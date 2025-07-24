"I've actually made no money from the video itself” — Woman who filmed CEO and employee at Coldplay concert talks about monetisation of viral video

Grace Springer, the woman behind the viral Coldplay concert video, clarified that she had not earned any money from the clip, despite its widespread online circulation. Springer, a 28-year-old resident of New Jersey, attended the Massachusetts concert with friends when she inadvertently captured the now-viral moment.On July 16, 2025, Coldplay performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They panned their camera to a couple cuddling, and as soon as they saw themselves on the big screen, they separated and hid their faces. The couple was later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot.Grace Springer, who was at the Coldplay concert with her friends, took a video of this and uploaded it to her TikTok account. The video garnered millions of views overnight and became a viral meme. She appeared on the This Morning show with presenters Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on Monday, July 21. When asked how much money she made from the video, Springer answered:&quot;I've actually made no money from the video itself or the views. It's not monetised.&quot;She also explained why she made the video in the first place, saying:&quot;In the moment when I filmed it, I didn't think much of it, but of course, everyone was kind of chattering. There was over 50,000 people at the concert, so it was a hot topic. But it wasn't until after the concert, where I was debriefing with my friends and I said 'Let's review the footage, let's see if it really looks that bad.' And I think it does.&quot;The Sun, meanwhile, reported that while Springer didn't earn any money from the viral video, she added a Venmo account to her Instagram. This was for donations towards her $80,000 worth of student debt.Grace Springer on taking the viral video at the Coldplay concertIn an interview with The Sun, published on July 18, 2025, Springer shared her thoughts on the incident. She explained that she had no idea who the couple was when she took the video at the Coldplay concert.&quot;I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes,&quot; she said.However, she wished their partners and loved ones well, saying:&quot;I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them. I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise.&quot; Following the incident at the Coldplay concert, Andy Byron resigned from his position as CEO of Astronomer, as the company highlighted a breach of its core values and ethics. He has been replaced by co-founder Pete DeJoy.Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and they have two children. Megan reportedly deleted her social media soon after the incident. Meanwhile, Kristin Cabot is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum.