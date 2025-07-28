Why was Turk removed from Cash Money's 30th Anniversary Tour? Hot Boys founder threatens to sue over being branded "security risk"

Hot Boys founder Turk, whose real name is Tab Virgil Jr., has threatened to sue Cash Money. He is furious over his abrupt dismissal from the record label's upcoming 30th Anniversary Tour dates, as reported by HotNewHipHop.The rapper took to social media over the weekend to address his grievances against tour promoters Dope Shows and Andrew Ellington (CEO of Artists By Artists Agency). This included filing a cease-and-desist against both parties. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a YouTube video uploaded on July 26, 2025, Turk and his wife, Erica &quot;Emani&quot; Virgil (who is also his manager), claimed that the rapper was dropped from the upcoming tour dates due to an alleged financial dispute. They stated that the tour promoters had allegedly offered him reduced compensation for his performance. However, they also claimed that the promoters had offered a different reason for his last-minute termination by labeling him a &quot;security risk.&quot;&quot;The same day, after I refused to take less money than what the agency and promoters of the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour owed me, instead of saying they didn't have enough money to pay me, I received a last-minute termination notice saying I was a 'security risk,&quot; stated the YouTube video's description.Turk claimed his termination was a &quot;blatant retaliatory act.&quot;In the recently uploaded YouTube video, Erica Virgil, Turk's manager and partner, explained their side of the story. She claimed the rapper was removed from the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour as a &quot;blatant retaliatory act&quot; for not accepting the reduced compensation.Erica claimed that her husband and other artists were scheduled to perform in Nashville as part of the anniversary tour last week. However, the show was allegedly canceled as the artists were not paid.&quot;We received notice yesterday while we were in Nashville on one of the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour dates, where the promoter was Mario Mitchell for this single particular tour. While in Nashville, not only was Turk, and from my knowledge, no other artist was paid, so the Nashville show did not play. The agent, Andrew Ellington, did not pay any other artist for this particular show,&quot; she said.Furthermore, Erica continued that Turk was scheduled to perform at the upcoming shows in Cleveland, Chicago, and Detroit. She alleged that Andrew Ellington sent her an email claiming that Dope Shows did not have enough money to pay all the artists and sent her husband a revised contract. It allegedly showed him receiving a &quot;very minor portion of his backends.&quot;&quot;So my artist is in route and willing and ready to perform all of these shows, we receive an email from Andrew Ellington from Artists By Artists Agency...basically saying ...in so many words, Dope Shows does not have enough money to pay the artists and wants Turk to accept a minor, very minor portion of his backends for the next three shows as payment to settle,&quot; Erica stated.She claimed that she and Turk &quot;respectfully declined&quot; the offer as they were not in a position to &quot;settle for a minor payment.&quot; Furthermore, Erica added that she received a phone call from another manager who told her that Dope Shows might have to remove some artists to afford the subsequent shows.Early the next morning, she allegedly received an email from Artists By Artists Agency informing her that Turk's contract had been terminated because the rapper was a &quot;risk.&quot; The email supposedly referenced the rapper's beef with fellow Hot Boys rapper B.G. as the reason for him being labeled a &quot;risk.&quot;For the uninitiated, B.G. and Turk engaged in a verbal spat in 2024 after the latter pulled out of the 2024 ESSENCE festival due to &quot;business issues.&quot; This prompted B.G. to seemingly rant against him.&quot;It's only one n***a ain't in this bitch, you heard me? He brought that on his self, you heard me? N***a did a bunch of h*e s*** and can't take it back. He gotta fault his self for not being here. The n**** know what he did last summer. And I'm a just leave it like that,&quot; B.G. said at the time.In July 2024, Turk hit back at his group mate on social media, claiming he was &quot;blessed and highly favored by God.&quot; He further added that he would not tolerate disrespect from anyone, despite who they might be.In other news, the next show as part of the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour is scheduled at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on July 31, 2025.