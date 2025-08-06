  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • Lil Tay launches OnlyFans & thanks people who preordered since she was 10 years old, Perez Hilton reacts with puking emojis

Lil Tay launches OnlyFans & thanks people who preordered since she was 10 years old, Perez Hilton reacts with puking emojis

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:05 GMT
Lil Tay launched her OnlyFans account on her 18th birthday (Images via Instagram/liltay)
Lil Tay launched her OnlyFans account on her 18th birthday (Images via Instagram/liltay)

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Lil Tay launching an OnlyFans account after celebrating her 18th birthday on July 29, 2025. On Wednesday, Perez Hilton shared a link to an article posted by him through his self-titled official website on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, the media personality wrote along with the link,

Ad
“Lil Tay shouting out the creeps who’ve been hoping for her to do adult content along is [puking emojis]!!!”

In his latest article, Perez Hilton said that Lil Tay's OnlyFans account is “creepy” for Tay and all those who have been following her. The blogger and columnist continued by adding,

“She went viral as a child rapper. Folks are definitely talking her “freshly 18” branding as a lure for folks that were waiting for the famous kid to be legal.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Hilton&#039;s post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)
Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)

Perez addressed the fact that Lil has responded to the criticism that has emerged after she launched her OnlyFans account. Hilton said that Tay shared a video through her Instagram handle, where the internet star referred to her “haters” and said that people who are criticizing her can't ignore that she is “winning” in real life.

Ad

Lil also said in the video,

“Lil Tay rich and finna get richer! Oh yeah and thank you to all my supporters who pre-ordered since 2018, or whenever you did.”

Lil Tay opened up on how much she has earned from her OnlyFans account

Ad

As mentioned, Lil’s arrival on OnlyFans has been creating headlines. Around three days before her birthday, Tay shared a video through her Instagram handle on July 26, 2025, seemingly teasing that she is joining OnlyFans. She said in the clip that she was “broke.”

According to People magazine, Lil Tay became active on OnlyFans at 12:01 am on July 29, 2025. Tay later shared the details of her earnings with a screenshot in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 3. The caption of the post reads,

Ad
“$1M in 3 hours. We broke the fu** out of that onlyfans record. Come see content I took of myself at 12:01AM on my 18th BDAY ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 24hrs.”

The screenshot shows that Lil Tay accumulated a total of $1,024,298.09 from OnlyFans. The photo included a split of the entire amount, where Lil earned $511,703.79 from subscriptions alongside $26,736.19 from tips. Apart from that, she also earned $486,558.11 from messages.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lil’s father, Chris Hope, has shared his reaction to Tay’s earnings as he spoke to TMZ on August 5, 2025. Chris says that he loves his daughter despite that she is being criticized for launching OnlyFans. He further stated,

“I am sure she is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do.”

Also known as Tay Tian, she has additionally pursued a career as a musician, releasing singles like Growing Up and Stuck in July.

About the author
Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications