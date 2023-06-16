The Flash end credits scene explained

The Flash is out, and its ending has left viewers with many unanswered questions. With James Gunn's DCU ready to kick off, people are wondering if The Flash has any ties to it. The ending and post-credits scene of the film does give us a hint, for that matter.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for The Flash.

While announcing the roster of all upcoming DC projects, James Gunn stated that The Flash will lead us into the new DCU. But that hasn’t necessarily happened, as the movie ended in its own separate Universe. Barry made a change in the past to exonerate his father, and that move caused the replacement of Ben Affleck’s Batman with George Clooney. Following this ending was the post-credits scene.

The Flash’s post-credits scene featured Jason Momoa

The final sequence of the film featured Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry walking outside a bar while talking about the Multiverse. Barry mentioned how Batman represents the same thing across the multiverse but has different faces.

Arthur asked whether he was also different, but Barry said he was the same in the two different timelines he had been in. But being drunk, Arthur didn’t understand Barry’s Multiversal mumbo jumbo and fell face-first into a puddle.

Barry asked him to get up and walk to his place, which was "right there." But Arthur splashed the puddle and replied that he also lived right there (underwater). Then he asked for another beer and gave Barry his Atlantean treasure ring to pay for it.

Barry left the scene and it ended with a gag. While the post-credits sequence plays out as a joke, it makes one thing clear. Aquaman exists in the newly altered timeline and his upcoming movie will also take place in the same timeline, which is not the same as James Gunn’s DCU.

Why James Gunn’s DCU will be different then

As mentioned above, Barry’s efforts to prove his father’s innocence caused the creation of a new timeline, which brought George Clooney into the mix. But in a past interview, James Gunn confirmed that George Clooney will not be Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

So, this confirms that The Flash ended in a separate Universe, and Aquaman 2 will also take place in that universe. But since Barry told Arthur that his face was the same in different timelines, we can be sure that Aquaman will be played by Jason Momoa in James Gunn’s DCU as well.

However, the only 2023 DC movie that will be a part of Gunn’s new universe will be Blue Beetle. Rest all other movies take place in separate timelines. The follow-ups to Blue Beetle will be Creature Commandos and Superman Legacy. As many are aware, Superman Legacy will be recasting the Man of Steel.

But the latest Flash movie may have hinted that, apart from Aquaman, every Justice League character might be recast in James Gunn’s DCU. Meanwhile, if a sequel to Ezra Miller’s latest outing gets greenlit, then it will take place in the universe where Clooney is Batman.

