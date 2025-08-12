“WTF?!” - Perez Hilton reacts to Lil Tay’s shocking claim about planning her O*lyF*ns launch from the age of 9

Celebrity commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Lil Tay’s startling revelation about her O*lyF*ns career. On August 12, 2025, Hilton posted on X, expressing disbelief at the influencer’s statement:&quot;WTF?! Lil Tay Says She’s Been Planning OF Launch Since She Was 9 Years Old!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKWTF?! Lil Tay Says She's Been Planning OF Launch Since She Was 9 Years Old! 🔗The comment came a day after Lil Tay’s August 11, 2025, interview with TMZ\\, in which the 18-year-old discussed her record-breaking success on the subscription-based platform. During the conversation, she admitted that her ambitions for an O*lyF*ns career began when she was still a child.&quot;I’ve been planning this since I was nine,&quot; Lil Tay said during the interview.In the website article linked to the aforementioned X post, Hilton referenced the TMZ interview and described the influencer’s words as deeply unsettling. He explained that while she &quot;pretty infamously launched her page the day she turned 18,&quot; the fact that she had been thinking about it since the age of nine was &quot;sad.&quot;&quot;In other words, that would be since the 2016 inception of the platform. That is just SO messed up… And so indicative of the world she’s grown up in and the people she’s been surrounded by,&quot; Hilton added.The blogger further added that childhood innocence seemed lost in cases like this, raising questions about what had happened to kids simply being kids.Hilton also acknowledged that Lil Tay had become $3 million richer because of the site. But he questioned the human cost, pointing out that there had been people just waiting for her to turn 18 so they could prey on her legally.What else did Lil Tay talk about during the interview with TMZ?Lil Tay (Image via Instagram/ @liltay)Lil Tay, a rapper and influencer, first gained notoriety in 2018. During her recent interview with TMZ, she discussed her music and her controversial debut on O*lyF*ns.Born Claire Eileen Qi Hope, Tay shot to internet fame as a child after she and her brother Jason created the brash, luxury-flaunting “Lil Tay” persona. She began posting rap videos on YouTube and Instagram, claiming to be nine years old. This quickly stirred controversy with her use of expletives and racial slurs.Despite the backlash, she also collaborated with major names in entertainment, including Diplo, Jake Paul, and Rick Rubin.Speaking about her career so far, Tay told TMZ about her admiration for fellow celebrities.&quot;I love Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney. Honestly, we’re the big three. We are bringing women forward, so I just look to them and I’m like ‘what would they do’,&quot; she said.She added that she believed they, too, &quot;would drop the link&quot; in her situation.According to a People magazine report dated August 4, 2025, Lil Tay joined O*lyF*ns just days after her 18th birthday on July 29, 2025, citing financial need as her motivation. She promoted the launch with videos claiming she shot the content at exactly 12:01 a.m. on her birthday.&quot;Y’all wanna know the real reason that I’m dropping the link on my 18th birthday? I’m broke as sh*t… I’m literally f*cking broke! Just let a girl get her bag,&quot; she said in a July 26 Instagram pre-launch video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn August 3, she posted a screenshot claiming she earned over $1 million within three hours of going live. She later confirmed this figure in her TMZ interview.During the interview, she also addressed the disturbing trend of adults waiting for young internet personalities to turn 18 before sexualizing them.&quot;I don’t wanna name names, but like hella people that you know are in there… as always they’ve been on my DMs since like 2023 so nothing new,&quot; she said.Tay also brought up her new song titled Stuck in July, which came just a few days after her OnlyFans launch on August 5, 2024. However, she noted that while she had shared the music link, her subscribers to the adult-content site far outpaced her music fans.When asked if the public truly cared about her music, Tay explained that it wasn’t a lack of interest, but rather that people fixated more on her OnlyFans debut. She pointed out that while she dropped both links, audiences chose to &quot;clutch their pearls&quot; over one more than the other.Apart from her music and O*lyF*ns content, Lil Tay continues to share videos and photos, participating in popular trends across social media. She has a combined following of over nine million.