The Flash: Is George Clooney the new Batman of James Gunn’s DCU? Explained

The Flash showcased its multiverse aspect by bringing different Batmen into the mix. Two of those, including Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman, were known to everyone, thanks to the casting announcements and the marketing campaign.

But there were others that many did not expect to see. One of those was Adam West’s Batman, who was recreated with CGI and showed up during the ending speed force scene that involved many other DC cameos. But the final and most confusing cameo came at the very end, where Barry got to meet George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne.

Since James Gunn stated in the past that The Flash would set up his DCU, people are left wondering if George Clooney will be the new Batman in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold DCU movie.

George Clooney’s cameo in The Flash explained

George Clooney returns in The Flash (Image via DC)

Towards the film’s end, Barry lets his mother die and saves everyone from the doomed Flashpoint universe. However, he altered the timeline by shifting a few cans of tomatoes, which ultimately helped clear his father’s name. Because of this shift in time, a new universe was created where George Clooney, not Ben Affleck, became Batman.

The new Bruce Wayne, played by George Clooney, stunned Barry Allen in the film’s last scene. The latter expected to run into Affleck’s Bruce Wayne but met Clooney’s Wayne instead. Following this was the post-credits scene involving Barry and Arthur, which was also set in this alternate universe.

In the scene, Barry remarked that even though Batman has numerous faces throughout the multiverse, he represents the same thing. This ending left people asking whether George Clooney will continue as Batman in future DCU movies as well. But we have a clear answer to the question, which is “No!”

Why George Clooney will not be DCU’s permanent Batman

George Clooney makes a stunning comeback as Bruce Wayne in The Flash (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are several reasons why James Gunn and co. will cast a new Batman. First, Gunn himself confirmed that Clooney will not be Batman in Andy Muschietti’s The Brave and the Bold. His cameo at the end of The Flash just ran as a gag, and the new Batman of DCU will be much younger than Clooney. Being the father of Damian Wayne, he’d be in his late 30s or early 40s.

The second reason for a new Batman is that The Flash himself won’t continue in James Gunn’s DCU. Gunn said we’d only get The Flash 2 if the first one becomes a box-office hit. But the movie’s opening numbers have proven it’ll be one of DC’s biggest flops ever.

So, we can be sure that the new universe that Barry created with Clooney’s Batman will die for good, and James Gunn’s DC Universe will be entirely different.

papskiii @papskiiii this is what I'm talking about. Keaton shot the ending scene for The Flash but it's Clooney who showed up. One of the weirdest ways to end a film that ends a cinematic universe... by putting the supposedly "worst" Batman as the main Batman of the DCEU. this is what I'm talking about. Keaton shot the ending scene for The Flash but it's Clooney who showed up. One of the weirdest ways to end a film that ends a cinematic universe... by putting the supposedly "worst" Batman as the main Batman of the DCEU. https://t.co/mCisV8v3Kg

The third reason is that keeping Clooney as Batman in the DCU would be nonsensical. He is 62 years old, and his age range puts him in the category of Michael Keaton’s Batman, who was originally supposed to become DCU’s permanent Batman and take on a Nick Fury-like role.

So, deleting Michael Keaton’s Batman or Ben Affleck’s Batman from the timeline would feel like a foolish idea if their replacement was Clooney because he practically offers the same kind of Batman as Keaton in particular. The new DCU is supposed to add young blood that would need a more active Batman taking charge of the Justice League, and it will surely not be George Clooney.

