Lil Woody reportedly arrested again on alleged street racing sting charges

Lil Woody, the Atlanta rapper, born Kenneth Copeland, was arrested again earlier this month in connection with alleged street racing activity in Georgia. According to a report published by 11Alive News on July 11, 2025, Copeland was charged with reckless stunt driving and other violations following an incident that occurred on June 22.

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department’s Homeland Security unit allege that Copeland was seen participating in a street takeover at the intersection of Whitehall Street SW and McDaniel Street SW.

The incident was captured on video, showing Lil Woody performing maneuvers in a white Dodge Challenger, including making a right turn at a red light around other vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the road, and burning rubber to create a cloud of smoke.

After completing donuts in the intersection, he reportedly pulled into a nearby shopping center.

Copeland was released from the Atlanta City Detention Center on July 3, 2025.

More about Lil Woody's arrest

In a separate but related update reported by HotNewHipHop and Baller Alert on July 11, local authorities announced a citywide crackdown on organized street racing activity, with Copeland named as one of four individuals arrested.

The others included Emanuel Garcia-Velasco, Anthony Bahena-Aviles, and Katelyn Gamoa-Carrillo.

According to HotNewHipHop, a warrant alleged that the rapper was present during a “Wet and Wild”-themed event in Lawrenceville. The stunt reportedly involved blocked traffic, fireworks, and firearms.

The same report confirmed Copeland’s release on a $1,300 bond, consistent with earlier information provided by AllHipHop. The statement read that Lil Woody was:

“knowingly present while actively participating in and helping facilitate the exhibition of illegal laying drags by throwing water balloons and hanging out of the sunroof of a car laying drags”

Lt. Rodney Jones of the Atlanta Police Department told reporters:

“They’re not just individuals that’s just racing- we’re seeing a lot of escalated violence amongst those groups.”

Charleston White reacts to Lil Woody's arrest

Following news of the arrest, Lil Woody’s known critic, Charleston White, took to Instagram to claim responsibility for the rapper’s legal troubles. In posts cited by HotNewHipHop on July 7 and No Jumper, White alleged that he had informed the authorities and took pride in his role.

“I told Woody wood pecer! Now he headed to Rice Street, with more charges pending against him! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!!! Shout out to Fulton and Gwinnett County!”

According to the July 7, 2025, report by HotNewHipHop, in another post promoting a July 5 comedy appearance in Louisville, Kentucky, he added,

“Breaking News…. I putt YSL TELL Lil Woody back in jail… explaining how a law abiding citizen tell on a gangster, killer, snitch and can be proud of being a tattle tell rather than a snitch!”

Lil Woody previously drew national attention for his role as a cooperating witness in the high-profile YSL RICO case. His testimony, including erratic courtroom behavior and viral outbursts, became a focal point in media coverage of the trial, as reported by HotNewHipHop on July 7.

In a statement posted online during the YSL proceedings, Copeland expressed regret over his involvement in the case, particularly about Young Thug.

“The pain, the suffering, everything I've caused on him and his family… I wish I had the mindset and the strength that I have now. I'll never forgive myself,” he wrote. “Even though I know I'm not the cause of it, despite how anybody may feel, it's wrong.”

As of now, Lil Woody has not publicly responded to the most recent charges. According to 11Alive News, authorities are continuing to monitor similar street takeover events across Atlanta, and further arrests may follow.

