"Finding hard with the lack of routine"- Ariarne Titmus opens up on new fitness journey amid extended break from swimming

Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus recently opened up about her fitness journey after announcing an extended break from competitive swimming in August. Following her successful campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she shared the big news of taking the break with reporters as she planned to recharge for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

At the Paris Olympics, Titmus successfully defended her 400m freestyle title and played a crucial role in Australia's gold medal triumph in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, where the team broke the Olympic record. Additionally, the 24-year-old also clinched two silver medals in the individual 800m and 200m freestyle disciplines.

Recently, Ariarne Titmus took to her Instagram Story to share that although she is enjoying staying active during her break from the sport, she is also finding it challenging due to the lack of routine. She mentioned:

"Trying to maintain a level of fitness while on my break from swimming is something that I'm enjoying, but also finding hard with the lack of routine."

Titmus mentioned that hotel gyms and Pilates classes have now become her go-to options for staying fit.

"Hotel gyms and the odd pilates class are my new best friends. It's been fun exploring different types of training while having time away from water, " the Australian swimmer mentioned. (30)

Notably, Ariarne Titmus shared a mirror selfie taken at the gym to express her thoughts on her routine during the break. Take a look at the picture here -

Screenshot of Titmus' Instagram story. Credits - IG/ @ariarnetitmus_

Ariarne Titmus reveals the physical and psychological toll of the Olympic Games on her

Ariarne Titmus at Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following her Paris Olympics journey, Ariarne Titmus spoke on how Olympic Games affected her both physically and mentally. Via Olympics.com, she expressed her views, stating:

"I knew what to expect physically and emotionally coming into this from learning from the last Olympics...You kind of put that in a little box and put it in the corner and don't really recognise it."

She added:

"I am so good at putting that pressure in a little pile and using it to my advantage to race, but then when it's off your back, somehow that creeps out and just explodes, and I'm feeling the most unbelievable sense of relief now that I'm done."

Titmus further expressed pride on her performance at the Paris Olympics. Although she couldn't defend her Olympic title in the 200m freestyle, she was delighted for her teammate and training partner, Mollie O’Callaghan, who bagged the gold medal in the discipline.

