideas will kind of come to life. You’ll have to wait a little bit."

Manheim also admitted,

"Maybe I shouldn’t say what I’m about to say, but I think we just kind of throw a curveball at the end of every movie and then we figure it out."

Ad

Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim react to the possibility of Zombies 5

Ad

With Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires introducing a new generation of characters and closing with a mysterious ocean explosion, questions about a fifth installment are already surfacing. Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, who have portrayed Addison and Zed since the first film and now serve as executive producers, remain open and hopeful about the franchise’s continuation.

In an interview with Deadline dated July 7, 2025, Manheim expressed his long-term commitment to the series, stating,

Ad

"I think that one of the amazing things about this franchise is that we’ve kind of created this universe that can go any direction. We’re really just expanding and literally getting outside of Seabrook. So I’m curious to see what happens. I think the world could always use another Zombies movie."

Ad

Donnelly echoed that sentiment, saying,

"I feel like this movie, because the four of us are involved, it’s very split between the two. I think it’s literally just the start of the kids’ story, and I feel like there needs to be another one to tell their their story."

"It’s almost like the first three movies were one trilogy, and then this is like the start of another trilogy," Manheim added.

Ad

Although nothing is officially confirmed, both stars hinted that the ending of Zombies 4 was designed to keep the door open for Zombies 5.

What does the ending of Zombies 4 tease about the future?

Ad

The conclusion of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires provides several indications regarding the direction of the franchise. As Zed and Addison assist in resolving the age-old conflicts between daywalkers and vampires, the attention turns to the next generation.

Nova and Victor then become prominent characters, representing the hope for future leadership as their relationship mirrors that of Zed and Addison in the previous films. The ending of the movie sets up what is to come subtly through both visual and narrative hints.

Ad

The most immediate tease is in the last scene, as Nova and Victor see a huge water funnel burst out of the ocean. This twist implies that the next movie will bring aquatic life forms such as mermaids, which were already hinted at in the animated Zombies 3 epilogue.

Along with the franchise's slow transition towards the focus on younger characters, Zombies 4 seems to be the starting point for a new chapter, preparing Zombies 5 as a sequel with new faces and new monsters.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on the latest movies and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More