Amy Bradley Is Missing (docuseries) release date, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

More than two decades after her mysterious disappearance, Amy Bradley Is Missing brings the unsolved case of Amy Lynn Bradley back into the public eye. Scheduled to release on July 16, 2025, the three-part documentary series will be exclusively available for online streaming on Netflix.

Each episode revisits the important events and developments in the investigation to give new insight into one of the most disturbing missing persons cases in recent history.

Ari Mark and Phil Lott (The Invisible Pilot, Cold Case Files) directed and produced the Netflix original. The docuseries explores the 1998 disappearance of 23-year-old Amy Bradley. She went missing without a trace aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise liner Rhapsody of the Seas while on vacation with her family.

The Netflix original features interviews with her parents, Ron and Iva Bradley, her younger brother Brad, FBI investigators, and witnesses. It further examines the years of reported sightings and the family’s ongoing search for truth.

Exploring all the details about the documentary series Amy Bradley Is Missing

When will the Amy Bradley Is Missing documentary series be released?

Amy Bradley (Image via Netflix)

Netflix is set to premiere the documentary series on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The show will be accessible to watch in all countries on the same day as all episodes are released.

True crime fans and anyone who has followed Amy Bradley's case over the years will get a full look at one of the most puzzling unexplained disappearances in contemporary history.

The series provides new insights into the long-standing mystery that has tormented both a family and a nation for over 25 years, using rare film, in-depth interviews, and reenactments.

Where to watch Amy Bradley Is Missing

Amy Bradley Is Missing will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The three-part docuseries joins the platform’s growing lineup of true crime titles, including Making a Murderer, The Staircase, and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

With its focus on cold cases and investigative journalism, this new addition reinforces Netflix’s commitment to spotlighting real-life mysteries that remain unsolved.

Amy Bradley Is Missing will be available to everyone with a valid Netflix account, allowing true crime enthusiasts around the world to watch the series.

Netflix Subscription Plans for the United States (as of 2025):

Standard with ads: $7.99/month

Standard without ads: $17.99/month

Premium: $24.99/month

How many episodes will the Netflix documentary series have?

There are three episodes in the docuseries. All of the episodes will be released at once, allowing viewers to watch them either in a single sitting or at their own pace.

Each episode focuses on a key chapter in Amy’s story. It begins with her boarding the Rhapsody of the Seas, then her sudden disappearance, and the years that followed. The series covers foreign leads, reported sightings, and eventual dead ends. Its three-part format offers a clear, focused look at 25 years of mystery, loss, and hope.

What is Amy Bradley Is Missing about?

Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas (Image via Netflix)

Amy Bradley Is Missing is about the 1998 disappearance of 23-year-old Amy Lynn Bradley, who went missing aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship while on a family trip. Her father last saw her at 6 am on the balcony of their cabin. She was gone by dawn, leaving only her sandals and clothes behind.

The docuseries examines the cruise line’s delayed response, the FBI investigation, and theories ranging from foul play to trafficking. It revisits the involvement of bassist Alister “Yellow” Douglas, who was questioned but never charged.

Over the years, multiple unconfirmed sightings suggested Amy was alive and held against her will. The series also explores a costly scam, where a man claiming to know Amy's location defrauded the family.

Declared legally dead in 2010, Amy remains on the FBI’s missing persons list. The Bradleys still believe she is alive—and that answers are still out there.

What to expect in the Amy Bradley Is Missing documentary series

Amy Bradley Is Missing revisits the 1998 investigation with new interviews, fresh evidence, and access to Amy’s personal items. Directors Ari Mark and Phil Lott worked closely with Amy’s parents, adding emotional depth to the long-cold case.

The series highlights the family’s ongoing trauma, the failed leads, and the continued public interest. Amy remains on the FBI’s Most Wanted Missing Persons list, with a $25,000 reward still offered. The docuseries also examines systemic challenges that allegedly have hindered the investigation and reopens questions long left unanswered.

Amy Bradley Is Missing is a three-part docuseries that looks at the 1998 disappearance of 23-year-old Amy Bradley on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. It premieres on Netflix on July 16.

The series follows the decades-long hunt by her family and detectives through interviews, old film, and alleged sightings.

