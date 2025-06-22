A Michigan man who repeatedly broke into the home of rapper Eminem over the years has now been sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison, as per CBS. The stalker broke into the rapper's Michigan home twice over five years.

The decision, made on June 17, 2025, in the Macomb County Circuit Court, when Assistant Prosecutor Seven Fox urged an eight-man, four-woman circuit court jury Wednesday afternoon to convict Matthew Hughes, 32, of first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking in an event that took place last August.

The incident further confined Eminem in isolation after several instances of reported stalking and home invasions, and caused significant doubts about the safety of a public figure and whether obsessive criminal trends are persistent.

Approximately 90 minutes later, the jury was able to convict him of both counts after a two-day trial. Fox told the jury:

“People long for fame, they want fame, but fame can put you in a bubble. That’s the life that he (Marshal Mathers, aka Eminem) has to live in. Why? Because of men like Matthew Hughes.”

The Detroit Free Press reports that Matthew David Hughes, age 32, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 17, on a charge of first-degree home invasion, where he has to serve 15 to 30 years in prison. In addition, there is another sentence of three to seven years and sixty months for aggravated stalking.

The Stalker will spend at least 18 years in prison and a maximum of 37 years and six months, with the two sets of time being served one after the other. Macomb County, Mich. Circuit Judge Diane Druzinski sentenced him to the sentence after being found guilty of all such charges in May 2025.

Eminem’s stalker: A series of intrusions

The given case takes place within five years and includes three distinct invasions:

1) June 2019

The cycle of illegal trespasses into Eminem's property dates back to June 2019, when Matthew Hughes trespassed into one of the former residences of Eminem, in Rochester Hills, Michigan. He was immediately arrested and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but this would be the first of a troubling obsession.

2) April 2020

According to an article published by AllHipHop, on June 19, 2025, Hughes broke into Eminem's mansion in Clinton Township by smashing a kitchen window with a brick late at night.

The artist was sleeping and woke up to see Hughes standing in his living room. Police were told during interrogation that he was there to kill him. Later, in 2021, the court granted Hughes probation despite being arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree home invasion.

In November 2021, after he broke probation and assaulted a security guard at a mall, he was ultimately placed on parole in May 2024.

3) August 2024

In August, Hughes returned to Eminem's Clinton Township property. At this occurrence, it is claimed that he took a bicycle after breaking into the home through an unlocked door and fled the place, but he was later arrested four days later in a local Walmart.

The series of house-breaking, together with his previous actions, formed the basis of the prosecution in his trial in 2025, ultimately leading to a conviction and a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

