James Gunn's DC Universe is close to finding its Supergirl, as actresses Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly are the current two finalists for the role, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Alcock is best known for portraying a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the hit HBO series House of the Dragon, while Donnelly is best known for starring in Disney's Zombies series and has also voiced Supergirl in animated projects before.

The two are set to screen test as Supergirl once more for DC Studios co-presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran soon, which will help the executives decide who is best suited for the role. It looks like the character is going to be a major player in the upcoming cinematic universe, as in the comics, she has been a huge part of the Superman lore too.

Sasha Calle set to be replaced as Supergirl

As far as the casting for Kara Zor-El goes, it was reported earlier by Deadline that three actresses were narrowed down for the role. Alongside Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly, CODA star Emilia Jones was rumored to be a part of the casting process as well. However, it looks like she is no longer in the running.

Earlier in 2023, Sasha Calle was introduced as Kara Zor-El into the now-discontinued DC Extended Universe. She played an alternate version of the character in The Flash, which was loosely adapting the Flashpoint storyline from the comic books.

The film saw Kara being trapped by humans when she crash-landed on Earth following Krypton's destruction, and the two Barry Allens, alongside Batman, saved her so that she could help them defeat Zod. She was a cousin to Henry Cavill's version of Superman.

However, she won't be returning for the role, as it looks like James Gunn and Peter Safran are completely moving away from that universe. Originally, it was intended that The Flash would help launch this new universe, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Supergirl to first appear in Superman: Legacy

But before the selected actor headlines Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, they will also be appearing in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy. The film is set to start production soon and stars David Corenswet as Superman, who will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be based on the comic book of the same name written by Tom King. The story was highly acclaimed upon its release, and it followed Kara Zor-El, who could no longer find meaning in her life. However, all that changes when she is contacted by an alien girl who asks for her help to take revenge on the bad guys who are responsible for destroying her world.

The film is currently being written by Ana Nogueira but has no director attached to it. When the film was revealed at a studio press conference, James Gunn stated that the film would be following a very different version of Kara Zor-El.

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

The release date for the upcoming film is currently unknown, but it will be part of DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.