Will there be Poker Face season 3? Possibility explored

Whether there's going to be Poker Face season 3 or not is still up in the air. At the time of writing, Peacock has not renewed the show for a third season yet, but it's still early days. The second season finale was released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, bringing Charlie Cale's story full circle with a twist.

If the possibility of a third season is to be based on the previous season's performance, the series has everything going for it. When the second season launched with its first three episodes on May 8, 2025, the show got a boost and surged to become a Top 5 original title across all streaming, per Nielsen data obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Poker Face season 2 also kicked off with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes during its premiere week. It has dropped off at a few points now at 96%, but it's still certified fresh from critics. The audience score, however, appears to drop. Poker Face season 1 got 81% from general viewers, and it significantly reduced to 65% for the second season.

As fans await word for a possible renewal, below is a breakdown of what happened last season and what the series showrunner has said that could take viewers to the next season.

What could Poker Face season 3 be about?

Poker Face follows human lie detector Charlie Cale in mystery-of-the-week cases, using her uncanny gift of telling when someone lies to help solve mysteries, which usually include murders. It's most likely going to be the same premise in the third season, if it were to happen.

At the end of Poker Face season 1, Charlie was on the run from the mob. Throughout season 2, she got some reprieve from her mob affairs, but was still hopping from one town to another as she tried to find her place in the world. At some point in the last few episodes, it was looking like she could settle down in New York, at least for a little while.

However, the Poker Face season 2 finale left off with Charlie having to go on the run again, and this time, it's not the mob but the FBI after her. Moreover, with Alex, aka the Iguana, probably still alive, she will be running after her, too. All these set up Charlie's new adventures for a potential Poker Face season 3: Charlie running from city to city, avoiding authorities and an assassin obsessed with her.

If Poker Face season 3 were to be greenlit, Natasha Lyonne is expected to return as the show's bumbling detective Charlie Cale. However, with Alex's introduction as the assassin, Patti Harrison could be another recurring character in the potential third season, and so are Simon Helberg and Taylor Schilling, who are working for the FBI.

What has the series' showrunner said about a potential Poker Face season 3?

Showrunner Tony Tost recently shared whether or not there will be a Poker Face season 3. In his interview with The Wrap, published on Thursday, July 10, 2025, following the finale, Tost said that the fate of the show relies mostly on four entities: the studio, the network, the show's creator, and the lead star. He said:

"Whether or not there's a season 3, that's really between the studio, Peacock, Rian [Johnson], Natasha [Lyonne], and I'm kind of happily, hopefully, a good, hired hand to help out in it."

He added that Poker Face is essentially "the Natasha-Rian show," and any decision to go forward with another season will start from there.

Stay tuned for any news and updates on Poker Face season 3. Meanwhile, all episodes of seasons 1 and 2 are now available for streaming on Peacock.

