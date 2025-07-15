The true story behind Amy Bradley is Missing

Amy Bradley was a 23-year-old Virginian woman who vanished under mysterious circumstances during a family cruise in March 1998. She went missing on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas, and her case has puzzled her family and investigators ever since.

Amy's last confirmed sighting was when her father saw her sleeping on the balcony of her cabin early in the morning after dancing all night. Sometime later, when he checked again, she wasn't there. The case of Amy Bradley's disappearance is still open.

The case recently became the subject of a Netflix true crime documentary series titled Amy Bradley is Missing, which explores the baffling circumstances surrounding her disappearance. This three-part series, releasing on July 16, 2025, goes into more detail about what happened and includes interviews with Amy's family, people on the ship, and FBI agents.

According to a June 25, 2025, People magazine article, directors Phil Lott and Ari Mark issued a statement, which read:

"There are a few stories that you just have to tell and many that deserve to be told. This was a must do for us."

Despite numerous theories and reported sightings, Amy Bradley has never been found. The documentary aims to provide new insights and potentially uncover new leads, shedding light on a mystery that has persisted for 27 years.

The disappearance of Amy Bradley

On March 21, 1998, Amy Bradley boarded a seven-day Caribbean cruise with her parents, Iva and Ron, and brother, Brad. She had recently graduated from college and was eager to enjoy her vacation before starting a new job, as per a May 18, 2021, blog post on the International Cruise Victims website by Iva. The ship, Rhapsody of the Seas, left from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and sailed toward Curaçao.

Amy was last seen sleeping on her balcony around 5:30 am on March 24 by Ron. The previous night, she and Brad had been to a party aboard the cruise, after which she retired to the balcony. Ron went to check on her again around 6 am, but she wasn't there. All that was left behind were sandals and a polo shirt, as reported by The Independent.

Her disappearance was immediately reported to the crew, and a search ensued, but no trace was found. Although authorities speculated an accident where she went overboard, Amy's family suspected foul play, as per Oxygen.

In her blog post, Iva expressed the family's ongoing search and their frustration with the cruise line's alleged lack of cooperation. She wrote:

"There are so many questions that require answers…Why would a multi-million dollar cruise line not help in the search for our daughter, Amy? To this date, the cruise line has failed to cooperate with our family by way of information or assistance."

She further wrote:

"The only known facts that we have are: My husband and I took a cruise with our two children and returned home WITHOUT our daughter, Amy…Her brother, Brad, returned home to Virginia WITHOUT his sister."

According to People magazine, Amy's family had reportedly urged the ship's personnel not to lower the gangway, but passengers were allowed to disembark in Curaçao, further complicating the investigation. The cruise continued its journey and returned to Puerto Rico on March 28, where the investigation continued.

The true story behind Amy Bradley's disappearance

Despite multiple theories, the circumstances surrounding Amy Bradley's disappearance remain unclear. Some passengers claimed they saw a woman resembling Amy on the top deck early in the morning, while others claimed they saw her with a crew member.

These conflicting accounts have only added to the confusion surrounding her disappearance. Theories have ranged from abduction to a tragic fall overboard, but no definitive evidence has surfaced to support any claim.

In the years since Amy Bradley went missing, there have been several sighting reports without any proof. Witness reports alleged they had seen her in South America and different parts of the Caribbean, according to Oxygen. These reports were never substantiated, however, and Amy's family continues to believe she is still alive.

The FBI looked into Amy Bradley's disappearance for a long time with no success. As part of their investigation, the FBI talked to Amy's friends and coworkers and even gave the Bradley family polygraph tests.

Despite the lack of closure, the Bradleys remain unwavering in their belief that Amy is still out there somewhere.

"The last thing that I ever said to Amy was, 'I love you,' before I went to sleep that night. Knowing that that's the last thing I said to her has always been very comforting to me," Brad recalled in a video shared by the FBI.

In her blog post, Iva also wrote:

"Since the time of her disappearance, we have continued to search for our daughter and seek answers for finding her. It is believed that there are certain individuals in the Caribbean, and possibly even in South America, who have knowledge of Amy's disappearance. All we want is the safe return of our daughter. "

Continuing the search

The Netflix documentary Amy Bradley is Missing aims to rekindle interest in this case, exploring new theories and uncovering the emotional toll on the Bradley family.

The series features interviews with the Bradleys and others on the cruise. It also talks about the ongoing mystery and the leads that keep coming up, even though there isn't enough proof to verify them.

Despite the passage of time, the mystery of Amy Bradley's disappearance continues to haunt her family, investigators, and the public. The case remains unsolved, with no concrete evidence to confirm what happened to her.

As the FBI continues its investigation, the hope remains that one day, Amy Bradley will be found, and her family will finally get the answers they so desperately seek.

Amy Bradley Is Missing will premiere on Netflix on July 16, 2025.

