Will Sasha Calle’s Supergirl return after The Flash? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Flash.

The Flash ran back in time and saved his mother from dying. But in doing so, he made drastic changes to the timeline and ended up wiping a lot of characters from existence. One of those was Ben Affleck’s Batman, who was replaced by Michael Keaton’s variant. The other was Henry Cavill’s Superman, who got replaced by Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

In the new timeline that Barry created, little Kal-El never made it to Earth. Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El, was sent for his protection, but she was the only one who made it to Earth and ended up being captured by the Russians. The two Barry Allens and Keaton’s Batman freed her, and she fought the war against Zod.

But after that, Barry changed the timeline again, and Supergirl was nowhere to be seen.

Fans of the character are now asking whether she will be back in James Gunn’s DCU. But unfortunately, the answer might be negative.

Why The Flash’s Supergirl will not return to DCU

Sasha Calle as Supergirl (Image via DC)

We repeatedly saw Supergirl dying at the hands of Zod in the Flashpoint timeline. Young Barry tried to save her and fix the timeline more than a million times. While doing that, he went on to become Dark Flash, but was never able to find a solution. The Flashpoint universe was doomed, so Barry had to let his mother die and restore his reality.

He did change one thing to exonerate his father, and that change ultimately brought George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne into the mix.

But Sasha Calle’s Supergirl was likely done for good as her universe ceased to exist. She looked quite promising in the movie and many fans loved what she had to offer. But her future seems to have been cut short.

Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El (Image via DC)

However, the ending timeline of The Flash is confirmed to not be James Gunn’s DCU, which will feature its own comic-accurate Kara in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. When Sasha Calle was asked whether she’d want to return as Supergirl, she responded in the affirmative.

"Absolutely, are you kidding me? I love her so much and I feel her very deeply. I think this movie was a runway to a better story for her," she said.

But unfortunately for her and her fans, James Gunn has already confirmed that Calle won’t be playing the character in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. She could have returned in Ezra Miller's Flash sequel as a part of Barry’s newly created Clooney-Verse timeline.

But with the low box office numbers, whether or not a sequel is happening at all remains a point of doubt. Hence, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl seems to be done for good.

The Flash’s alternate endings would have brought Supergirl back

Supergirl, Flash, and Batman (Image via DC)

When Walter Hamada was in charge of DC Films, his plan was to have Sasha Calle’s Supergirl show up at the end of The Flash, along with Michael Keaton’s Batman. Both these characters would have met Barry Allen outside the court and cemented themselves as permanent members of the DCEU.

Later, when Hamada’s tenure ended, the reigns of DC fell into the hands of Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca for a short while. They added Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman to the scene that Walter Hamada had planned and Andy Muschietti had already filmed.

But then, James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-CEO of DC Studios and they decided to remove everything with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman. Hence, Sasha Calle, who was supposed to get a solo movie after The Flash, has no place in DCU’s future now.

