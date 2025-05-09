Candace Owens says the hip-hop industry always had an "explicitly LGBTQ" agenda while referring to Big Poppa video

On May 6, 2025, journalist Candace Owens addressed controversial claims made by Musician Choke No Joke about the Big Poppa music video. Owens pointed out that while many people argue that the hip-hop industry is homophobic, Choke No Joke is claiming:

"Hip-hop has always had an explicitly LGBTQ agenda."

Owens referenced an interview Choke No Joke gave on August 27, 2024, on the Comedy Hype YouTube channel, where he made seemingly controversial remarks about the 1994 hit music video Big Poppa by rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

The musician claimed that during the rise of rappers like Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., there was a calculated effort to promote and introduce LGBTQ+ themes within the culture and to "groom" the audience to be more accepting of the community.

He pointed to specific scenes in the Big Poppa music video that he claimed were evidence of an LGBTQ+ agenda that was being secretly pushed towards the viewers.

He suggested that one scene, where a woman is seen using a urinal, implied she might be transgender, and further claimed that her visible Adam's apple in the music video supports this argument.

Reacting to Choke No Joke's claims, Candace Owens urged viewers to be mindful of the music and media they consume. She emphasized that the entertainment industry isn't just making music for enjoyment, instead, it influences viewers' behaviour by promoting different "frequencies."

Choke No Joke alleges woman from the Big Poppa video appeared in many Hype Williams productions

Elsewhere in the interview, Choke No Joke pointed out that the same woman in the Big Poppa music video appeared in several other videos directed by Hype Williams, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with her.

He noted that the girl is seen in bed with Biggie at the beginning of the Warning (1994) music video and then dancing behind LL Cool J in One More Chance (2003).

He suggested that these recurring appearances could be an effort by the entertainment industry to normalize LGBTQ+ representation, adding, "They were trying to groom us as a culture."

The Notorious B.I.G. on Hypnotize' Set (Image via Getty)

He further questioned their alleged decision to cast a transgender woman in their music video, asking:

"Why is the lead person out of all the bad b*tches in New York City back then, even the women in the video, why was the lead a transgender?"

The musician speculated that the entertainment industry disproportionately targets the black community concerning LGBTQ+ issues and pointed out the contradiction of Black men being encouraged as more feminine while also being criticised for not adhering to the traditional male role.

Christopher George Latore Wallace, known as the Notorious B.I.G., had a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Jan Jackson in 1993.

He later married R&B singer Faith Evans on August 4, 1994, and the couple had a son after two years of marriage. They were still married when he was killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, at the age of 24.

