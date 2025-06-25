What is Trainwreck: Poop Cruise's IMDb rating? Bizarre documentary uncovers real-life defecation disaster aboard a luxury cruise ship

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is the third installment of Netflix's Trainwreck anthology. Released on June 24, 2025, in the United States, the 55-minute documentary is directed by James Ross.

On IMDb, Trainwreck: Poop Cruise has amassed a rating of 6.1/10 as of writing. The rating is a weighted average of over 900 people who have voted so far. Among them, almost 30% viewers have voted 6/10, while just 4.4% have awarded the documentary a 10/10 score. On the other end of the spectrum, 4.8% watchers have rated it 1/10.

The third installment of the Trainwreck series covers the disaster that struck the Carnival Triumph cruise ship in February 2013. A fire disaster resulted in a massive power failure, which left over 4000 passengers stranded without working toilets.

The official synopsis of Trainwreck: Poop Cruise says,

"A luxury cruise turns disastrous when an engine fire cuts power to the entire ship. 4,000 passengers face failing systems, sewage leaks, and food shortages, sparking passenger unrest and media coverage of 'The Poop Cruise.'"

Elaborating further on the consequences of the power loss, the blurb continues,

"After an engine room fire destroys electrical cables supplying the entire ship, the boat is left drifting with no power for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or... worst of all, flushing toilets. Soon raw sewage leaks out all over the ship, food supplies start dwindling and passengers begin to revolt. As the cruise company races to control the fallout, a media frenzy ensues. Soon everyone is talking about 'The Poop Cruise'."

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise contains footage featuring original crew members, passengers and a Carnival spokesperson from that time. The official trailer for Trainwreck: Poop Cruise was released on June 3, 2025. It has amassed almost two million views on YouTube.

Exploring the real-life incident explored in Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

Cruise Liner similar to the one in Trainwreck: Poop Cruise - Source: Getty

A report by TIME explains the real-life incident that inspired Trainwreck: Poop Cruise. Over 4000 passengers had signed up for a fun-filled four-day round trip from Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico, on the Carnival Triumph cruise ship. The first part of the trip was a success, with the ship reaching Mexico without any hiccups.

However, disaster struck on the fourth day, when the passengers were woken up at midnight due to a fire outbreak. The next morning, there was no electricity on the ship. Without electric power, the toilets failed to flush, and the crew came up with a contingency plan to revamp the bathroom schedule for the passengers amid the emergency.

They announced that people had to urinate in the showers and distributed red biohazard bags for their solid excreta. The biohazard bags began piling up and the ship reportedly started stinking of poop in no time.

The lack of electricity also made it difficult for chefs to cook food without working refrigerators. Furthermore, the absence of air-conditioning made it an ordeal for passengers to sleep inside their rooms. Many carried their mattresses out on the deck and slept in the open.

Devin, a fellow passenger on the ship, clicked several photos and videos of the defecation disaster that was unfolding.

“You walked down a hallway and all of a sudden, squish-squish-squish-squish…we were in excrement,” he explained in the documentary.

The cruise experienced failing sewage after a power cut. (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

A crew member called Abhi also described what he called a "poop lasagna." He recalled seeing layers of human excrement layered over toilet paper. The cafeteria floors were reportedly covered with urine and faeces.

Passengers couldn't get cell service when the ship was first stranded. However, a brief moment of cellular network emerged as a lifesaver when another cruise ship was sailing nearby. It gave passengers a chance to make quick calls and inform their family and friends.

"As a 12-year-old, it’s very scary not to be able to talk to my mom,” Rebekah, a passenger on the ship, recounted. She was vacationing with her father when the disaster happened.

After four days of drifting without electricity, the Carnival Triumph cruise ship finally touched land in Mobile, Alabama. Passengers were spotted even kissing the ground as they disembarked. All passengers received a full refund, a free cruise voucher, and transportation reimbursements. They also received an additional monetary compensation of $500.

Buck Banks, a spokesperson for Carnival, waxed lyrical on the ship's crew for their alleged "superhuman effort" to maintain peace and order despite the extraordinary situation.

After the mishap, a total of $115 million was reportedly spent on rehabilitating the ship, upgrading the entire fleet of engine rooms. At present, the ship has a new name, Carnival Sunrise.

