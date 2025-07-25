 "My house got robbed" — GloRilla claims her home was invaded while she was performing for the WNBA All-Star Game before she got arrested

Following her brief arrest on Tuesday, July 22, GloRilla has been making headlines. The rapper was charged with felony due to possession of marijuana and another schedule-I controlled substance last week. Notably, these were found at her home, as the police were responding to a burglary report, according to Billboard.Taking to her X handle on Friday, July 25, GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Woods, wrote that her home got robbed when she was not present.&quot;My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game &amp; instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis 1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea🤷🏼‍♀️,&quot; she wrote.Woods was in Indianapolis at the time of the incident, where she was set to perform at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday evening.Details of the burglary incident at GloRilla's house exploredThe Guardian reports that the Forsth County sheriff's office received a call from GloRilla's residence at around 1:30 am on Saturday, reporting a burglary. According to the report, three people entered the rapper's home intending to rob it, but were deterred when shots were fired at them, escaping unharmed.As officers arrived at Woods' home to investigate the burglary, they smelled marijuana inside, and a drug task force was called. The task force ended up finding a &quot;significant amount of marijuana&quot; in the TGIF rapper's bedroom closet, leading to her drug possession charges.Meanwhile, Sheriff Ron Freeman told the media that they were yet to find the burglars who invaded GloRilla's home, adding:&quot;The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice. At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.&quot;After her WNBA performance, Woods voluntarily surrendered to the Forsyth County authorities, was arrested, and paid a $22,260 bail bond for her release.This isn't GloRilla's first legal trouble. Last year, in April 2024, the No More Love rapper was in Georgia, where she pulled over at a traffic stop, with an officer smelling marijuana and alcohol from her car. Woods admitted to drinking that evening, telling the officer that she could still drive.Per Billboard, the exchange led to a search of her car, where the officer &quot;located marijuana along with an open alcoholic beverage bottle&quot;. Gloria was also asked to take a field sobriety test, where at one point her breast was exposed without her realizing it.The RAIN DOWN ON ME rapper was then taken into custody and was released hours later after paying the bail bond. A day before the arrest, Woods was active on her social media, promoting her new song, Wanna Be, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.GloRilla is just wrapping her five-month-long debut headlining tour, the Glorious Tour, which kicked off in Oklahoma on March 5, and will conclude in Memphis this Friday (July 25) with her GLO BASH performance.