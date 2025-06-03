When was GloRilla arrested for DUI? Keyshia Cole opens up about sympathizing with the rapper after undergoing a similar experience 

Keyshia Cole recently expressed sympathy for rapper GloRilla over her April 2024 DUI arrest, drawing from her own similar experience. During a June 2025 interview on Angela Yee’s Way Up With Angela Yee radio show, the R&B singer recalled her 2002 DUI incident, telling the rapper it was "okay."

Ad

On April 16, 2024, rapper GloRilla (Gloria Hallelujah Woods) was arrested in Suwanee, Georgia, for DUI. According to a PEOPLE report, it was for possessing an open alcohol container and failing to obey a traffic signal after making an illegal U-turn.

GloRilla admitted to drinking but refused a breath test and struggled in sobriety evaluations. Following her arrest and vehicle search revealing marijuana and an open bottle, she was booked and later released on $1,956 bond.

Ad

Trending

In Way Up With Angela Yee, Keyshia Cole explained her DUI arrest occurred on her 21st birthday after leaving a label-signing celebration, where she drank shots before driving her Acura Legend. The Grammy-nominated artist shared vivid details of the arrest, noting an officer cited her loud Tupac music during the traffic stop.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

"I was listening to Tupac, and the police pulled me over and said, ‘See? That’s why you’re going to jail right now, listening to Tupac.’ It was still loud, and I was getting out of the car, like, it was my birthday. That day was my birthday. They came to my little listening event... I was turning 21 [on] October 15... I had shots. I was drinking and driving," Keyshia recounted.

Ad

Ad

Keyshia Cole also addressed GloRilla sampling her 2005 hit Love during Coachella in April, praising the rapper’s style:

"I like Glo, she remind me of me. She little, petite, crazy, funny. She’s so cute, and I like the way she be rapping. So, she’s cool" she said.

According to NHTSA data, approximately 34 daily U.S. drunk-driving fatalities occurred in 2023, with 12,430 total alcohol-impaired traffic deaths.

Ad

Keyshia Cole on finding common ground in challenges: From personal experience to shared understanding

Shared struggles of Keyshia and GloRilla: From DUIs to mutual respect (Images via Instagram/@keyshiacole & @glorillapimp)

Keyshia Cole’s conversation about GloRilla in the interview highlighted how her 2002 DUI shaped her perspective. She reflected on this period as part of early life lessons involving "fighting and getting sued," referencing her past altercation with rapper Eve that Yee mentioned during their conversation. She acknowledged her past conflicts with Eve, noting these experiences taught her accountability.

Ad

"I was actually talking to GloRilla. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, ‘cause you did get a (DUI).’ She was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I got a DUI.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me too. It’s okay.’ When I was young, man," Keyshia said.

She also called the F.N.F. rapper "so cute" and praised her musical style during the Way Up With Angela Yee radio show.

Ad

Keyshia Cole's current focus remains on music, including a North American tour celebrating her 2005 debut album The Way It Is. Keyshia is currently preparing for her The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour, which will start on July 1, 2025, in Baltimore and end on August 8, 2025, in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More