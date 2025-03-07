"They don’t have no evidence against me" — Tupac Shakur's murder suspect Keefe D claims he was 300 miles away in LA when rapper got shot

On Thursday, March 6, Duane "Keefe D" Davis - the only suspect charged in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur - was interviewed by ABC News. In his first exclusive interview since his arrest in September 2023, Keefe D insisted that he hadn't committed the crime he was being charged with, saying:

"I’m innocent. I ain’t kill nobody. They don’t have no evidence against me."

Keefe D went as far as to claim that he wasn't even in Las Vegas - or even Nevada - on the night of Tupac Shakur's murder. Per the lead suspect, he was hundreds of miles away, at his home in Los Angeles, when the killing took place.

Davis added that "about 20 or 30 people" were coming to his murder trial to corroborate his alibi and verify where he was on the night. Keefe continued:

"I did not do it. They don't have nothing. And they know they don't have nothing. They can't even place me out here. They don't have no gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing."

Around the 1990s, Keefe D was a member and leader of the Compton-based street gang, Crips. According to the authorities, Davis was the alleged "shot caller" on the night of 2Pac's killing. The incident took place on the Vegas strip when Shakur was returning after watching a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon.

2Pac, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a BMW being driven by Suge Knight, was gunned down at a red light. The rapper was then rushed to the hospital, where he died from his wounds six days later.

Nearly three decades after the murder of Tupac Shakur remained unsolved, Duane Davis was charged as a suspect in his murder. Per ABC News, the Vegas detectives built their case against Keefe D based on his own account of the shooting incident, as retold in multiple public media appearances, police interviews, and a self-published memoir from 2019.

Keefe D claimed that he didn't write his own memoir

In his interview with ABC News, Keefe D insisted that he didn't write the book - titled Compton Street Legend - in the first place. Notably, Davis shares the credit as a co-author for the book which bears the tagline - The last living eyewitness to Tupac's murder is telling his story.

Speaking about the memoir, the 61-year-old claimed that his co-author - Yusuf Jah - took artistic liberties with the book. Davis also claimed:

"I've never read the book. I just gave him details of my life. And he went and did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own."

Elsewhere in his interview, Keefe D described himself as a "good man" who had long retired from the drug game he was once a key player in. Davis also claimed:

"I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends. Stop selling drugs. I stopped all that. I'm supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my f**king grandson's football games, and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids."

Expand Tweet

Despite advocating his innocence, Duane Davis also talked about a different suspect who was more likely to be behind 2Pac's killing. While the incarcerated rapper didn't offer any evidence to support his claim, Keefe pointed at a former cop - Reggie Wright Jr. - who was responsible for running security operations for Shakur and Knight on the night of the shooting.

Per ABC News, Wright - who testified before the grand jury that indicted Davis for Shakur's killing - ran security for Knight's Death Row Records in the mid-1990s.

