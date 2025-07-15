The true story behind Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, explained

ABC News Studios is coming up with a new series, Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, which will be released today, July 15, 2025, on Hulu. The three-part documentary series follows the mysterious disappearance of news anchor Jodi Huisentruit, who went missing on her way to work at an Iowa TV station in 1995.

It has been almost 30 years since Huisentruit went missing, and her family members and former coworkers still search for answers. Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, which is releasing almost three decades after her suspected kidnapping, delves into what happened in Mason City, Iowa, in 1995

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit will present viewers with over 20 new interviews with family members, detectives, witnesses, and friends of Huisentruit. It will also bring never-before-seen material from the case and some shocking new information.

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Who is Huisentruit, and what happened to her?

Jodi Huisentruit was on her way to work in the morning of June 27, 1995, when she vanished. Initially, DayBreak producer Kuns thought that Jodi might still be sleeping when she did not pick up her call. Kuns assumed that Jodi might have fallen in the shower, and so she ended up filling in for her, as per an E! News report. It was only at 7 am that someone called the police to check on Huisentruit.

In the beginning, investigators did not think that there was any foul play in her disappearance until they discovered shocking evidence at the scene of her disappearance, which clearly showed that she had been attacked.

Following investigations, the police found signs in the parking lot near her red Mazda Miata that clearly showed that there had been a struggle, as per E! News. They found a pair of red high heels, a hairdryer, earrings, a can of hairspray, and her bent car key.

Moreover, neighbours also told the police that they heard a scream shortly after 4 am, as reported by the outlet. They also noted that they saw a white van in the parking lot.

Jodi Huisentruit's case remains an open case

Since then, authorities have continued investigating Huisentruit’s disappearance. Recently, it was also revealed that investigators had placed a GPS tracker on one of Huisentruit's friends’ cars in 1999 and their pickup truck in 2013, according to CBS News. The friend was a person of interest in Huisentruit’s disappearance, but had never been charged with anything regarding the same.

Some headway into the case was also made in 2022 when an ABC 20/20 episode on Huisentruit’s disappearance led a witness to reach out to the Mason City Police Department. The witness wanted to share information she had kept secret for more than two decades. However, despite all the investigation and search, Huisentruit’s body was never discovered, and her killer was also never identified.

In June 2025, which marked the 30th anniversary of Huisentruit’s disappearance, an online group named Find Jodi, dedicated to finding out what happened to Huisentruit, released a statement demanding that the person who was behind her disappearance come forward and admit to the crime.

"[Thirty] years. It's time. Don't make Jodi Huisentruit's family and friends wait another year for you to come forward. They need answers and justice.”

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit premieres exclusively on Hulu today, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

