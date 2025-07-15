Sarah Sjostrom, Ariarne Titmus and other swimmers react as Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy and wife Madeline welcome first child

Sarah Sjostrom, Ryan Murphy, Ariarne Titmus and other swimmers have reacted to Cameron McEvoy and his wife Madeline welcoming their first child Hartley into the world on July 10, 2025. McEvoy shared the big news of their son’s birth on social media, sharing how the delivery unfolded more quickly than expected.

He posted this on his Instagram handle, sharing how, despite planning for a careful birth due to his wife Madeline’s heart condition as she was born with a pulmonary valve defect and required a replacement pulmonary valve at the age of 17, the delivery took place more quickly than they had expected, describing it as ‘fast, wild, calm and beautiful at the same time’.

Sarah Sjostrom, one of the most decorated swimmers of all time, congratulated the couple on their huge life update, writing:

“Congrats guys🥹💕 What a beautiful boy! We will have the cutest fan club 👶🏼👶🏼”

Two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 400m freestyle, Ariarne Titmus, expressed her pride in how the couple handled it.

“So proud of you two. He is divine ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Five-time Olympic champion Ryan Murphy also commented on the post, writing:

“Congrats Cam! Fired up for you and the family!”

Shayna Jack, another Australian swimmer, expressed her happiness on the news.

“AHHHHH HE IS GORGEOUS! So happy for you both. Congratulations,” she added.

Cate Campbell, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, also joined in the comments, writing:

“He’s beautiful Cam! Congratulations to you both ❤️”

Screenshot of athletes' reactions to Cameron McEvoy’s big news. Credits - Instagram/cam_mcevoy

In April this year, the couple announced that Madeline was pregnant with their first child through an Instagram post.

Cameron McEvoy shares how a different approach helped him in his first-ever gold medal at the Olympics

Cameron McEvoy at 2025 Australian Open Swimming Championships. Source: Getty

Cameron McEvoy, who made his Olympic debut at London 2012, took a year away from competitive swimming following the Tokyo Olympics. During that time, he observed other sports and rethought his training philosophy. In a June 2025 interview with Olympics.com, he shared how rock climbing made him realize there was untapped potential in his approach to strength training for freestyle swimming.

“That was the light-switch-on moment that led me to further investigate general strength philosophies, general power development philosophies, how I could put that within swimming and within my event,” McEvoy said.

“The biggest reframing that I had for my approach was pivoting to view the 50m freestyle as a strength-based skill. That pivot then allowed me to lean on and take a lot out of the strength world, the athletics world, so how the athletics guys train for the 100 and the 200, particularly the 200 because that's similar in time,” he added.

That approach helped McEvoy collect his first-ever Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the 50m freestyle, winning in a time of 21.25s. Great Britain's Ben Proud and France's Florent Manaudou took silver and bronze with times of 21.30s and 21.56s, respectively.

