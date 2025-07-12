The Gringo Hunters season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored 

The Gringo Hunters is a suspenseful Mexican crime series that started on July 9, 2025, on Netflix. Based on real events, the series delves into the intricate reality of Mexico's International Liaison Unit, a specialized police task force, also known as the "Gringo Hunters." Their task: to pursue U.S. fugitives who evade justice by fleeing into Mexico.

Located mainly in Tijuana, the show combines gritty crime procedural with a strong development of personal and political dilemmas for the team. Central to The Gringo Hunters is a strong ensemble cast, with each performer adding weight and reality to this tale of justice, loyalty, and border tension. Here, we cover the entire list of main cast members and their roles in Season 1.

The Gringo Hunters: Full cast and characters list

1) Harold Torres as Nico Bernal

Harold Torres played Nico Bernal on The Gringo Hunters. Known for ZeroZeroZero, Harold Torres plays Nico Bernal, a skilled field agent and eventual squad leader. After the death of his mentor Temo, Nico steps up to guide the team.

He drives the central investigation that uncovers a child trafficking ring led by powerful figures. Nico’s methodical nature, moral center, and relentless pursuit of the truth form the emotional and narrative backbone of the series.

2) Mayra Hermosillo played Gloria Carbajal

Mayra Hermosillo played Gloria Carbajal, known for Narcos: Mexico, Mayra Hermosillo plays Gloria Carbajal, a veteran officer and one of the squad’s most trusted operatives. Gloria plays a key role in major operations and provides critical support in unraveling the corruption tied to Ortega and Father Murphy. She is methodical, cool-headed, and instrumental in helping Nico frame the villains legally in the finale.

3) Gerardo Trejoluna as Gildardo Ortega

Gerardo Trejoluna played Gildardo Ortega, known for The Eagle and the Worm (El águila y el gusano). Gerardo Trejoluna plays Gildardo Ortega, the Tijuana Secretary of Security and nominal head of the squad.

Initially appearing as an administrative figure, Ortega is revealed to be a corrupt mastermind orchestrating a trafficking ring under the guise of rescuing kidnapped migrants. He is directly responsible for the murder of Mariana, which ultimately leads to his downfall.

4) José María Yazpik as Joaquín Meyer-Rodríguez

Yazpik played Joaquín Meyer-Rodríguez, known for Narcos: Mexico, Yazpik plays Joaquín Meyer-Rodríguez, a businessman and father of Mariana, a kidnapping victim. His arc pivots from political ally to vengeful father when he discovers Ortega murdered his daughter for political gain. In the finale, he kills Ortega and spares Nico, showing a complex blend of justice and personal vengeance.

5) Sebastian Roché as Father Elliot Murphy

Roché played Father Murphy, known for the movie 1923. Roché plays Father Murphy, an American priest hiding behind a humanitarian facade. He is part of the trafficking ring known as "Sueños Sin Fronteras," involved in the exploitation of women and children. Murphy is arrested and deported after the squad successfully gathers evidence of his crimes.

6) Héctor Kotsifakis as Crisantos

Crisantos, played by Kotsifakis, known for his role in Pedro Páramo, El Infierno (2010), The Exorcism of God (2022), and Good Day, Ramon (2013), Kotsifakis plays Crisantos, is a senior and steady member of the squad. He participates in numerous field missions. His presence brings experience and grounding to the younger members.

7) Andrew Leland Rogers as Archi

Rogers played Archi, known for his role in Good Savage (2023), Daughter from Another Mother (2021), The Head of Joaquín Murrieta (2023), and A History of Love and War (2024). Rogers plays Archi, a veteran squad member and undercover specialist. Archi briefly disappears mid-season, hinting at the emotional toll of the job.

His ability to blend in with both Mexican and American criminal circles makes him indispensable to the team. Throughout the first half of the season, Archi is instrumental in gathering intel from smugglers and posing as a corrupt customs agent to trace child trafficking routes.

8) Manuel Masalva as Beto

Masalva played Beto, known for Narcos: Mexico, El secreto de la familia Greco (2022), Masalva plays Beto, a disciplined recruit transferred from the Mexican Air Force. His sharp instincts and physical skills make him a valuable asset in action-heavy missions. Beto is part of the tactical team that confronts the private death squad in the final episodes.

9) Regina Nava as Camila

Regina Nava played Camila, known for Pacto de Sangre, Camila plays Regina Nava, the youngest member of the squad and Ortega’s niece. She specializes in undercover work and must reconcile her loyalty to the team with her family ties. Her kidnapping by Ortega forces the team into a high-stakes rescue mission, revealing the depth of Ortega's betrayal.

10) Dagoberto Gama as Temo Lozano

Dagoberto Gama played Temo, known for Harina. Dagoberto Gama portrays Temo, the original leader of the Gringo Hunters. His murder in Episode 2 shocks the team and propels Nico into leadership. Temo’s encrypted phone contains evidence that helps expose Ortega and Murphy’s network, making him posthumously central to the plot.

Each cast member of The Gringo Hunters contributes to a tightly interwoven story of justice, betrayal, and resilience. With a plot rooted in real-life events, the show brings a new arc to the international crime thriller lineup.

Catch the latest episode of The Gringo Hunters streaming on Netflix.

