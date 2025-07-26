Astronomer ropes in Chris Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow for new promo amid Coldplay kiss-cam scandal 

Data workflow company Astronomer posted a video featuring actress and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, as its “temporary spokesperson.” This promotional video was shared on the company's X account on July 26, 2025, following a viral kiss-cam moment involving Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert.In the video, Gwyneth Paltrow introduced herself as speaking “on a very temporary basis” for the firm's 300-plus employees. As reported by US Magazine, she started the video by acknowledging the wave of attention the company has received, saying:“Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days and they wanted me to answer the most common ones.”For the unversed, Andy and Kristin were caught on a kiss cam during Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, 2025. The moment, which was broadcast live during the show, quickly gained traction online, especially since the two were seemingly reacting evasively when the camera panned towards them.Gwyneth Paltrow evades direct questions about the viral moment as &quot;temporary spokesperson&quot; for the AstronomerAs mentioned earlier, Gwyneth Paltrow first introduced herself in the promo. Then, a question appeared onscreen—“OMG what the actual F?”—briefly before the footage cut to the actress promoting the company’s core product.“Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run a patchy airflow, unifying the experience of running data ML and AI pipelines at scale,&quot; she said.The video featured another question about how the firm's social team was faring during the controversy. Without mentioning Coldplay concert or Chris Martin, Paltrow again redirected her answer toward a marketing plug for Astronomer’s upcoming Beyond Analytics Event in September.Towards the end of the video, Gwyneth Paltrow was seen saying:“We will now be returning to what we do best. Thank you for your interest in Astromoner.”More about the viral kiss-cam moment at the Coldplay concertThe parody campaign follows the fallout from Coldplay’s July 16 concert in Boston, where frontman Chris Martin introduced the venue’s kiss cam and pointed it at Astronomer's CPO Kristin Cabot and CEO Andy Byron in the audience. According to US Magazine, both appeared visibly uncomfortable, as Cabot covered her face, while Byron ducked out of view.Chris Martin, 48, reacted in real time, reportedly saying:“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do.&quot;The moment was widely shared online and sparked public speculation, especially since both Byron and Cabot were reportedly married to other people. The Hollywood Reporter further reported that interest in Astronomer surged following the incident, not for its business services, but due to the viral concert moment.In response to the growing attention, Astronomer announced the resignations of both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot shortly after the event on July 20.Astronomer's Board of Directors accept Byron's resignation (Image via X/@astronomerio)Ex- CEO to reportedly sue Coldplay frontmanAccording to an exclusive report by RadarOnline, published on July 25, 2025, Andy Byron is considering legal action against Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after the incident.The viral video, which became a trending topic online, showed Chris Martin jokingly reacting to the couple’s attempt to dodge the camera. The clip’s aftermath reportedly included Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, removing her married name from Facebook before deleting her account entirely.Attorney Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder told Radar Online that Andy Byron may have grounds to sue for defamation or reputational damage, but only if he can prove the allegations are false and knowingly spread with “actual malice.” She also said that Byron might also claim “tortious interference with prospective economic advantage” if the public scandal cost him job offers, endorsements, or business relationships.Even so, Rozin-Golinder noted that Andy Byron’s case would be weakened by the fact that he willingly appeared at a high-profile event, allegedly displaying affection with a colleague. Explaining the circumstances, she said:“In legal terms, that makes it difficult to argue he had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The law doesn’t protect you from the consequences of your stupidity.”The attorney added: “Being filmed at a concert you willingly attended with someone controversial isn’t defamatory, it’s reality.”Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour With Elyanna And Willow in Nashville on July 22, 2025 (Image via Getty)In other news, the kiss cam moment at the concert reportedly led to an increase in Coldplay’s music. Based on Luminate data sourced by Billboard, the band’s on-demand audio streams rose 25 percent on July 24, eight days after the Boston show. In the five days leading up to the concert, the band's streams stood at 28.7 million, indicating a notable post-scandal surge.The Boston concert is part of Coldplay's ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour. The British band is performing at locations across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, with US and UK locations confirmed for the July to September 2025 leg of the tour.Coldplay is expected to perform at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 26 and July 27, before the tour moves to the UK. There are two confirmed shows at the Craven Park in Hull, UK, on August 18 and August 19, and ten shows at the Wembley Stadium in London between August 22 and September 8. More details, including tickets, can be found on the band's official website.