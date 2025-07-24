"The marijuana laws in Georgia are draconian" — Internet reacts to GloRilla being arrested and charged with felony drug possession

On July 22, 2025, American rapper GloRilla, aka Gloria Woods was taken into custody and further charged with felony drug possession. According to The Daily Mail, the 25-year-old rapper was booked on two counts- possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce. She was reportedly released on the same day after posting a bond of $22,000. According to The Atlantic News First, the rapper was arrested after officers responded to her house in Forsyth County on reports of a burglary. Meanwhile, the news about her arrest had garnered massive attention online. Several outlets and account holders on X have reported the same on the platform.Many netizens shared their take on the laws in the state of Georgia. No Jumper was one account that posted the news on X, on July 24. The tweet already amassed more than 32K views within a few hours of posting. One user wrote on X, &quot;The marijuana laws in Georgia are draconian and designed to put non violent offenders in jail for a F*CKING PLANT.&quot;DTLdabs @dtldabsLINKThe marijuana laws in Georgia are draconian and designed to put non violent offenders in jail for a F*CKING PLANTAnother netizen tweeted, &quot;That's a felony??? wtf 😳.&quot;&quot;Imagine getting arrested for weed in 2025 lol someone tell georgia it's not 1955 anymore 💀,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;God forbid someone has more than an oz in their own home,&quot; wrote a netizen.A lot of other X users shared similar perspective on the news of the rapper getting arrested for having over an ounce of marijuana at her home. One netizen commented, &quot;Weed charges still hitting like this in the South? America be so backwards.&quot;&quot;22k bail for over an ounce is wild,&quot; read a tweet.&quot;What about the burglary???? That part,&quot; chimed in another netizen.Investigating officers claimed that three suspects were burglarizing GloRilla's home before her arrestAs aforementioned, GloRilla was detained by police officers when they responded to her residence after receiving reports of a burglary. Forsyth Sheriff’s Office revealed that they were called to the residence on Saturday, at around 1.30 am local time. Officers further claimed that the burglary was reportedly done by three individuals.According to the sheriff's office, the three suspects fled the scene and no injuries were reported. Upon arrival at GloRilla's home, the officers smelled marijuana. The sheriff's office further told The Rolling Stone, &quot;A significant amount of marijuana was discovered in plain view inside the master bedroom closet.&quot;The cops reportedly called in the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force after getting the smell. The Atlanta News First reported that the cops later returned to the rapper's house with an arrest warrant to take the rapper into custody for possessing a significant amount of drugs. However, she reportedly wasn't home at the time.On July 22, GloRilla turned herself in, as confirmed by the sheriff's office. The outlet reported a statement issued by Sheriff Ron Freeman, on the arrest. Freeman said, &quot;The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice. At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.&quot;The sheriff's officer told The Rolling Stone that they had still not located the suspects, but the investigation was on, since the incident involved apparent burglary as well as firing.This wasn't the first time that GloRilla was arrested. In April 2024, she was arrested on DUI charges in Gwinnett County. According to cops, they smelled both marijuana and alcohol from the car at the time.&quot;Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect,&quot; said GloRilla's legal representativesWhile GloRilla was released after posting a bond on the same day that she was arrested, her legal representatives criticized the authorities for charging the rapper in the first place. Findling Law Firm's Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling shared a statement with The Rolling Stone about the rapper's arrest.According to the lawyers, the arrest was &quot;a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become.&quot; They further emphasized the fact that during the time of the alleged burglary, there were family members in the house, who got &quot;traumatized.&quot;The lawyers further added that the burglars took off with some expensive jewelry as soon as they realised that the house wasn't vacant. Talking about the rapper's arrest, the lawyers said, &quot;No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable.&quot;According to the lawyers, instead of investigating the alleged home invasion, the cops decided to get an arrest warrant issued for GloRilla.No additional details about either of the cases have been made available currently.