Who is Rowdy Rebel? Real name and all about the Bobby Shmurda affiliate amid recent arrest reports

Rowdy Rebel has reportedly been taken into custody on charges related to gun possession. The rapper has gained recognition as an associate of Bobby Shmurda and has a mixtape in his credits, Shmoney Shmurda.Also known as Chad Marshall, his latest legal issue happened around five years after he came out of prison. Notably, he was arrested by the NYPD in 2014 alongside Bobby and 13 members of the hip-hop collective GS9 on multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault, conspiracy, and more, as per radio station US 97.7.According to Raphousetv's Instagram post dated August 11, 2025, Rowdy Rebel’s new legal problem happened in Los Angeles. Although he was taken into custody after a gun was allegedly found in his possession, the authorities have yet to investigate and prove that the weapon was owned by him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per What’s The Numbers TV, the gun has also been seized by the police. However, the cops have not issued any statement related to Rowdy Rebel’s arrest until now, and further updates are awaited on where the artist has been transported after the charges were imposed on him.The rapper was at the Collins Correctional Facility before being released in 2020. As per Page Six, Rowdy and Bobby received a sentence of seven years after they took a plea on charges of weapon possession. However, the former was released early from prison, following a discussion with the Board of Parole.Bobby, Rowdy, and the 13 people from G9 were arrested after an investigation conducted by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Gang Unit and Brooklyn South Violence Reduction Task Force. The agencies checked the records of shooting incidents and narcotics trafficking, and they reportedly seized multiple weapons, leading to the arrest of the entire group.Rowdy Rebel has been active in the rapping industry for many years: Career and other details explainedChad Marshall (Image via Instagram/@rowdyrebel)According to Vice magazine, Rowdy Rebel’s rapping journey dates back to the time when he was five years old. The New York City native decided to establish his career in the field of rapping after he turned 11, and he started to like music around the same time.He told Vice magazine in September 2014 that his financial condition was not so good when he started rapping. Rebel has been a part of the record label Epic Records for a long time, and he addressed his upcoming plans during the interview by saying:“I have a bunch of songs recorded. The single is going to drop soon, I don’t know what it’s going to be called yet. I’m just trying to get everything in motion, get all the paperwork right, all the graphics, photos and audio. But we’re about to drop real soon.”During the same conversation, Chad opened up on how he came to be known as Rowdy Rebel. He said that he used to be a rebel at the place where he used to reside, and people often referred to him as Rowdy.Jim Jones and Rowdy Rebel at the HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025. (Image via Getty)Apart from joining Epic Records, Chad has been associated with the hip-hop collective GS9 for more than ten years. While speaking to Vice magazine, he also spoke up on the impact of GS9 in the rapping world active in New York City.“I feel like a lot of people are bringing that right energy, but you also have guys that are too cocky and people that are taking things too personal. They just want to stunt around all day and point at the camera”, Marshall said.Rowdy Rebel has also collaborated with another record label, Geffen, in his career. Notably, his first major project was released around three years ago, titled Rebel vs. Rowdy. He is also famous for his mixtapes, including Shmoney Shmurda, Remain Silent, and Shmoney Keeps Calling.Moreover, he has had the opportunity to join artists like Lil Durk, Funkmaster Flex, Nav, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie for singles like Figi Shots, Re Route, Jesse Owens, and 9 Bridge. Furthermore, he has been featured on the songs of rappers such as Don Q, Pop Smoke, and CJ. Other singles in his credits include Beam Jawn, Computers, and She All About That Shmoney.