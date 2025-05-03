Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7 will premiere on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama, titled April, revolves around the disappearance of a young woman, with the case presenting two compelling suspects.

The MPU will race against time to save the victim and bring the culprit to justice. Alert: Missing Persons Unit has been a part of Fox's primetime lineup since 2023. The show follows the personal and professional lives of officers of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit.

The show was originally led by Dania Ramirez as Captain Nikki Batista, but her shocking death in episode 2 of the ongoing season left fans with many unanswered questions. The current central characters are Scott Caan as Detective Jason Grant and Ryan Broussard as Detective Sergeant Mike Sherman.

When will Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7 be released?

As stated above, episode 7 of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 will be released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time May 6, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time May 6, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time May 6, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time May 6, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7?

As mentioned, Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7, titled April, will premiere on Fox on May 6, 2025, at its scheduled time. The episode will be available for streaming on Hulu for subscribers starting May 7, 2025. New episodes of the series are released on Fox every Tuesday.

Other viewing options include live streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu+ LiveTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV, which offer Fox in their channel lineup. However, streaming availability may vary based on location and subscription.

A brief recap of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6, titled Lillian, the MPU team investigates the disappearance of playwright Lillian Waverley, who vanishes during rehearsals at the Bainbridge Street Theatre. A disturbing video soon surfaces, showing Lillian in captivity, with threats to burn her alive unless the theatre's reopening is canceled.

The crisis escalates when Celia Fisher, one of the main initiators of reviving the theatre, is kidnapped as well. The search reveals a connection to a fire at the theatre decades ago, which resulted in many deaths.

The kidnapper is revealed to be Robert Krasnow, a crew member with burn scars from the fire, who lost his wife and daughter in the disaster. In pursuit of revenge, Robert wants to stop the reopening of the theatre as he feels it desecrates the memories of the victims.

The MPU finds Robert's hideout with the help of a tracker embedded in a necklace that Celia's husband had given her. Jason and Mike confront Robert, empathizing with his grief, leading him to release Lillian and Celia unharmed. However, overwhelmed by sorrow, Robert takes his own life.

The episode also delves into Jason's personal life, as he discovers that his daughter, Sidney, declined an opportunity to move to Oxford with her baby's father. She fears her absence would impact him and Mike. Mike and Jason console Sidney, urging her to seek her own happiness.

The episode ends with Lillian's play premiering successfully, and on the occasion, Celia and Lillian reveal their relationship to the public. They also commit to honoring the fire's victims through charitable contributions.

Preview of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7, titled April, the MPU team will investigate a complex case involving a woman who vanishes while shopping for an engagement ring. Her boyfriend brings the case to the MPU, presenting disturbing evidence including weapons, duct tape, and a collection of ten wedding rings.

He suggests his hospitalized father may be a serial stalker. As the team delves deeper, they uncover a difficult dynamic between father and son, raising questions about the true perpetrator. Jason's efforts to interrogate the suspect are complicated by the involvement of Lt. Gabrielle Bennett, a homicide detective.

Meanwhile, Wayne contemplates a job offer out of town and seeks Jason's assistance in securing a position within the MPU.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

