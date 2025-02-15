“What does this even mean?”- Internet in stitches as GloRilla shuts down BBL allegations with “discipline shots” explanation

Rapper GloRilla is currently trending on social media after disclosing the "shots" she used to accentuate her curves. Instagram user @livebitez shared a video from Glo's Instagram Story on social media on Thursday, February 13, where Glo opened up about "all the BBL allegations."

She further claimed that she wanted to "be honest" with her followers and added:

“I didn’t get a BBL, but I did get some discipline shots. So I got them inserted right here, and right here, and, you know, they just float all the way through my brain.. Just a few shots of discipline, and that’s it. That’s how you gon’ get a fat a*s.”

According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, a Brazilian Bu*t Lift, or BBL, is a specialized fat transfer surgery that enhances the size and contour of the bottoms without the need for implants. Liposuction is used to remove excess fat from the thighs, hips, abdomen, or lower back. A part of this fat is then carefully injected into the bottoms.

Meanwhile, once the video was uploaded on X by @raphousetv2, it garnered netizen’s reactions. One confused X user even asked what it means.

“What does this even mean??? Is this a subliminal or some type of mind F*ck?? I don't know anymore,” wrote one user.

Additionally, many sarcastically commented as one said that going to gym would do that, while another one said that people should go to the gym.

“Moral of the story: Ladies go to the gym and your body will grow too,” said another X user.

“So you're telling me I've been doing squats for nothing??” asked another user, sarcastically.

“It's absurd how long that weave is. This girl doesn't go to the gym to work out; she goes there for photo shoots,” criticised one X user.

On the other hand, other people defended her as one said that she looks good, while another one said that she is honest,

“Idk y ppl ever thought she got a bbl in the first place, you literally have to have enough fat on ur body to even transfer it to ur a*s. She's always been slim. Ppl who are too thin have to gain weight to even get the surgery,” one defended her.

“It's All Good, At Least You’re Honest,” supported another user.

GloRilla has shut down BBL allegations before

Glorilla said No to BBL (Image via Getty Images)

As Glorilla's popularity rose, the speculations about her body transformation rose as well. As per Vibe's December 5 report, the rapper has never shied away from improving her appearance, even going so far as to acknowledge getting br*ast augmentations. However, one thing she adamantly denied was saying No to BBL.

For months, fans have been guessing about her physical changes. In a new Instagram post, GloRilla clarified why her body appears different, dispelling the myth that she had a Brazilian Bu*t Lift (BBL).

GloRilla made it clear her new figure is due to fitness, not surgery, though she admitted to getting "discipline shots." According to MSN's February 14 report, she has been vocal about her fitness journey, crediting her trainer and consistency for her curves. Showing off her toned body, she told fans, "You guys are going to stop playing with me."

Glo is demonstrating that her change is the consequence of her commitment to a strict exercise regimen and a trainer who holds her accountable and also her shots. Meanwhile, GloRilla has previously addressed the rumors surrounding the BBL.

As The Shade Room reported on January 13, GloRilla posted a couple pictures of herself in the gym on social media. She further said at the time that the BBL accusations were allegedly being forced upon her by the public.

On the other hand, as per Cleveland Clinic, among the several possible risks associated with BBL include infection, blood clots, and fat embolism. Additionally, there is a chance of mortality from the surgery.

