Is Netflix’s The Gringo Hunters based on a true story? Details explored

The Mexican crime-drama series The Gringo Hunters, also known as Los Gringo Hunters, was released on Netflix on July 9, 2025. The twelve-episode series follows the work of Tijuana's elite International Liaison Unit, nicknamed The Gringo Hunters. The team's mission is to identify, arrest, and extradite U.S. fugitives living in Mexico.

The official synopsis for the show, as per Netflix, reads:

"A Top Mexican police unit hunts down fleeing U.S. fugitives as a nefarious scheme unfolds within their force in this series inspired by real events."

Led by Harold Torres, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, and Andrew Leland Rogers, the series is inspired by a 2022 Washington Post article of the same name written by Kevin Sieff. However, the show itself is fictional.

What The Gringo Hunters is based on: Details explored

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's The Gringo Hunters is inspired by the real-life activities of the Baja California International Liaison Unit—a Mexican police unit tasked with tracking down and deporting American criminals who flee to Mexico.

Since its formation in 2002, the unit has arrested and deported more than 1,600 fugitives, many of whom were suspected of violent offenses such as murder, rape, kidnapping, and major narcotics trafficking. On average, the unit arrested approximately 13 individuals per month, frequently in collaboration with U.S. agencies like the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security.

Operating in plain attire and unmarked cars, the unit depended on intelligence exchanges with U.S. allies. Because formal extradition processes were often slow, officers usually used immigration law infractions to fast-track the deportation of suspects. Their task was to identify fugitives according to linguistic abilities, patterns of behavior, dress, and recorded physical characteristics.

The unit gained broader attention following a 2022 Washington Post article by Kevin Sieff. The article followed officers as they planned and carried out the arrest of Damion Salinas, a U.S. murder suspect who had fled to Ensenada. The article detailed the surveillance, identification, and ultimate roadside arrest, giving a glimpse behind the scenes into the unit's clandestine, methodical efforts.

The Netflix series The Gringo Hunters fictionalizes these actual procedures while maintaining their essential structure and strategic veracity.

All about The Gringo Hunters

Based on the U.S.–Mexico border, The Gringo Hunters follows the International Liaison Unit, an undercover team that tracked, apprehended, and deported American fugitives trying to vanish south of the border. The 12‑episode season used a hybrid approach, with each episode featuring an independent manhunt for killers, smugglers, or scammers.

The narrative also unraveled an in‑house conspiracy related to a contentious city megaproject known as "Nueva Tijuana." The division was led by Nico Bernal, a competent but hot‑headed commander who conducted his investigation into the suspected leak covertly. His inner circle included strategic veteran Gloria Carbajal, field operatives Beto and Crisanto Navarro, cyber-whiz ex-informant Archi, and Camila, a new cyber-analyst.

Their dynamic featured moral arguments as well as tactical stake-outs, undercover sting operations, and lightning-fast roadside apprehensions. The series flipped the standard cross-border script, putting international cooperation in the foreground and making Tijuana itself a character, portraying the city's complex culture, economic disparities, and ever-present migrant traffic.

Rooted in actual police procedure but unafraid to indulge in high-stakes drama, The Gringo Hunters provided a procedural that doubled as a border thriller, balancing action with a probing of loyalty, corruption, and the human cost of justice.

The Gringo Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

