Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit (docuseries) release date, cast details, where to watch, and more

ABC News Studios and Committee Films are turning the tables back on an eerie cold case in the new docuseries Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit. Thirty years ago, it was the heart-stopping disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, a 27-year-old TV news anchor who went missing without a whisper on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa.

Ad

As the title indicates, the series explores in detail the hours leading up to when she disappeared, the decades-long investigation, and the unanswered questions still lingering even after 30 years.

With fresh new interviews and previously unseen footage, Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit presents a chilling investigation into an ongoing saga that continues to haunt the community and the nation.

Relatives, detectives, eyewitnesses, and lifelong friends contribute their memories to this three-part limited series, which seeks to revive the quest for justice and restore national focus to one of America's most confounding unsolved mysteries.

Ad

Trending

For the unversed, Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit is a new three-part docuseries from ABC News Studios that premieres July 15, 2025 exclusively on Hulu, featuring over 20 fresh interviews with Huisentruit’s family, friends, and investigators, along with newly revealed evidence and case updates.

Where and how to watch Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ABC News Studios' docuseries Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit will be available to stream only on Hulu beginning Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

The ABC News Studios production in association with Committee Films, the series is one of ABC's continuing true-crime initiatives that seek to explore unsolved mysteries that have left indelible scars on communities and journalism.

With a streaming-friendly runtime, Hulu viewers will be able to binge the series or space them out over the terrifying chronology of events.

Ad

Audiences can anticipate strong storytelling combined with in-depth journalistic inquiry a hallmark of ABC News Studios' past crime docuseries.

Also Read: Larry David joins HBO's historical sketch comedy series produced by the Obamas

What is the episode count, release timeline, and latest updates on Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit contains three episodes, each exploring a different facet of the case, from the day of her vanishing to the waves of investigation that followed.

ABC News Studios confirms that it features more than 20 new interviews with individuals directly connected or close to the story, along with newly emerged evidence and never-before-seen archival material.

The series coincides with the 30th anniversary of Jodi’s disappearance, and its release comes amid renewed pressure on authorities and possible new leads.

Ad

In 2022, an episode of ABC’s 20/20 prompted a witness to step forward with details she had kept hidden for over 20 years, adding a fresh angle to a case long thought to be frozen in time.

Additionally, a 2024 search warrant unsealed in connection with the case reveals the extent to which investigators monitored a friend of Jodi’s even going as far as placing GPS trackers on his vehicles in 1999 and again in 2013.

Ad

Read More: Is Netflix’s The Gringo Hunters based on a true story? Details explored

Who was Jodi Huisentruit?

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the center of Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit is the woman herself a young, successful journalist with a bright future and close-knit group of family and friends.

Born on June 5, 1968, in Long Prairie, Minnesota, Jodi Huisentruit was an avid sports fan, with golf being one of her favorite sports, and had a great on-camera presence throughout her life.

Following her graduation in mass communications from St. Cloud State University, she established a stable career in local news, culminating in anchoring the morning program Daybreak on KIMT in Mason City, Iowa.

Ad

Her vanishing on June 27, 1995, was as abrupt as it was shocking. Having phoned her producer to tell her that she was running late, Jodi failed to turn up for work.

When police returned to her apartment complex later that morning, there was evidence of a struggle near her car.

Her personal belongings, a mangled key and high heels, lay scatteredaround the parking lot.

Her body was never found despite decades of investigation, and nobody has been charged with her kidnapping.

Ad

Jodi was officially declared dead in 2001, but the case is still open and active. The series not only revisits the crime itself, but it also considers her life as a journalist and the long-standing heartache of her family and friends.

Organizations like Find Jodi, groups that were established to demand justice and answers, still continue to apply pressure for new information and attention.

Read More: Brittany Eldridge's murder case - A complete timeline of events

Ad

Interested viewers can watch the latest docuseries on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More