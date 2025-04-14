Melanie King claims Scooter Braun is Stephanie Jones' client after Candace Owens pointed at PR firm responsible for Justin Bieber smear campaign

YouTuber Melanie King supported and expanded on Candace Owens's claims, alleging that a PR firm plotted a smear campaign against Justin Bieber.

For the unversed, journalist Candace Owens made these claims on the 175th episode of her show Candace on YouTube, titled

"BREAKING NEWS: I Know The Truth About Justin Bieber"

In the YouTube video posted on April 11, 2025, Owens claimed that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are being targeted by an orchestrated media attack. She supported her claims by pointing out recent articles from the Daily Mail suggesting trouble in their marriage. She stated:

"They are being paid a hefty sum or they have a very powerful person who is insisting upon this, and by the way we just picked those four from the Daily Mail. It's ridiculous I mean it's everywhere and the headlines are just getting to a point where it's almost comical."

Candace further explained that this is a classic example of "black propaganda", a tactic used to degrade public support by spreading misinformation that appears to come from credible sources. Owens argued that in Justin Bieber's case, his marriage is being used against him.

Candace Owens also claimed that an insider revealed to her that publicist Stephanie Jones is allegedly behind orchestrating a smear campaign against Bieber. Jones has reportedly been involved in the controversy surrounding It End With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Meanwhile, on April 14, 2025, YouTuber Melanie King took to X to expand on and support Candace's claims, explaining that she started "digging" and found that Scooter Braun, who had discovered and managed Bieber since his childhood, was a client of publicist Stephanie Jones.

According to Billboard, Scooter Braun was reportedly blocked by Justin and Hailey Bieber on Instagram on January 4, 2025.

Melanie speculated that Bieber had been "preyed" by an "evil" music industry since childhood, pointing towards Braun, who played an essential role in Justin's rise to fame.

Candace further stated:

"Scooter and Diddy were the two music execs he was under during his early years as an artist. Justin gave his life to Christ and wants out of Hollywood but the music industry refuses to let him go and now his family is under non-stop attacks."

Have Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber Parted Ways?

Scooter Braun is the CEO of Hybe America and a former talent manager who has been credited with managing high-profile artists, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and more.

According to Sky News, in 2007, Braun discovered 12-year-old Bieber on YouTube and flew him to Atlanta after tracking him down. He eventually signed Justin under Raymond Braun Media Group (RBMG).

Billboard also noted that Justin remained under contract with Raymond Braun Media Group, a venture between Scooter Braun and rapper Usher. Due to amendments made in 2020, the deal was said to be extended for four more years.

In January 2025, things took a turn when Justin Bieber and his wife Haily Bieber reportedly blocked the Hybe America CEO from Instagram, along with Allison Key (former manager) and other key members of the entertainment and marketing firm SB Projects.

Meanwhile, in June 2024, Braun announced his retirement from artist management through an Instagram post.

While speculations are emerging due to Bieber's reported unfollowing and the constant public silence, suggesting that he could be distancing himself from Braun, there have yet to be any official announcements or confirmations made by Bieber, Braun, or their teams regarding the potential split.

