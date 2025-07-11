Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires ending explained: Did Nova and Victor actually save their towns?

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is the latest installment in Disney Channel’s musical monster universe. Released on Disney Channel on July 10 and made available for online streaming on July 11, 2025, the film continues the story of Zombies, Zombies 2, and Zombies 3, this time introducing two new supernatural groups: the fire-wielding Daywalkers and the wind-wielding Vampires.

Returning characters Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) find themselves in the heart of a new conflict during what was supposed to be a quiet summer before college. Instead of training for cheer and football, the two become unlikely camp counselors for rival factions on the brink of war.

The film centers on Victor (Malachi Barton) and Nova (Freya Skye), heirs to the rival groups, who must decide whether to follow their elders’ path of division or chart a new course. In the end, the two unite their communities, stop the war, and revive the orchard —though a final twist teases that their journey is far from over.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Read at your own risk.

Did Nova and Victor stop the war between their factions in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires?

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Image via Disney Plus)

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires centers on breaking harmful generational beliefs. Nova and Victor, raised as rivals, start off believing their communities are superior. But through dreams and guidance from Zed and Addison, they begin to understand each other and consider working together.

When the orchard gate opens, their elders—Victor’s aunt, Eldress, and Nova’s father, Commander Bright—urge them to betray the other side to gain control. This leads to a destructive fight that burns much of the orchard, showing the damage caused by greed. In the end, Nova and Victor decide to break the cycle and choose a better path.

Rallying the younger generation, they steal the Light Stone and the Night Stone, which are two powerful relics once thought to be opposing forces. In the cauldron room, where the roots of the Blood Fruit trees connect both lands, they combine the stones. And there, it is revealed that they are two halves of a single Moonstone, a recurring symbol in the Zombies franchise.

This act of unity restores the orchard and stops the dangerous magical pulses affecting the area, specifically Zed and his friends. More importantly, it heals the emotional rift between Vampires and Daywalkers. With both sides witnessing what their leaders nearly destroyed, peace becomes the only sensible path forward.

In the end, Nova and Victor stopped the war and ignited a new chapter of peace and harmony between Daywalkers and Vampires.

What happened in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires?

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires starts with Zed and Addison focusing their time and efforts on making the football team and being the cheer captain, respectively. As they head out for a much-anticipated summer with Willa and Eliza, their journey takes a wild turn when their car breaks down near a mysterious camp nestled between the territories of Daywalkers and Vampires.

Initially seeking help to kick off their summer and enjoy quality time together, Zed and Addison quickly get enlisted as counselors for a group of feuding teen monsters. As tensions rise between the Daywalkers and Vampires, Zed and Addison recognize a familiar pattern. Nova and Victor face the same divide they once did—choosing between tradition and the possibility of unity.

The orchard, which once fed both towns, has become a contested zone. Access is sealed behind a magical gate that only the united effort of both sides can open. Nova and Victor succeed, but with betrayal expected on both ends, chaos ensues. The elders, intent on hoarding resources, spark a war that threatens not only the orchard but the entire species of monsters.

Amidst the turmoil, the new characters shine: Ray (Julian Lerner), Vera (Swayam Bhatia), and Vargas (Mekonnen Knife) represent the new wave of open-minded youth ready to bridge divides.

Zed and Addison also grow. Witnessing Nova and Victor’s journey rekindles their appreciation for each other. They realize that goals—whether cheer championships or scholarships—mean little without the people they love. Their summer is more valuable than they thought, and they promise to always be there for each other.

The ending of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires explained

After the orchard is partially destroyed during the elders' battle, Nova and Victor bring the Light Stone and Night Stone together into the cauldron chamber. By reuniting them, they unleash a powerful healing force that restores the orchard and reestablishes balance. It also healed Zed, Willa, and Eliza, stopping the potential threat to their cities as well.

The scene gave the elders a wake-up call, with the franchise's long-standing message that anything is possible when unity governs instead of division. Just like Zed and Addison brought humans, zombies, werewolves, and aliens together in previous films, Nova and Victor become symbols of the next generation’s hope.

Zed and Addison sing a symbolic song, proudly passing the torch to Nova, Victor, and their friends. The lyrics, “We’re passing you the torch, so don’t hesitate,” show that their time as leaders is done.

Then, a surprise twist ends the movie—a massive water funnel rises from the ocean. Nova and Victor watch in shock as the screen fades to black, hinting that their adventure isn’t over and new supernatural creatures may soon appear.

Will there be a Zombies 5?

Zombies (Image via Disney Plus)

Disney has not officially confirmed Zombies 5, but Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires leaves plenty of clues suggesting a sequel. The most obvious clue is the water funnel in the closing scene, which strongly teases the arrival of aquatic monsters.

Longtime fans may remember that Zombies 3 concluded with an animated epilogue with mermaids. The idea that something ancient and powerful is stirring beneath the sea fits perfectly within the franchise’s monster-expanding narrative.

Another major hint lies in the character dynamics. Despite their youth, Nova and Victor already exhibit the qualities of long-term protagonists. The fact that Zed and Addison are now stepping into mentor roles implies that future stories will center on the new generation.

All indications suggest that if Zombies 5 takes place, it will delve into a world surrounded by water. And based on the explosive water funnel, the stakes could be even higher.

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires offers another heartfelt chapter in the franchise, highlighting unity, growth, and new beginnings. With Nova and Victor stepping up and a mysterious water funnel teasing what's next, the film sets the stage for even bigger adventures.

Meanwhile, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires and all previous Zombies films are available for online streaming on Disney+.

