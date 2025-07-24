  • home icon
  • Music
  • "I've actually made no money from the video itself” — Woman who filmed CEO and employee at Coldplay concert talks about monetisation of viral video

"I've actually made no money from the video itself” — Woman who filmed CEO and employee at Coldplay concert talks about monetisation of viral video

By Aditya Singh
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:25 GMT
Grace Springer
Grace Springer (Image via Instagram/@instaagraace)

Grace Springer, the woman behind the viral Coldplay concert video, clarified that she had not earned any money from the clip, despite its widespread online circulation. Springer, a 28-year-old resident of New Jersey, attended the Massachusetts concert with friends when she inadvertently captured the now-viral moment.

Ad

On July 16, 2025, Coldplay performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They panned their camera to a couple cuddling, and as soon as they saw themselves on the big screen, they separated and hid their faces. The couple was later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot.

Grace Springer, who was at the Coldplay concert with her friends, took a video of this and uploaded it to her TikTok account. The video garnered millions of views overnight and became a viral meme. She appeared on the This Morning show with presenters Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on Monday, July 21. When asked how much money she made from the video, Springer answered:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've actually made no money from the video itself or the views. It's not monetised."

youtube-cover
Ad

She also explained why she made the video in the first place, saying:

"In the moment when I filmed it, I didn't think much of it, but of course, everyone was kind of chattering. There was over 50,000 people at the concert, so it was a hot topic. But it wasn't until after the concert, where I was debriefing with my friends and I said 'Let's review the footage, let's see if it really looks that bad.' And I think it does."
Ad

The Sun, meanwhile, reported that while Springer didn't earn any money from the viral video, she added a Venmo account to her Instagram. This was for donations towards her $80,000 worth of student debt.

Grace Springer on taking the viral video at the Coldplay concert

Ad

In an interview with The Sun, published on July 18, 2025, Springer shared her thoughts on the incident. She explained that she had no idea who the couple was when she took the video at the Coldplay concert.

"I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes," she said.
Ad

However, she wished their partners and loved ones well, saying:

"I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them. I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise."

Following the incident at the Coldplay concert, Andy Byron resigned from his position as CEO of Astronomer, as the company highlighted a breach of its core values and ethics. He has been replaced by co-founder Pete DeJoy.

Ad

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and they have two children. Megan reportedly deleted her social media soon after the incident. Meanwhile, Kristin Cabot is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications