Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Episode 3 of Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 is set to premiere on April 8, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama, titled Lay, focuses on a muralist who goes missing while at work. The case gets complicated when it is revealed that he was scheduled for a bone marrow transplant to save his brother's life in the next 48 hours.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit debuted in 2023. It follows Scott Cann's Detective Jason Grant and Dania Ramirez's Captain Nikki Batista of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit. The duo was married and got divorced after their son went missing. They continue to work together, investigating cases and trying to find the truth about their son in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3.

When will Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3 be released?

As stated above, the third episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 will be released on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The release timing varies in different regions due to the time zones. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 8, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time April 8, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time April 8, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time April 8, 2025 9 p.m.





Where to watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3?

Alert: Missing Persons Unit will premiere Season 3, episode 3, Lay on Fox, March 25, 2025, at 9 PM EST. The episode can be streamed on Hulu the following day. The series will have new episodes on Fox every Tuesday at 9 PM.

Viewers with FuboTV, Hulu+ LiveTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV have access to the latest episode of the show, as these platforms also offer Fox in their channel lineup. However, streaming availability may vary based on location and subscription.

A brief recap of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 2

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3, episode 2, titled Badge #41870, the MPU faces a personal crisis when their captain, Nikki Batista, is abducted by Raina Stefanosa. Nikki had previously imprisoned Raina and killed her brother in a shootout. The team discovers that Raina's early parole was orchestrated by Irish mob boss Charles McGannon, who sought revenge against Nikki.

Nikki was collaborating with federal agents to bring McGannon down. Despite their relentless efforts, the MPUs' search ends tragically with the discovery of Nikki's lifeless body in a shallow grave. This devastating loss propels Mike toward vengeance, leading to a tense confrontation with McGannon.

However, Jason intervenes, persuading Mike to uphold the law and utilize the incriminating evidence Nikki had gathered to ensure McGannon's conviction. The episode concludes with the MPU honoring Nikki's legacy and mourning the profound impact of her death on the team.

Preview of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 3

The logline for the upcoming episode reads,

"A muralist goes missing after painting a piece on a local rooftop; the missing person's mother reveals that he was scheduled to donate his rare bone marrow to his dying brother, who needs surgery within the next 48 hours in order to survive."

In the episode 3 teaser, Jason, Mike, and Kemi are pursuing a criminal responsible for the muralist's disappearance. The team is also struggling with the loss of Nikki, and Jason advises Mike to get in touch with his feelings since losing his wife must have taken a toll on him.

Mike chooses to channel all his energy into the case, stating that the only way he can cope with his situation is by assisting those in worse conditions than his own. The teaser ends with Jason telling Mike he is there for him, signifying that the episode will be filled with emotional moments and new bonds within the MPU team.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

