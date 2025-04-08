"He's the biggest podcaster in the world" — Candace Owens lavishes praise on Joe Rogan after the latter called her a "monster"

American political commentator Candace Owens shared her excitement on her commentary channel after Joe Rogan mentioned her work in his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In the 172nd episode of Candace, she covered various celebrity news and acknowledged that Joe Rogan, along with comedian Dave Smith, talked about her professional growth since her departure from The Daily Wire.

She expressed that Rogan's comments made her weekend, especially since she's a "huge fan" of Joe Rogan, and remarked, "He's the biggest podcaster in the world."

"Joe Rogan has definitely been watching the show and getting into our content, and he and Dave Smith were speaking about how much my content has changed over the last year, and how much they enjoy it. Joe Rogan said this so, I think this is a humble brag, but I was very excited and I wanted to share it with you guys," Candace said.

Joe Rogan and Dave Smith discussed her journey after being fired from The Daily Wire in March 2024 on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on April 4, 2025. Dave praised Owens's channel, noting that it was getting a better response than any other commentary channel on cable news. He further remarked on the bold topics she covered that others avoid addressing.

Reflecting on that, Rogan said:

"It’s phenomenal. It’s like they created a monster with her when they fired her from The Daily Wire, they created a monster. She can’t be stopped, because she’s hitting all the f**king third rails that no one wants to touch. She’s got a six-hour presentation on how Brigitte Macron is a man. It’s f**king six hours plus long.”

Rogan and Smith also speculated that rather than suing Candace for her controversial statements, The Daily Wire might be bribing her to keep quiet.

Why was Candace Owens fired from the Daily Wire?

On 22 March 2024, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing made an X post announcing Candace Owens's departure from the company.

"Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship," Boreing wrote.

Movements later, Candace Owens officially confirmed her exit from the Daily Wire through an X post, captioned:

"The rumors are true- I am finally free."

According to Mediaite, Candace left the Daily Wire following a series of controversies surrounding her views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, allegations of antisemitism, and her feud with the co-founder of The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro.

Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator, joined The Daily Wire in 2021. During her time there, she hosted the weekday talk show Candace. With millions of followers across various social media platforms, she has gained substantial attention in the right-wing circle.

Currently, with 4.15 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel, Owens covers various topics ranging from politics to Hollywood and also hosts a podcast.

