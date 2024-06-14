"Glorilla ???" — Fans react to Rihanna's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Budapest

Recently, on June 13, Madame Tussauds released Hollywood singer Rihanna's wax statue wearing a lilac sweatsuit and matching heels.

Meanwhile, once the news and the picture of the Umbrella singer’s wax statue was uploaded on social media, it went viral with netizens making fun of it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some people were shocked by the statue, while others thought that the wax sculpture looked like a mix of GloRilla and Zendaya.

“That ain’t her @MadameTussauds when I catch you”, someone else wrote.

“Way better then the previous figures but she looks so tireddddd”, commented an X user.

“What in the Halle Berry Glorilla Fenty is going on here?!” commented another user.

Other people also made fun of the statue.

“It looks like Keke Palmer”, wrote another user.

“That’s Andra day”, said another one.

“Ngl that look like Glo”, someone else wrote, jokingly.

Madame Tussauds in Budapest unveiled a new wax statue of Rihanna

Rihanna's new wax statue has been criticized (Image via Getty)

After Hollywood, London, Tokyo, and other global cities, Madame Tussauds recently opened a new museum at Budapest’s Palazzo Dorottya. The Budapest wax museum featured 51 Hungarian and international figures and greeted its guests on May 25, 2023 for the first time.

Global celebrities, well-known Hungarians, and notable historical figures have their statue in the museum. Approximately 17 sculptures were made specifically for the new museum and feature famous people with Hungarian ties like Barbara Palvin, Sissi, and Harry Houdini.

Other well-known celebrities whose wax replicas can be found in the museum include Scarlett Johansson, George Clooney, Ronaldo, Michael Jackson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Dwayne Johnson.

Now recently, they included the popular singer Rihanna, however, social media users believe she has been let down by Madame Tussauds. After the nine-time Grammy Award winner's wax figure was presented at the museum in Budapest, fans of the Barbadian beauty were left perplexed because it didn't seem like the singer at all.

The wax figure wore a lilac long-sleeved hoodie with matching short skirt and pointed-toe heels. It also had long dark hair in loose curls.

Social media fans, however, are unimpressed with the Fenty queen's most recent representation. The star's overall appearance drew criticism for failing to capture her own sense of style.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds has not yet addressed the criticism, and Rihanna has not publicly reacted to the new wax figure.

Other wax statues of Rihanna has been unveiled in different Madame Tussauds museum throughout the world

The 36-year-old celebrity's sculpture was first displayed in October 2011 at Madame Tussauds in London.

Rihanna's wax figures features in many Madame Tussauds (Image via Getty)

Then another wax statue of Rihanna was unveiled in July 2023 at the Berlin museum. It drew inspiration from the purple ensemble she wore to the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Then, prior to her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, Madame Tussauds New York unveiled another wax figure of the Diamonds singer in her 2018 Met Gala attire.

Moreover, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong introduced RiRi’s wax figure in 2023. The statue was dressed in the vivid orange ensemble that the singer wore to a 2020 FENTY pop-up launch.

Later, in February 2024, a statue of the pop star dressed as she did during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 was unveiled in Orlando.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback