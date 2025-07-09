Zombies 3 recap: All to know before Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires arrives

A sequel to Zombies 3 is all set to premiere this July, adding fourth installment to the popular musical fantasy Zombies franchise. Titled Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the upcoming movie is scheduled to be aired on July 10, 2025, on Disney Channel. It will be available for streaming the next day on Disney+.

Ad

Before it premieres, let's to revisit the events of the third installment to understand how the narrative and character developments lead into the next phase of the franchise. Zombies 3, released on July 15, 2022, is a follow-up to the plot that's already established in the town of Seabrook, where humans, zombies, and werewolves have learned to live harmoniously.

What happened in Zombies 3?

Ad

Trending

The plot extends to the town of Seabrook, which has successfully unified human, zombie, and werewolf communities. It focuses on the journey of protagonists, Zed and Addison.

Zombies 3 opens with the sudden arrival of a spaceship carrying three alien teens, A-Lan, A-Li, and A-Spen, who claim to be visiting for a cheer competition. However, it is soon revealed that they are seeking an alternative mission, finding the coordinates to their new place of residence, known as "Utopia". They appear to feel connected to Seabrook’s unusual energy signature.

Ad

Their search is directly related to Addison, whose glowing white hair has always remained a mystery. As the story progresses, it is shown that Addison is half-alien, and her identity holds the solution to decoding the coordinates required by the aliens.

Ad

Meanwhile, Zed puts in efforts to secure a scholarship at Mountain College so that Addison, who is now known to be an alien-human cross, will not leave Seabrook behind. He is, however, in an internal conflict when Addison has to decide between staying and leaving with her otherworldly relatives.

Tensions rise as the aliens unintentionally disrupt the peace between the town’s supernatural groups. In spite of all misunderstandings and rivalries in the film, ultimately, the narrative supports the basic message of the franchise that unity can be achieved through understanding and acceptance.

Ad

But even when it seems that the peace has returned, a new supernatural enemy is discovered, leaving the audience with a cliffhanger. This sets the stage for Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

What is Zombies 3 about, and who stars in it?

Zombies 3 cast list (image via Instagram/milomanheim)

Zombies 3 features Meg Donnelly as Addison, whose character undergoes significant personal growth. Milo Manheim as Zed, who aims to become the first zombie to set foot at college.

Ad

Moreover, Matt Cornett (A-Lan), Kyra Tantao (A-Li), and Terry Hu (A-Spen) portray the alien visitors. Chandler Kinney (Willa) and Kylee Russell (Eliza), and Trevor Tordjman (Bucky) are part of the supporting cast and complete the Seabrook supernatural community.

Final thoughts

Zombies 3 is an important milestone in the musical-fantasy franchise of Disney, where Seabrook as a universe gets expanded, including new alien characters and exploring the true identity of Addison. Continuing with the framework provided in Zombies 2, the third edition brings a different source of conflict in the form of mysterious aliens.

Ad

The plot sheds light on the idea of accepting differences within the framework of a multiethnic society. The story will expand in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, which will debut on Disney Channel on July 10, 2025, and arrive on Disney+ on July 11, 2025.

As the series becomes more focused on the rivalry between vampires and daywalkers, previously recurring characters, such as Zed and Addison, will change into mentor figures, training a new generation of residents in Seabrook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More