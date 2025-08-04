  • home icon
Charges against Soulja Boy explored in wake of his recent arrest

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 04, 2025 07:15 GMT
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Backstage - Source: Getty
Soulja Boy was arrested after he celebrated his birthday at a club (Image via Getty)

Soulja Boy was recently arrested on August 3, 2025, on a charge of being a convicted felon possessing a firearm. Notably, the legal issue happened after the rapper celebrated his birthday at a club, as per People magazine.

The outlet additionally reported that the artist was taken into custody during the early morning hours when he was pulled over at a traffic stop, and a gun was allegedly found in his vehicle. LAPD initially confirmed the news while speaking to Variety and NBC4 Los Angeles.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, a representative for the LAPD stated that Soulja was not driving the car, and the check reportedly happened near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Genesee Avenue in Fairfax, Los Angeles. Detailed information on the circumstances leading to a check at the traffic stop and the kind of weapon found in Soulja Boy’s car is yet to be revealed.

However, the inmate database of the sheriff department stated that Soulja was reportedly transported to the Wilshire Division of the LAPD after 6 a.m., as per Big Country Homepage, a website of KRBC-TV.

Before his arrest, Soulja was sharing glimpses of his birthday celebration through his Instagram Story. One of them featured him flaunting his jewellery and watch, as he wrote:

“I don’t need no security.”

This was followed by a video where Soulja focused his camera on the crowd inside the club. Towards the end, he was seen with a mic in his hand, seemingly prepared to say something to everyone.

Soulja Boy has been dealing with another legal issue related to s*xual assault

Back in 2021, a former assistant of the Chicago, Illinois native filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of s*xual assault and not paying her wages for almost 18 months. The legal documents obtained by People magazine addressed violent moments, where Soulja allegedly attacked her on different occasions.

The lawsuit stated that the alleged incidents date back to 2019 when the assistant was s*xually assaulted by Soulja Boy. The court documents also claimed that although Soulja had once expressed regret over the same, the abuse did not stop, and Soulja had once forced her to stay with him by locking her inside a room.

As per an update shared by People magazine on April 10, 2025, the court ordered compensatory damages worth $4 million to be paid to the assistant by Soulja Boy. However, a decision on the punitive damages will be taken in another trial. People magazine obtained a statement from the assistant’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, which reads in part:

“We’re happy that our client was vindicated and the jury believed her claims of physical and s*xual assault.”
The lawsuit filed by the assistant claimed that she began working for Soulja Boy around seven years ago, and she was paid $500 per week for her services. The assistant reportedly approached the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office about the alleged abuse incidents a year before the lawsuit was filed. While speaking to Rolling Stone in December 2020, the agency claimed that they did not have any evidence against Soulja at the time.

Although the court ordered Soulja to pay the compensatory damages, he confirmed during an interview with Rolling Stone that he was never “charged or convicted” in the case. Soulja also stated:

“To be accused of this civilly is beyond me. I’ve never done any of the things they’re accusing me of. I just feel like this is very unfair.”

35-year-old Soulja has a collaborative project with Lil B in the upcoming lineup, titled Pretty Boy Millionaires 2. While the release date is yet to be confirmed, Soulja has released two more mixtapes last year, including Swag 6 and Swag Season.

