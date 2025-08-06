Lil Tay launches OnlyFans & thanks people who preordered since she was 10 years old, Perez Hilton reacts with puking emojis

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Lil Tay launching an OnlyFans account after celebrating her 18th birthday on July 29, 2025. On Wednesday, Perez Hilton shared a link to an article posted by him through his self-titled official website on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, the media personality wrote along with the link, “Lil Tay shouting out the creeps who’ve been hoping for her to do adult content along is [puking emojis]!!!”In his latest article, Perez Hilton said that Lil Tay's OnlyFans account is “creepy” for Tay and all those who have been following her. The blogger and columnist continued by adding, “She went viral as a child rapper. Folks are definitely talking her “freshly 18” branding as a lure for folks that were waiting for the famous kid to be legal.”Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)Perez addressed the fact that Lil has responded to the criticism that has emerged after she launched her OnlyFans account. Hilton said that Tay shared a video through her Instagram handle, where the internet star referred to her “haters” and said that people who are criticizing her can't ignore that she is “winning” in real life.Lil also said in the video, “Lil Tay rich and finna get richer! Oh yeah and thank you to all my supporters who pre-ordered since 2018, or whenever you did.”Lil Tay opened up on how much she has earned from her OnlyFans account View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs mentioned, Lil’s arrival on OnlyFans has been creating headlines. Around three days before her birthday, Tay shared a video through her Instagram handle on July 26, 2025, seemingly teasing that she is joining OnlyFans. She said in the clip that she was “broke.”According to People magazine, Lil Tay became active on OnlyFans at 12:01 am on July 29, 2025. Tay later shared the details of her earnings with a screenshot in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 3. The caption of the post reads, “$1M in 3 hours. We broke the fu** out of that onlyfans record. Come see content I took of myself at 12:01AM on my 18th BDAY ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 24hrs.”The screenshot shows that Lil Tay accumulated a total of $1,024,298.09 from OnlyFans. The photo included a split of the entire amount, where Lil earned $511,703.79 from subscriptions alongside $26,736.19 from tips. Apart from that, she also earned $486,558.11 from messages.Meanwhile, Lil’s father, Chris Hope, has shared his reaction to Tay’s earnings as he spoke to TMZ on August 5, 2025. Chris says that he loves his daughter despite that she is being criticized for launching OnlyFans. He further stated, “I am sure she is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do.”Also known as Tay Tian, she has additionally pursued a career as a musician, releasing singles like Growing Up and Stuck in July.